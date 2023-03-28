Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913231 ISIN: NO0010199151 Ticker-Symbol: PGS1 
Tradegate
27.03.23
16:37 Uhr
0,758 Euro
+0,009
+1,20 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
PGS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PGS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8240,84816:37
0,8250,85216:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.03.2023 | 16:22
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PGS ASA: Calling Notice for 2023 Annual General Meeting

March 28, 2023, Oslo, Norway: PGS Annual General Meeting is scheduled for April 26, 2023 at 15:00 CEST. The calling notice and proxy forms can be downloaded from www.newsweb.no or www.pgs.com.

The Company's board of directors has resolved that the annual general meeting will be arranged virtually and made available online via Lumi AGM. All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smart phones, tablets, lap-tops or stationary computers. For further information regarding the virtual participation, please see the guideline made available as Appendix XI to the calling notice.

For details, contact:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 992 45 235

Attachment

  • Complete Calling Notice with appendices AGM 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2749e020-8cf9-4fc1-a49a-abbb7fec12c1)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.