PGS ASA: Calling Notice for 2023 Annual General Meeting

March 28, 2023, Oslo, Norway: PGS Annual General Meeting is scheduled for April 26, 2023 at 15:00 CEST. The calling notice and proxy forms can be downloaded from www.newsweb.no or www.pgs.com.

The Company's board of directors has resolved that the annual general meeting will be arranged virtually and made available online via Lumi AGM. All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smart phones, tablets, lap-tops or stationary computers. For further information regarding the virtual participation, please see the guideline made available as Appendix XI to the calling notice.

For details, contact:

Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

