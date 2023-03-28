Economy Comes to the Car Subscription Market - An In-Depth Look States That Industry Size to Reach 99.4 Billion At a 35.3% of CAGR Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global car subscription market size was nearly $5.4 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to increase to approximately $99.4 Billion by 2030 along with recording a CAGR of nearly 35.3% from 2023 to 2030.







Car Subscription Market: Overview

Car subscription is a service and ownership model that includes car purchase and leasing services at fixed fee rates that recur periodically. Moreover, these fixed fees cover maintenance as well as insurance expenses for the car. The car subscription model ranges from a duration of one month to 2 years. It is a mid-point solution between car rental & car leasing services. Furthermore, car subscription services offer more benefits in comparison to car leasing and car rental services. Reportedly, car subscription encompasses multiple switches of the subscribed car along with extra vehicle expenses including maintenance & insurance expenses.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Car Subscription Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global car subscription market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 35.3% over the forecast timespan (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global car subscription market was evaluated at nearly $5.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $99.4 billion by 2030.

in 2022 and is expected to reach by 2030. The car subscription industry is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to easy access to high-speed internet facilities and large-scale use of smartphone applications has resulted in an increase in automotive subscription service providers.

Based on subscription period, the 0 To 6 months segment to account for the major share of the global market over the forecast timeline.

Based on subscription provider, the third-party segment is slated to contribute majorly towards the global market share over 2023-2030.

Based on vehicle type, the luxury car segment is slated to contribute majorly towards the global market share over 2023-2030.

Region-wise, the North American car subscription market is projected to account for the highest growth in the assessment period.

Car Subscription Market By Subscription Period (More Than 12 Months, 6 To 12 Months, and 0 To 6 Months), By Subscription Provider (Third-Party and OEM) By Vehicle Type (Economy Car, Executive Car, and Luxury Car), And By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 - 2030

Industry Dynamics:

Car Subscription Market: Growth Drivers

Massive demand for cars at affordable installments to embellish the global market trends.

Flexibility and cost-efficiency of car subscription services are a few of the factors that will drive the global car subscription market trends. Growing consumer trend in car purchases at affordable monthly installments including insurance costs and maintenance costs along with roadside assistance helps in making the car subscription model feasible for consumers. This, in turn, will promote the expansion of the car subscription market across the globe. Swift digitization of the automotive sector will embellish the growth in the size of the car subscription market globally. Easy access to high-speed internet facilities and large-scale use of smartphone applications has resulted in an increase in automotive subscription service providers, thereby driving the expansion of the car subscription market globally.

Furthermore, automotive service providers are offering car subscription services through offline and online tools along with supporting booking, maintenance, and pick-up & drop operations. This, in turn, will expand the growth of the car subscription market across the globe. Expansion of the dealer network enables automotive service providers to offer effective car subscription services to customers, thereby embellishing the expansion of the car subscription market.

Car Subscription Market: Hindrances

Poor transport infrastructure facilities witnessed in developing countries to hinder industry growth.

Escalating demand for vehicle leasing, car sharing, and car rental along with cost-effective car leasing models in comparison to car subscription services can impede the expansion of the car subscription industry across the globe. Inadequate transport infrastructure and high monthly charges for short-term car subscriptions in emerging economies can put brakes on the car subscription industry surge globally.

Car Subscription Market: Opportunities

Availability of robust online tool for car subscription solutions to open new growth opportunities for the global market.

Entering into strategic alliances with automotive manufacturers for business expansion along with gaining a competitive edge over business rivals will not only help players in establishing a strong position in the global car subscription market but will open new avenues of growth for the global market. Furthermore, the creation of a strong online platform for operating car subscription services efficiently will create new facades of growth for the car subscription market across the globe.

Car Subscription Market: Challenges

Enforcement of stringent regulations by government can be the highest challenge in the path of the global industry expansion.

Strict government laws pertaining to fuel emissions have put the biggest challenge in the growth path of the global industry.

Car Subscription Market: Segmentation

The global car subscription market is sectored into subscription period, subscription provider, vehicle type, and region.

In terms of subscription period, the global car subscription industry is divided into more than 12 months, 6 To 12 months, and 0 To 6 months segments. Apparently, the 0 to 6 months segment, which led the subscription period segment in 2022, is projected to lead the segment during the assessment period. The segmental expansion during 2023-2030 can be due to a rise in vehicle subscriptions for up to six months by a large number of automotive OEMs and vendors.

Based on the subscription provider, the global car subscription industry is bifurcated into third-party and OEM segments. Furthermore, the third-party segment, which accounted for nearly 40% of the global industry share in 2022, is slated to lead the subscription provider segment during the assessment timeline. Moreover, the growth of the segment in the coming years can be credited to a surge in demand for economy cars owing to their fuel efficacy and reduced costs. Apart from this, third-party subscription providers are promoting strategic partnerships to expand the reach of their services globally, thereby contributing notably towards segmental growth.

On basis of vehicle type, the car subscription market across the globe is segmented into luxury cars, economy cars, and executive cars. Moreover, the luxury car segment, which accounted for over 30% of the global market share in 2022, is anticipated to dominate the vehicle type segment over 2023-2030. The segmental expansion over the assessment timeline can be due to the comfort and convenient driving experience offered by luxury cars to the customers. Rise in the standard of living will further contribute to the growth of the segment.

List of Key Players in Car Subscription Market:

Toyota Motor Corp.

BMW AG

General Motors

Clunco GmbH

Hyundai Motor India

Clutch Technologies LLC

DriveMyCar Rentals Pvt Ltd.

Fair Financials Corp.

Lyft Inc.

Tesla

Porsche AG

Zoomcar

Wagonex Limited

Tata Motors

Volvo Car Corporation.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 5.4 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 99.4 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 35.3% 2023-2030 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2022 Forecast Years 2023 - 2030 Segments Covered By Subscription Period, By Subscription Provider, By Vehicle Type, And By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Toyota Motor Corp., BMW AG, General Motors, Clunco GmbH, Hyundai Motor India, Clutch Technologies LLC, DriveMyCar Rentals Pvt Ltd., Fair Financials Corp., Lyft Inc., Tesla, Porsche AG, Zoomcar, Wagonex Limited, Tata Motors, and Volvo Car Corporation. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7123

Recent Developments

In October 2022 , Myles Automotive, a key player in the car subscription industry, introduced a one-month car subscription plan for consumers in Delhi , the NCR region, Mumbai , and Bangalore . This will help the consumers change cars each month. The new plan provides services that include roadside assistance, maintenance, and insurance facilities. The move will boost the growth of the car subscription business in India .

Myles Automotive, a key player in the car subscription industry, introduced a one-month car subscription plan for consumers in , the NCR region, , and . This will help the consumers change cars each month. The new plan provides services that include roadside assistance, maintenance, and insurance facilities. The move will boost the growth of the car subscription business in . In the last quarter of 2022, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., an Indian automotive manufacturer, launched a car subscription platform in 5 cities of India , namely, Nagpur, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Vishakhapatnam, and Ludhiana. The initiative will boost the growth of the car subscription market in India .

Car Subscription Market: Regional Insights

Car Subscription market in North America to account notably towards the global market share by 2030.

The North American region, which accounted for a major revenue share of the global market in 2022, will maintain its dominant status in the coming years. The growth of the market in North America during the assessment period can be owing to the presence of key players in the countries such as Canada and the U.S. In addition to this, the presence of a strong automotive infrastructure facility in the region will prompt regional market expansion.

Furthermore, favorable government policies in countries such as India and China will spur the expansion of the car subscription industry in the Asia-Pacific zone. Thriving electric vehicle industry and the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure will promote the growth of the Asia-Pacific car subscription industry.

Car Subscription Market is segmented as follows:

Car Subscription Market: By Subscription Period Outlook (2023-2030)

More Than 12 Months

6 To 12 Months

0 To 6 Months

Car Subscription Market: By Subscription Provider Outlook (2023-2030)

Third-Party

OEM

Car Subscription Market: By Vehicle Type Outlook (2023-2030)

Economy Car

Executive Car

Luxury Car

Car Subscription Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

