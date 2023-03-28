Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces the publication of its 2022 Universal Registration Document.

The 2022 Universal Registration Document was filed on 28 March 2023 with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

This document is available to the public free of charge under the conditions set out by the regulations in force, and on the company's website at: https://www.arkema.com/global/en/investor-relations/financials/universal-registration-document/.

The document includes notably the 2022 Annual Financial Report composed of the Board of Director's Management Report, the Corporate Governance Report and the 2022 Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements. It also includes the Board of Directors' report on the resolutions submitted to the combined annual general meeting of 11 May 2023, the details of the share buyback program, the Statutory Auditor's Reports, as well as information related to the Statutory Auditor's fees.

The Universal Registration Document is also available on the French Financial Markets Authority's website at: https://www.amf-france.org/.

