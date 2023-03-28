Boca Chica, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2023) - Zeus AI today announced their commitment to building a new KYC Dapp that aims to make DeFi a safer space. The 'Know Your Dev' (KYD) concept incorporates AI technology and offers a new way for crypto users to benefit from innovative projects.





Zeus name originates from the famous robotic dog with the same name that was bought by the well-known spacecraft company back in 2020.

Listed on both CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap, and trading on Uniswap for less than a week, the Zeus AI token aims to be the next generation dog-related meme token following a few others, popular in the space.

Today's announcement is for the new project to capture the attention of dog and crypto enthusiasts.

"Right now it's just a thought, but soon the world will know," said Zeus project team in their first tweet. Less than 3 weeks later the project is live, gained multiple new partners and recognition, and has a vibrant community of several thousand supporters, including over 700 committed token holders.

The roadmap of Zeus AI project includes designing the 'Know Your Dev' (KYD) concept and building a new KYC dApp that incorporates AI technology. The team aims to bring the following benefits to the crypto industry:

Ensuring safety of DeFi for the future of blockchain as a trust-less system

Fostering a fiercely enthusiastic following who truly believe in Zeus

Becoming the most preferred KYC service in crypto

Project's whitepaper will be released soon. Transaction taxes finance the development of Zeus KYD and may be completely removed in the future.

For more information on $ZEUS Roadmap, Features, Ecosystem and Partners, visit Zeus AI website.

