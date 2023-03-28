Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2023) - AXMIN Inc. (TSXV: AXM) ("AXMIN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of common shares of the Company at C$0.05 per share, up to approximately C$500,000 (the "Offering"). No insiders will participate in the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for the Company's working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about April 30, 2023 or such other date as the Company may determine. Closing of the Offering is conditional upon receipt of all required approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the closing date of the Offering in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About AXMIN

AXMIN is a Canadian exploration and development company with a strong focus on central and West Africa. For more information regarding AXMIN, visit our website at www.axmininc.com.

This press release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, including without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of AXMIN and statements regarding the ability to develop and achieve production at the Passendro Gold Project, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from AXMIN's expectations have been disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in AXMIN's documents filed from time-to-time with the TSX Venture Exchange and other regulatory authorities. AXMIN disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether resulting from new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Lucy Yan

CEO and Chairman

ceo@axmininc.com

General Enquiries

Investor Relations

ir@axmininc.com

www.axmininc.com

