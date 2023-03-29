



















BANGKOK, THAILAND, Mar 29, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Kingdom of Thailand's Ministry of Energy, together with dmg events and Exposis, announced the launch of the inaugural "Ministerial Energy Forum", which is set to take place at the Future Energy Asia Exhibition & Summit in Bangkok from 17-19 May 2023.The event is backed by the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) and has been nominated Thailand's Ministry of Energy under the One Ministry - One Convention framework. Reflecting the critical need for a platform to tackle global energy issues from an Asian perspective.As the energy transition continues to touch almost every aspect of global policy making, the Ministerial Energy Forum will host key figures from Southeast Asia and beyond - including Ministers of Energy, policymakers, diplomats and more - and generate strategic and technical insights to help shape the short, medium, and long-term energy policies that will define the decades to come.Through the participation of key figures from the Ministry of Energy - including the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, His Excellency Supattanapong Punmeechaow - the Forum will also shine a light on the policies and priorities of the government of Thailand.As burgeoning economic growth and increased energy demand position the country at the centre of the global energy transition, the Forum will support the development of the energy sector in Thailand and the wider ASEAN region.Speaking at the launch of the Ministerial Energy Forum, Prof. Dr. Pisut Painmanakul, Secretary to the Minister of Energy, Ministry of Energy Thailand, said, "We are pleased to offer our strong support to Future Energy Asia, and we are delighted to be hosting the Ministerial Energy Forum at this year's event, which comes at a pivotal moment for the industry and the region."Thailand is proud to be carving a new path towards sustainable development. We are committed to carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065 and we are excited by the opportunity that the event presents to help us achieve these goals, and to showcase our ongoing efforts, including the Bangkok Goals for the BCG Economy."The fifth edition of Future Energy Asia is also supported by key companies central to Thailand's energy transition, including PTT and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand.Alongside the Ministerial Energy Forum, Future Energy Asia will also host a high-level strategic summit, a technical conference, and an international exhibition where industry players will showcase their technologies and services. Key industries that will be participating include, oil & gas, renewables, hydrogen and carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS), all of which have an essential role to play in achieving net-zero targets, regionally and globally.Future Energy Asia will be co-located with Future Mobility Asia, a comprehensive showcase of future clean mobility concepts, solutions, technologies, and innovations. The Future Mobility Asia exhibition and strategic & technical conferences will form the central meeting point for OEMs, mobility innovators, after-market suppliers, and technology solution providers to meet, network and drive forward the mobility transition and transformation in Asia.The Future Mobility Hub - a first of its kind interactive and immersive showcase - will be a highlight of the Future Mobility Asia exhibition, offering visitors a glimpse into a cosmopolitan city where future mobility and technology is woven into one.By 2030 Southeast Asia will be the fourth largest global economy, with energy demand expected to have tripled between 2013 and 2040, giving the region an integral role to play in paving the path to net-zero. Future Energy Asia and Future Mobility Asia will provide the international community with unparalleled access to industry insights and business leaders transforming the energy value chain and will bring unrivalled benefits to the local and regional industry, including the generation of hundreds of millions in trade value.Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President of Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, said, "We look forward to supporting this year's edition of Future Energy Asia a primary event of focus especially with the Ministerial Energy Forum. Thailand is a global hub at the centre of the fastest and most important economic growth in the world which is why the issues that will be addressed at this year's event are so important."Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, organiser of Future Energy Asia, said, "The global energy transition is at the heart of Future Energy Asia and the strong support we have received from the Ministry of Energy and the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau reflects the importance of strategic action in making energy accessible, secure, and affordable for all."About Future Energy AsiaHosted by the Kingdom of Thailand's Ministry of Energy and organised by dmg events, the fifth edition of Future Energy Asia will welcome over 18,000 visitors to Bangkok, to showcase the vital role that the energy sector has to play in meeting global energy demand and unlocking the potential of a decarbonised future, in Asia and beyond.The fifth edition of Future Energy Asia will feature:- An exhibition showcasing over 300 companies from more than 70 countries, highlighting the vital role the energy sector has to play in the decarbonised future from a global and Asian perspective.- The inaugural Ministerial Energy Forum bringing together 15+ energy ministers, policymakers and industry stakeholders to discuss pertinent challenges and policy responses around energy accessibility, affordability and security.- A high-level Strategic Summit on the new market dynamics and innovations that are changing the energy sector including the potential of hydrogen to support the energy transition, decarbonising E&P operations, accelerating investments in new project development, unlocking new technologies in the energy sector, navigating changing gas LNG markets, and the importance of digitalisation in modernising the grid. A Technical Conference convening engineers and project managers across 100+ sessions, enabling the technical skills and knowledge share required to navigate a rapidly changing industry, and offering visitors key insights into vital progress that is being made towards decarbonising the energy value chain.About Future Mobility AsiaCo-located alongside Future Energy Asia, the second edition of Future Mobility Asia will offer a comprehensive showcase of all future clean mobility concepts, solutions, technologies, and innovations. The exhibition and summit will be central meeting point for OEMs, mobility innovators, after-market suppliers and technology solutions providers to meet, network and drive forward the mobility transition and transformation in Asia. Mobility will form a central pillar of the discussions, showcases and exhibitions taking place throughout the show, including the Ministerial Energy Forum.Future Energy Asia and Future Mobility Asia will take place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok, Thailand from 17-19 May 2023.Anyone wishing to attend can register:Delegate - https://www.futureenergyasia.com/delegateregistration/Visitor - https://www.futureenergyasia.com/visitor-registrationFor more information, please visit https://www.futureenergyasia.com/About dmg eventsdmg events is one of the leading global event organisers, with 84 events across several key industries, attracting over 425,000 attendees. Its energy portfolio includes some of the biggest events in the sector, such ADIPEC, Gastech, Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES), World Utilities Congress, NOG Event and the Global Energy Show. Source: dmg events
Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.