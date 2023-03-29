Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Extreme Gewinnspanne + gewichtige Potential-Einschätzung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 879123 ISIN: CH0010754924 Ticker-Symbol: SN2 
Lang & Schwarz
28.03.23
22:58 Uhr
654,00 Euro
-9,00
-1,36 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
649,00659,0028.03.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.03.2023 | 06:10
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CFO Martin Klöti to leave Schweiter Technologies

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR


CFO Martin Klöti to leave Schweiter Technologies

  • Martin Klöti, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Management of Schweiter Technologies, has decided to leave the company


Steinhausen, 29 March 2023 - Martin Klöti, who has been with Schweiter Technologies since 2003 and CFO of the Group since 2014, has decided to leave the Management as of September 2023 to take up a new position outside the company. The Board of Directors will be sorry to see him leave and wishes to take this opportunity to thank him for his many years of dedicated service and his enormous contribution to the development of Schweiter Technologies. The search for his successor will be initiated forthwith.

For further information please contact:

Martin Klöti, CFO

Tel. +41 41 757 77 00

investor@schweiter.com

ABOUT SCHWEITER

Schweiter Technologies, with its head office in Steinhausen, Switzerland, is a globally active Group focusing on composites solutions with its division 3A Composites. The main activities include the development, production and distribution of high-quality composites, plastic sheets, foamboards and core materials based on balsa wood and PET foam. These materials are used primarily in the areas of visual communication (display), architecture, wind energy, construction, ship-building, and automotive.

The company has offices, distribution facilities and production sites at 40 locations in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific region, and employs 4,300 people. Schweiter Technologies AG is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange with the ticker symbol SWTQ.

Please find the Media release in the PDF attached:
Media release


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.