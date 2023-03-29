

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to a 6-day low of 142.83 against the euro and a 1-week low of 162.42 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 141.94 and 161.51, respectively.



The yen edged down to 161.51 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 142.22.



From yesterday's closing value of 87.79 against the Australian dollar, the yen dropped to a 6-day low of 88.30.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to 1-week lows of 131.80 and 96.90 from yesterday's closing quotes of 130.81 and 96.15, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 144.00 against the euro, 167.00 against the pound, 147.00 against the franc, 90.00 against the aussie, 138.00 against the greenback and 99.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX