Aker ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

OSLO, Norway, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Aker ASA will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 10:00 CEST as a virtual meeting. The proposed agenda includes re-election of the board of directors.

The general meeting will be conducted as a virtual meeting only, accessible online via Lumi AGM. All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smartphones, tablets or desktop devices. For further information regarding electronic participation, please refer to the guide available at www.akerasa.com.

No pre-registration is needed for attending online, but attendees must be logged in before the meeting starts. Deadline for registration of advance votes and proxies is April 19, 2023, at 16:00 CEST.

Please find attached the following documents:

- Notice and Proxy forms for the Annual General Meeting 2023
- Proposed Resolutions for the Annual General Meeting 2023
- Remuneration Report 2022
- Proposal from the Nomination Committee
- Revised Instructions for the Nomination Committee
- Revised Articles of Association

All documents to be processed in the meeting are also available on www.akerasa.com.

Investors contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 450 32 090
Email: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

Media contact:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 907 84 878
Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18835/3742168/1949721.pdf

Notice and Proxy forms for the Annual General Meeting 2023

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3742168/866de4db68660664.pdf

Proposed Resolutions for the Annual General Meeting 2023

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3742168/acb5efe404194e0a.pdf

Executive Remuneration Report for 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3742168/ae1919d1c4f61286.pdf

Proposal from the nomination committee Aker ASA 2023

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3742168/b3543a8ff73e0dec.pdf

Revised Instructions for the Nomination Committee Aker ASA

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3742168/8334317f31ed75f4.pdf

Revised Articles of Association Aker ASA

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-notice-of-annual-general-meeting-301784245.html

