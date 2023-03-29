InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 29

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) announces that on 28 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|28 March 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|2,987
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 51.1800
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 51.6400
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 51.3764
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,145,632 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 2,987 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 28 March 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
2,987
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 51.6400
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 51.1800
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 51.3764
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
28/03/2023
08:45:07
BST
67
51.6400
XLON
737910420673864
28/03/2023
09:31:38
BST
146
51.4800
XLON
737910420676569
28/03/2023
09:47:06
BST
41
51.5200
XLON
737910420677393
28/03/2023
09:47:06
BST
44
51.5200
XLON
737910420677392
28/03/2023
09:59:24
BST
78
51.5200
XLON
737910420678183
28/03/2023
10:21:50
BST
85
51.5000
XLON
737910420679522
28/03/2023
10:48:56
BST
70
51.4400
XLON
737910420681073
28/03/2023
11:13:34
BST
69
51.5000
XLON
737910420682968
28/03/2023
11:34:41
BST
63
51.4800
XLON
737910420683893
28/03/2023
11:57:23
BST
1
51.4000
XLON
737910420685016
28/03/2023
11:57:23
BST
81
51.4000
XLON
737910420685017
28/03/2023
12:07:14
BST
73
51.3800
XLON
737910420685536
28/03/2023
12:32:07
BST
62
51.4800
XLON
737910420686501
28/03/2023
12:49:31
BST
43
51.5000
XLON
737910420687357
28/03/2023
13:02:24
BST
106
51.4400
XLON
737910420687913
28/03/2023
13:30:03
BST
88
51.1800
XLON
737910420689299
28/03/2023
13:41:36
BST
62
51.2800
XLON
737910420689944
28/03/2023
13:48:20
BST
105
51.3400
XLON
737910420690287
28/03/2023
13:54:13
BST
4
51.3800
XLON
737910420690642
28/03/2023
13:54:13
BST
70
51.3800
XLON
737910420690641
28/03/2023
14:06:06
BST
65
51.4000
XLON
737910420691241
28/03/2023
14:18:33
BST
42
51.2600
XLON
737910420692226
28/03/2023
14:26:55
BST
72
51.2200
XLON
737910420692628
28/03/2023
14:31:38
BST
80
51.2200
XLON
737910420693436
28/03/2023
14:40:22
BST
94
51.3600
XLON
737910420694847
28/03/2023
14:41:55
BST
75
51.3400
XLON
737910420695097
28/03/2023
14:50:44
BST
89
51.3400
XLON
737910420696026
28/03/2023
14:56:04
BST
64
51.3400
XLON
737910420696720
28/03/2023
14:59:59
BST
30
51.2000
XLON
737910420697127
28/03/2023
14:59:59
BST
34
51.2000
XLON
737910420697128
28/03/2023
15:07:08
BST
70
51.2600
XLON
737910420698235
28/03/2023
15:15:40
BST
99
51.3400
XLON
737910420699258
28/03/2023
15:21:41
BST
63
51.3600
XLON
737910420700087
28/03/2023
15:28:10
BST
72
51.3400
XLON
737910420700921
28/03/2023
15:35:35
BST
1
51.2400
XLON
737910420701859
28/03/2023
15:35:35
BST
99
51.2400
XLON
737910420701860
28/03/2023
15:46:30
BST
70
51.3400
XLON
737910420703195
28/03/2023
15:55:07
BST
116
51.4000
XLON
737910420704196
28/03/2023
16:00:07
BST
69
51.4000
XLON
737910420704819
28/03/2023
16:08:00
BST
93
51.4200
XLON
737910420705776
28/03/2023
16:15:55
BST
72
51.3600
XLON
737910420706933
28/03/2023
16:23:33
BST
87
51.3200
XLON
737910420707921
28/03/2023
16:28:36
BST
28
51.3400
XLON
737910420708625
28/03/2023
16:28:36
BST
32
51.3400
XLON
737910420708626
28/03/2023
16:29:46
BST
13
51.3400
XLON
737910420708916
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLCView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746374/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Mar-29