

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - The Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) announced it has been awarded contracts to supply and install 14 N149/5.X turbines from the Delta4000 series for three projects in Greece. The orders also each include ten-year Premium Service for maintenance of the turbines.



The Nordex Group will be installing the turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 105 metres as of 2024. After commissioning the three wind farms will produce more than 232 GWh of electricity a year.



The Group said the customer has concluded long-term corporate power purchase agreements for all three wind farms.



