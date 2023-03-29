29 March 2023

Bisichi PLC

Appointment of Non-executive Director

Bisichi PLC ("Bisichi") is pleased to announce that John Heller has been appointed to its Board as a Non-executive Director. The appointment takes effect from 29thMarch 2023.

John Heller is the Chairman and Managing Director of London & Associated Properties PLC which holds a 41.6% stake in Bisichi and a Director of Intu Debenture PLC.

Andrew Heller, Chairman, said: "John's valuable experience in property investment and management, makes him an excellent addition to the Board. John's knowledge and experience will bring a new perspective to the Group's strategy of growing the company's existing and future spread of business interests and investments. We are delighted to welcome John to Bisichi."

There are no further disclosures required for the purposes of Listing Rule 9.6.13.

For further information, please contact:

Garrett Casey

Director and Secretary

Bisichi PLC

Tel: 020 7415 5000

