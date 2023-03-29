Tectonic Gold Plc - Unaudited Interim Results to 31 December 2022

Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Tectonic Gold Plc

Half-year Report to 31 December 2022

29 March 2023

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic" or the "Company")

Unaudited Interim Results to 31 December 2022

MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENT

Dear Shareholder,

The half year to December 2022 saw a significant milestone for the Company with the successful completion of our drilling campaign at Specimen Hill. After fires, floods and COVID over the past few years, access to drilling rigs and crew was limited, but we managed to secure a team to complete core testing of the continuity of mineralisation below the old Goldsmith's Reef mine. Assays returned grades of over 8g/t gold and 5.99 g/t silver at 110 meters down hole, with additional intersections at 240 meters. Goldsmith's Reef is approximately mid-way along the 4km+ strike that has delivered multiple discoveries for Tectonic between the Main Lodes historic mine in the northeast where we started field work and the Southern Copper discovery in the southwest which is our most recent rediscovery.

These grades are in line with the medium to high grade production reports from historic mining of Goldsmith's Reef in the early 1900's. The mine was operated on a small scale down to approximately 30 meters but was abandoned during World War I and never reworked. Tectonic's advanced geophysical surveying program prior to COVID indicated that the textbook Intrusive Related Gold System (IRGS) structure at Goldsmith's Reef plunged to over 500 meters depth. With positive gold and copper assays from diamond drilling now confirming continuity of mineralisation, we have been able to extend our database and attract parties into due diligence to discuss a farm out investment into the project. This is well underway and we hope to report progress in the coming weeks. Our objective is to have a well-funded group complete initial resource definition on Specimen Hill with a view to developing it as a copper-gold mining project. Tectonic will utilise all of the experience from Specimen Hill in prosecuting our next project area, Mt Cassidy. This is another textbook IRGS target which has historic workings and drilling. We have conducted our advanced geophysics reconnaissance and identified major structures below the old workings which we expect to see continuity of mineralisation at depth in. We are also in discussion to take our IRGS expertise into international gold exploration opportunities.

The half year saw the team supporting our partnership with London listed Kazera Global Plc ("Kazera") (LSE:KZG) on the Heavy Mineral Sands (HMS) and Diamond project site in South Africa. Our joint venture with Kazera in HMS in was awarded a mining license. This is the first and so far, only mining license inside Alexkor, the South African Government controlled and operated diamond fields at Alexander Bay. Previous testing has returned exceptional grades of HMS and independent studies conducted for Kazera valued this project at £150 million.

Tectonic holds a 40% economic interest in this project via a non-diluting 10% equity holding in Whale Head Minerals Pty Ltd (Whale Head) and a further 30% economic interest via a sale and loan agreement with a Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) consortium. In order to ensure compliance with South Africa's BEE regulations requiring mining projects to have a 30% holding by qualifying local investors, when Tectonic sold 60% of Whale Head to Kazera, the Company sold a further 30% to a syndicate of local investors. Pricing for this 30% was based on the £150 million independent valuation conducted on behalf of Kazera. The BEE investor syndicate includes a South African private equity group headed by a highly respected business leader, two experienced South African entrepreneurs, a local community group and an employee group. Tectonic has financed this 30% syndicate with a share loan program under which 80% of the returns to the syndicate are paid to Tectonic until the £45 million in agreed loan value has been repaid.

Tectonic holds a 10% non-diluting interest in Deep Blue Minerals Pty Ltd, Whale Head's sister company that operates an alluvial diamond concession in the Alexkor mine site. Diamond extraction is a regulated pre-requisite before the tailings containing heavy minerals can be processed by Whale Head. Kazera has announced that both Deep Blue and Whale Head are now funded to bring into production. This could be a significant source of cash flows for Tectonic to fund Mt Cassidy and new projects for the portfolio.

With success in our existing projects, real value being cemented in our joint ventures and new opportunities to take our pioneering work in IRGS exploration offshore, Tectonic is very optimistic about the future for our shareholders.

RESULTS AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION

The Group incurred a loss after tax for the reporting period of £105,569 (31 Dec 2021: £198,977 (loss)).

For and on behalf of the Board.

Brett Boynton, CFA

Managing Director

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

6 MONTHS TO 31 DEC 2022 UNAUDITED 6 MONTHS TO 31 DEC 2021 UNAUDITED 12 MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 22 AUDITED £ £ £ Revenue - - 149,677 Expenses: Accounting and audit fees (18,710) (25,478) (68,766) Administration and office costs (3,216) (3,495) (6,218) Corporate costs (29,493) (72,671) (150,823) Amortisation and depreciation (694) (507) (1,080) Employee benefits, management fees and on costs (40,000) (143,333) (226,752) Exploration and tenement costs (9,909) (5,588) (18,826) Insurance (7,829) (7,440) (15,391) Share based payments - (30,000) - Net foreign exchange gain/(loss (19,492) (17,376) 107,624 Fair value gain on disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 26,450 165,594 - Net loss on sale of investment - (81,246) (81,246) Fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit and loss - - (25,000) Fair value gain on financial assets at fair value through profit and loss - 25,000 28,429 Other expenses (2,676) (2,437) (2,599) Loss before income tax (105,569) (198,977) (310,971) Income tax benefit - - 157,659 Loss for the reporting period from continuing operations (105,569) (198,977) (153,312) Discontinued operations Loss for the year from discontinued operations - - - Loss for the year attributable to the owners of the Company - - - (105,569) (198,977) (153,312) Other comprehensive income: Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit and loss: Exchange differences on translation of foreign subsidiaries (11,083) (12,549) 60,086 Total comprehensive loss for the reporting period (116,652) (211,526) (93,226) Earnings per share attributable to owners of the company Basic and diluted (pence per share) From continuing operations 4 (0.01) (0.02) (0.02)

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2022

31 DEC 2022 31 DEC 2021 30-JUN-22 GROUP UNAUDITED GROUP UNAUDITED GROUP AUDITED NOTE £ £ £ ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Plant and equipment 2,101 1,753 2,808 Exploration and evaluation expenditure 3,553,618 3,179,584 3,379,113 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 3 125,003 75,003 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3,555,722 3,306,340 3,456,924 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 196,757 396,453 403,328 Trade and other receivables 12,317 12,694 21,089 Other assets 5 380,954 360,222 380,929 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 590,028 769,369 805,346 TOTAL ASSETS 4,145,750 4,075,709 4,262,270 EQUITY Share capital 6,126,579 6,125,163 6,126,579 Share premium account 61,323,350 61,186,874 61,323,350 RTO Reserve (57,976,182) (57,976,182) (57,976,182) Warrant Reserves 588,554 588,554 588,554 Foreign exchange translation reserves (63,412) (124,964) (52,329) Accumulated losses (6,325,048) (6,265,144) (6,219,479) TOTAL EQUITY 3,673,841 3,534,301 3,790,493 LIABILITIES NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 16,172 15,456 16,304 Borrowings 150,747 170,125 170,862 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 166,919 185,581 187,166

CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 304,990 355,827 284,611 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 304,990 355,827 284,611 TOTAL LIABILITIES 471,909 541,408 471,777 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 4,145,750 4,075,709 4,262,270

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 28 March 2023.

Signed on behalf of the Board by:

Brett Boynton

Managing Director

Company number: 05173250

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

GROUP - UNAUDITED

31 DEC 2022 ISSUED

CAPITAL SHARE

PREMIUM WARRANT

RESERVE RTO

RESERVE FOREIGN

CURRENCY

RESERVE ACCUMULATED LOSSES TOTAL £ £ £ £ £ £ £ Balance at 1 July 2022 6,126,579 61,323,350 588,554 (57,976,182) (52,329) (6,219,479) 3,790,493 Total comprehensive loss for the period (105,569) (105,569) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity: Issue of shares - - - - - - - Share issue costs - - - - - - - Foreign Currency Translation Reserve - - - - (11,083) - (11,083) Balance as at 31 December 2022 6,126,579 61,323,350 588,554 (57,976,182) (63,412) (6,325,048) 3,673,841

GROUP - UNAUDITED

31 DEC 2021 ISSUED

CAPITAL SHARE

PREMIUM WARRANT

RESERVE RTO

RESERVE FOREIGN

CURRENCY

RESERVE ACCUMULATED LOSSES TOTAL £ £ £ £ £ £ £ Balance at 1 July 2021 6,124,902 61,157,135 588,554 (57,976,182) (112,415) (6,066,167) 3,715,827 Total comprehensive loss for the period (198,977) (198,977) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity: Shares Issued 261 29,739 - - - - 30,000 Share issue costs - - - - - - - Foreign Currency Translation Reserve - - - - (12,549) - (12.549) Balance as at 31 December 2021 6,125,163 61,186,874 588,554 (57,976,182) (124,964) (6,265,144) 3,534,301

GROUP - AUDITED

30 JUNE 2022 ISSUED

CAPITAL SHARE

PREMIUM WARRANT

RESERVE RTO

RESERVE FOREIGN

CURRENCY

RESERVE ACCUMULATED LOSSES TOTAL £ £ £ £ £ £ £ Balance at 1 July 2021 6,124,902 61,157,135 588,554 (57,976,182) (112,415) (6,066,167) 3,715,827 Total comprehensive income for the period (153,312) (153,312) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity: Issue of shares 1,677 166,215 - - - - 167,892 Share issue costs - - - - - - - Foreign Currency Translation Reserve - - - - 60,086 - 60,086 Balance at 30 June 2022 6,126,579 61,323,350 588,554 (57,976,182) (52,329) (6,219,479) 3,790,493

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

6 MONTHS TO 31 DEC 2022 UNAUDITED 6 MONTHS TO 31 DEC 2021 UNAUDITED 12 MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2022 AUDITED £ £ £ CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Cash payments in the course of operations (95,057) (122,821) (269,939) Net cash used in operating activities (95,057) (122,821) (269,939) CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Payments for exploration and evaluation expenditure (194,117) (201,709) (229,645) Payment for shares acquired in Kazera Global Plc - (100,000) (100,000) Proceeds from sale of financial asset at fair value through profit and loss - 280,657 - Payments for property, plant and equipment - - (1,487) Payment for security deposit - - (273) Proceeds from sale of shares in VOX - - 61,957 Proceeds from sale of shares in Kazera 101,450 - 218,700 Research and Development Tax Incentive Claim - - 157,659 Net cash used in investing activities (92,667) (21,052) 106,911 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issue of shares - - 10,000 Repayment of borrowings (20,000) - - Net cash provided by financing activities (20,000) - 10,000 Net (decrease)/increase in cash held and cash equivalents (207,724) (143,873) (153,028) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 403,329 541,835 541,835 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,152 (1,509) 14,521 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 196,757 396,453 403,328

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

1. GENERAL INFORMATION

Tectonic Gold Plc is a company incorporated in the United Kingdom under the Companies Act 2006. The consolidated entity (the "Group") consists of Tectonic Gold Plc ("Tectonic" or the "Company") and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the six months ended 31 December 2022. The principal activity of the Group during the financial period was mineral exploration.

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("the interim financial statements") of the Group are for the six months ended 31 December 2022 and are presented in Sterling which is the Company's presentational currency. These interim financial statements have not been reviewed or audited.

The interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of IFRS as adopted by the European Union (EU) and on the same basis and using the same accounting policies as applied in the Company's 2022 Annual Report and statutory accounts for the year ended 30 June 2022.

The statutory accounts for the year ended 30 June 2022 have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

The interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost convention. The Directors believe that the going concern basis is appropriate for the preparation of these interim financial statements as the Company is in a position to meet all its liabilities as they fall due.

The interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 December 2022 were approved by the Board on 28 March 2023.

3. DIVIDEND

The Board is not recommending the payment of an interim dividend for the period ended 31 December 2022.

4. LOSS PER SHARE

The basic earnings per share is based on the profit/(loss) for the year divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the reporting period. The weighted average number of ordinary shares for the reporting period assumes that all shares have been included in the computation based on the weighted average number of days since issue.

6 MONTHS TO 31 DEC 2022 UNAUDITED 6 MONTHS TO 31 DEC 2021 UNAUDITED 12 MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2022 AUDITED £ £ £ Profit/(Loss) for the year attributable to owners of the Company (105,569) (197,177) (153,312) Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for basic earnings* 957,188,591 941,850,465 947,318,146 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for fully diluted earnings* 957,188,591 941,850,465 947,318,146 (Loss)/gain per share (pence per share) Basic (0.01) (0.02) (0.02) Diluted (0.01) (0.02) (0.02)

5. OTHER ASSETS

31 DEC 2022 UNAUDITED 31 DEC 2021 UNAUDITED 30 JUNE 2022 AUDITED £ £ £ Prepayments(i) 351,780 336,208 354,656 Other prepayments 25,518 20,789 22,587 Security deposits 3,656 3,225 3,686 380,954 360,222 380,929

In 2018 the Company paid Titeline Drilling Pty Ltd ACN 096 640 201 (Titeline) for future drilling services in accordance with the heads of agreement dated 28 March 2018 between Titeline, Signature Gold and Tectonic Gold. Titeline has been engaged to complete 10,000 meters of diamond drilling to produce core samples for analysis, assay and metallogenic studies from the Company's Biloela Project site. A review to be completed after 2,500 metres of drilling has been completed. However, as at the date of this report the completion program required to be mutually agreed prior to the credit being applicable to the remaining 7,500 metres has not been produced and until such time as this program has been produced, this credit may not be utilised. As at 30 June 2022 , the balance of the prepayment to Titeline is £354,656 (A$625,386) .

As at 31 December 2022, the balance of the prepayment to Titeline is £351,780 (A$625,386), (2021:£336,208 /A$625,386) remains prepaid to Titeline.

6. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

Other than as stated elsewhere in this report, Directors are not aware of any other matters or circumstances at the date of this report that have significantly affected or may significantly affect the operations, the results of the operations or the state of affairs of the Company in subsequent financial years.

7. DISTRIBUTION

Copies of these interim financial statements is available on the Company's website (www.tectonicgold.com) or directly from the Company at its registered address.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc

Brett Boynton

Sam Quinn

www.tectonicgold.com

@tectonic_gold +61 2 9241 7665 Aquis Stock Exchange Corporate Adviser and Broker

VSA Capital Limited

Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance

Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking

+44 20 3005 5000

Ends