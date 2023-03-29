DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 29-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

29 March 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 28 March 2023 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 120,000 60,000 Number of ordinary shares purchased EUR1.0340 GBP0.9080 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0140 GBP0.8930 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0249 GBP0.9014

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 684,482,488 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 46 1.0280 XDUB 08:43:56 00027542112TRDU1 19 1.0280 XDUB 08:43:56 00027542111TRDU1 190 1.0320 XDUB 08:44:07 00027542113TRDU1 253 1.0320 XDUB 08:44:58 00027542118TRDU1 578 1.0320 XDUB 08:54:12 00027542261TRDU1 687 1.0320 XDUB 08:54:12 00027542260TRDU1 905 1.0320 XDUB 08:54:12 00027542259TRDU1 2,161 1.0340 XDUB 09:03:35 00027542305TRDU1 229 1.0340 XDUB 09:04:10 00027542307TRDU1 1,000 1.0340 XDUB 09:04:10 00027542306TRDU1 223 1.0340 XDUB 09:09:40 00027542347TRDU1 9,564 1.0340 XDUB 09:48:44 00027542571TRDU1 298 1.0340 XDUB 09:57:35 00027542621TRDU1 1,000 1.0340 XDUB 09:57:35 00027542620TRDU1 2,171 1.0340 XDUB 10:08:59 00027542656TRDU1 2,479 1.0340 XDUB 10:15:56 00027542687TRDU1 2,296 1.0300 XDUB 10:21:18 00027542759TRDU1 146 1.0300 XDUB 10:21:41 00027542778TRDU1 2,273 1.0300 XDUB 10:21:41 00027542776TRDU1 518 1.0300 XDUB 10:53:58 00027543142TRDU1 1,689 1.0300 XDUB 10:53:58 00027543141TRDU1 6,999 1.0260 XDUB 10:54:30 00027543144TRDU1 3,232 1.0280 XDUB 12:32:48 00027543872TRDU1 3,247 1.0280 XDUB 12:32:48 00027543871TRDU1 2,541 1.0280 XDUB 12:32:48 00027543873TRDU1 2,213 1.0300 XDUB 12:46:05 00027544011TRDU1 2,138 1.0300 XDUB 12:55:23 00027544035TRDU1 2,268 1.0300 XDUB 13:07:39 00027544101TRDU1 2,265 1.0300 XDUB 13:20:03 00027544140TRDU1 2,273 1.0260 XDUB 13:30:42 00027544355TRDU1 2,148 1.0260 XDUB 13:30:42 00027544353TRDU1 2,202 1.0260 XDUB 13:30:42 00027544351TRDU1 582 1.0140 XDUB 13:52:13 00027544477TRDU1 2,500 1.0140 XDUB 13:52:13 00027544476TRDU1 1,891 1.0140 XDUB 13:52:13 00027544478TRDU1 6,119 1.0240 XDUB 14:39:28 00027544963TRDU1 7,367 1.0240 XDUB 14:39:28 00027544962TRDU1 649 1.0240 XDUB 14:39:32 00027544968TRDU1 2,256 1.0200 XDUB 14:56:00 00027545165TRDU1 5,921 1.0200 XDUB 14:56:50 00027545179TRDU1 2,399 1.0180 XDUB 15:06:47 00027545278TRDU1 1,494 1.0200 XDUB 15:23:20 00027545502TRDU1 40 1.0200 XDUB 15:23:20 00027545504TRDU1 746 1.0200 XDUB 15:23:20 00027545505TRDU1 2,151 1.0200 XDUB 15:29:08 00027545580TRDU1 226 1.0160 XDUB 15:35:12 00027545659TRDU1 977 1.0160 XDUB 15:35:12 00027545658TRDU1 1,000 1.0160 XDUB 15:35:12 00027545657TRDU1 1,470 1.0160 XDUB 15:41:20 00027545722TRDU1 786 1.0160 XDUB 15:41:20 00027545721TRDU1 34 1.0160 XDUB 15:41:20 00027545720TRDU1 1,066 1.0160 XDUB 15:47:52 00027545824TRDU1 228 1.0160 XDUB 15:47:52 00027545823TRDU1 1,853 1.0160 XDUB 15:51:17 00027545850TRDU1 921 1.0160 XDUB 15:56:09 00027545891TRDU1 1,000 1.0200 XDUB 16:19:55 00027546125TRDU1 219 1.0200 XDUB 16:19:55 00027546124TRDU1 1,000 1.0200 XDUB 16:19:55 00027546123TRDU1 2,120 1.0200 XDUB 16:19:55 00027546122TRDU1 2,626 1.0200 XDUB 16:19:55 00027546129TRDU1 3,339 1.0200 XDUB 16:19:55 00027546128TRDU1 2,245 1.0200 XDUB 16:20:47 00027546143TRDU1 2,316 1.0180 XDUB 16:20:52 00027546147TRDU1 519 1.0160 XDUB 16:26:07 00027546216TRDU1 1,689 1.0160 XDUB 16:26:11 00027546221TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 815 0.9020 XLON 08:26:01 00027541974TRDU1 2,400 0.9080 XLON 10:21:18 00027542761TRDU1 2,550 0.9080 XLON 10:21:18 00027542760TRDU1 863 0.9080 XLON 10:21:18 00027542758TRDU1 1,523 0.9080 XLON 10:21:18 00027542757TRDU1 1,586 0.9080 XLON 10:21:18 00027542756TRDU1 291 0.9080 XLON 10:21:18 00027542767TRDU1 292 0.9080 XLON 10:21:18 00027542766TRDU1 1,534 0.9080 XLON 10:21:41 00027542777TRDU1 1,489 0.9080 XLON 10:21:41 00027542775TRDU1 3,474 0.9080 XLON 10:21:41 00027542774TRDU1 1,171 0.9020 XLON 10:54:30 00027543145TRDU1 98 0.9030 XLON 11:58:29 00027543617TRDU1 1,585 0.9030 XLON 13:13:18 00027544124TRDU1 307 0.9030 XLON 13:30:42 00027544354TRDU1 1,800 0.9030 XLON 13:30:42 00027544352TRDU1 1,275 0.9030 XLON 13:30:42 00027544350TRDU1 4,753 0.9030 XLON 13:30:42 00027544349TRDU1 1,811 0.9030 XLON 13:30:42 00027544348TRDU1 1,785 0.9030 XLON 13:30:42 00027544347TRDU1 1,712 0.8970 XLON 13:44:03 00027544437TRDU1 451 0.8930 XLON 14:00:40 00027544596TRDU1 1,733 0.8990 XLON 14:39:39 00027544981TRDU1 2,902 0.8990 XLON 14:39:39 00027544980TRDU1 1,690 0.9000 XLON 14:57:34 00027545186TRDU1 1,633 0.8970 XLON 15:06:47 00027545277TRDU1 5,207 0.8970 XLON 15:06:47 00027545276TRDU1 116 0.8950 XLON 15:31:32 00027545619TRDU1 838 0.8950 XLON 15:31:32 00027545621TRDU1 619 0.8950 XLON 15:31:32 00027545620TRDU1 371 0.8950 XLON 15:52:24 00027545865TRDU1 487 0.8950 XLON 15:52:24 00027545864TRDU1 853 0.8950 XLON 15:52:24 00027545863TRDU1 4,190 0.8980 XLON 16:19:52 00027546120TRDU1 319 0.8980 XLON 16:19:52 00027546121TRDU1 580 0.8980 XLON 16:19:55 00027546131TRDU1 681 0.8980 XLON 16:19:55 00027546130TRDU1 1,524 0.8950 XLON 16:20:54 00027546148TRDU1 1,272 0.8940 XLON 16:26:11 00027546219TRDU1 1,420 0.8930 XLON 16:29:06 00027546245TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 233241 EQS News ID: 1594851 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1594851&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)