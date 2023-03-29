Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.03.2023
Nugen Medical - das große Interview: "Star Trek"- Technologie für die Massen!
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
29.03.23
08:01 Uhr
1,012 Euro
-0,014
-1,36 %
29.03.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 29-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

29 March 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 28 March 2023 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            120,000     60,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0340     GBP0.9080 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0140     GBP0.8930 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0249     GBP0.9014

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 684,482,488 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
46        1.0280        XDUB     08:43:56      00027542112TRDU1 
19        1.0280        XDUB     08:43:56      00027542111TRDU1 
190       1.0320        XDUB     08:44:07      00027542113TRDU1 
253       1.0320        XDUB     08:44:58      00027542118TRDU1 
578       1.0320        XDUB     08:54:12      00027542261TRDU1 
687       1.0320        XDUB     08:54:12      00027542260TRDU1 
905       1.0320        XDUB     08:54:12      00027542259TRDU1 
2,161      1.0340        XDUB     09:03:35      00027542305TRDU1 
229       1.0340        XDUB     09:04:10      00027542307TRDU1 
1,000      1.0340        XDUB     09:04:10      00027542306TRDU1 
223       1.0340        XDUB     09:09:40      00027542347TRDU1 
9,564      1.0340        XDUB     09:48:44      00027542571TRDU1 
298       1.0340        XDUB     09:57:35      00027542621TRDU1 
1,000      1.0340        XDUB     09:57:35      00027542620TRDU1 
2,171      1.0340        XDUB     10:08:59      00027542656TRDU1 
2,479      1.0340        XDUB     10:15:56      00027542687TRDU1 
2,296      1.0300        XDUB     10:21:18      00027542759TRDU1 
146       1.0300        XDUB     10:21:41      00027542778TRDU1 
2,273      1.0300        XDUB     10:21:41      00027542776TRDU1 
518       1.0300        XDUB     10:53:58      00027543142TRDU1 
1,689      1.0300        XDUB     10:53:58      00027543141TRDU1 
6,999      1.0260        XDUB     10:54:30      00027543144TRDU1 
3,232      1.0280        XDUB     12:32:48      00027543872TRDU1 
3,247      1.0280        XDUB     12:32:48      00027543871TRDU1 
2,541      1.0280        XDUB     12:32:48      00027543873TRDU1 
2,213      1.0300        XDUB     12:46:05      00027544011TRDU1 
2,138      1.0300        XDUB     12:55:23      00027544035TRDU1 
2,268      1.0300        XDUB     13:07:39      00027544101TRDU1 
2,265      1.0300        XDUB     13:20:03      00027544140TRDU1 
2,273      1.0260        XDUB     13:30:42      00027544355TRDU1 
2,148      1.0260        XDUB     13:30:42      00027544353TRDU1 
2,202      1.0260        XDUB     13:30:42      00027544351TRDU1 
582       1.0140        XDUB     13:52:13      00027544477TRDU1 
2,500      1.0140        XDUB     13:52:13      00027544476TRDU1 
1,891      1.0140        XDUB     13:52:13      00027544478TRDU1 
6,119      1.0240        XDUB     14:39:28      00027544963TRDU1 
7,367      1.0240        XDUB     14:39:28      00027544962TRDU1 
649       1.0240        XDUB     14:39:32      00027544968TRDU1 
2,256      1.0200        XDUB     14:56:00      00027545165TRDU1 
5,921      1.0200        XDUB     14:56:50      00027545179TRDU1 
2,399      1.0180        XDUB     15:06:47      00027545278TRDU1 
1,494      1.0200        XDUB     15:23:20      00027545502TRDU1 
40        1.0200        XDUB     15:23:20      00027545504TRDU1 
746       1.0200        XDUB     15:23:20      00027545505TRDU1 
2,151      1.0200        XDUB     15:29:08      00027545580TRDU1 
226       1.0160        XDUB     15:35:12      00027545659TRDU1 
977       1.0160        XDUB     15:35:12      00027545658TRDU1 
1,000      1.0160        XDUB     15:35:12      00027545657TRDU1 
1,470      1.0160        XDUB     15:41:20      00027545722TRDU1 
786       1.0160        XDUB     15:41:20      00027545721TRDU1 
34        1.0160        XDUB     15:41:20      00027545720TRDU1 
1,066      1.0160        XDUB     15:47:52      00027545824TRDU1 
228       1.0160        XDUB     15:47:52      00027545823TRDU1 
1,853      1.0160        XDUB     15:51:17      00027545850TRDU1 
921       1.0160        XDUB     15:56:09      00027545891TRDU1 
1,000      1.0200        XDUB     16:19:55      00027546125TRDU1 
219       1.0200        XDUB     16:19:55      00027546124TRDU1 
1,000      1.0200        XDUB     16:19:55      00027546123TRDU1 
2,120      1.0200        XDUB     16:19:55      00027546122TRDU1 
2,626      1.0200        XDUB     16:19:55      00027546129TRDU1 
3,339      1.0200        XDUB     16:19:55      00027546128TRDU1 
2,245      1.0200        XDUB     16:20:47      00027546143TRDU1 
2,316      1.0180        XDUB     16:20:52      00027546147TRDU1 
519       1.0160        XDUB     16:26:07      00027546216TRDU1 
1,689      1.0160        XDUB     16:26:11      00027546221TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
815       0.9020        XLON     08:26:01      00027541974TRDU1 
2,400      0.9080        XLON     10:21:18      00027542761TRDU1 
2,550      0.9080        XLON     10:21:18      00027542760TRDU1 
863       0.9080        XLON     10:21:18      00027542758TRDU1 
1,523      0.9080        XLON     10:21:18      00027542757TRDU1 
1,586      0.9080        XLON     10:21:18      00027542756TRDU1 
291       0.9080        XLON     10:21:18      00027542767TRDU1 
292       0.9080        XLON     10:21:18      00027542766TRDU1 
1,534      0.9080        XLON     10:21:41      00027542777TRDU1 
1,489      0.9080        XLON     10:21:41      00027542775TRDU1 
3,474      0.9080        XLON     10:21:41      00027542774TRDU1 
1,171      0.9020        XLON     10:54:30      00027543145TRDU1 
98        0.9030        XLON     11:58:29      00027543617TRDU1 
1,585      0.9030        XLON     13:13:18      00027544124TRDU1 
307       0.9030        XLON     13:30:42      00027544354TRDU1 
1,800      0.9030        XLON     13:30:42      00027544352TRDU1 
1,275      0.9030        XLON     13:30:42      00027544350TRDU1 
4,753      0.9030        XLON     13:30:42      00027544349TRDU1 
1,811      0.9030        XLON     13:30:42      00027544348TRDU1 
1,785      0.9030        XLON     13:30:42      00027544347TRDU1 
1,712      0.8970        XLON     13:44:03      00027544437TRDU1 
451       0.8930        XLON     14:00:40      00027544596TRDU1 
1,733      0.8990        XLON     14:39:39      00027544981TRDU1 
2,902      0.8990        XLON     14:39:39      00027544980TRDU1 
1,690      0.9000        XLON     14:57:34      00027545186TRDU1 
1,633      0.8970        XLON     15:06:47      00027545277TRDU1 
5,207      0.8970        XLON     15:06:47      00027545276TRDU1 
116       0.8950        XLON     15:31:32      00027545619TRDU1 
838       0.8950        XLON     15:31:32      00027545621TRDU1 
619       0.8950        XLON     15:31:32      00027545620TRDU1 
371       0.8950        XLON     15:52:24      00027545865TRDU1 
487       0.8950        XLON     15:52:24      00027545864TRDU1 
853       0.8950        XLON     15:52:24      00027545863TRDU1 
4,190      0.8980        XLON     16:19:52      00027546120TRDU1 
319       0.8980        XLON     16:19:52      00027546121TRDU1 
580       0.8980        XLON     16:19:55      00027546131TRDU1 
681       0.8980        XLON     16:19:55      00027546130TRDU1 
1,524      0.8950        XLON     16:20:54      00027546148TRDU1 
1,272      0.8940        XLON     16:26:11      00027546219TRDU1 
1,420      0.8930        XLON     16:29:06      00027546245TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  233241 
EQS News ID:  1594851 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1594851&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
