29 March 2023

RM plc

Preliminary Results for the year ended 30 November 2022

RM plc ("RM"), a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, reports its final results for the year ended 30 November 2022.

Mark Cook, Chief Executive of RM, said:

"RM's performance in FY2022 was materially impacted by the challenges associated with the IT implementation project in our Consortium business. These challenges led to us having to take a number of actions, including suspending the payment of dividends. I recognise that there is much to be done to rebuild value for our stakeholders, but I'm pleased to report that we now have a much more stable financial and operational position, including a renewed banking facility which will run until July 2025.

"My priorities as RM's CEO are clear. Firstly, to continue to strengthen the Company's finances, secondly, to review the IT enterprise architecture and thirdly, to embed a transformation approach across the business. The third priority is about retaining the 50 years of Education IP in the Company, but also to better leverage the product opportunities in the Education sector and ensure a sharper focus on customer excellence and satisfaction.

"While there is much to be done, the business and market fundamentals are positive and the whole team at RM are focussed on delivering for our customers, improving outcomes for learners and unlocking value for all our stakeholders."

Highlights

-- Revenue growth of 4% driven by strong growth in RM Assessment and the TTS business in RM Resources

-- Adjusted operating profit* of GBP7.5m (2021: GBP16.5m) from continuing operations impacted by ITimplementation in RM Resources and RM Technology division turnaround

-- Adjusted operating profit of GBP9.1m including discontinuing operations associated with the RM Integris andRM Finance businesses

-- A further GBP2.8m of IPv4 addresses sold in the second half were treated as other income

-- Statutory loss of GBP14.5m (2021: profit of GBP4.2m) reflects the level of adjusting items primarilyassociated with the IT implementation

-- Adjusted Net Debt** increased to GBP46.8m (2021: GBP18.3m) reflects lower profits and exceptional spend

-- No dividend proposed as condition of extended banking facility

-- Business now on a more stable footing on which to leverage transformation programme to deliver improvedshareholder value:? IT implementation in Consortium now complete following significant challenges ? GBP70m banking facility extended to July 2025 with revised covenants ? GBP8.5m of surplus IPv4 addresses sold in December 2022 to reduce net debt levels ? Proposed sale of RM Integris and RM Finance businesses will raise up to GBP16m and simplify portfoliowithin RM Technology

GBPM 2022 2021 Variance Revenue from continuing operations 214.2 206.1 +4% Adjusted* operating profit from continuing operations 7.5 16.5 -55% Adjusted* operating profit margin 3.5% 8.0% -4.5pp Adjusted* profit before tax from continuing operations 5.3 15.1 -65% Profit from discontinued operations 1.6 2.0 -20% Statutory profit/(loss) after tax (14.5) 4.2 - Adjusted* diluted EPS from continuing operations 4.2p 14.0p -9.8p Diluted EPS from continuing operations (19.3)p 2.6p - Dividend per share - 4.7p - Adjusted Net debt** 46.8 18.3 IAS 19 Pension surplus/(deficit) 22.6 30.4

* Throughout this statement, adjusted operating profit and EPS are stated after adjusting items (See Note 2) which are identified by virtue of their size, nature and/or incidence. The treatment of adjusted items is applied consistently period on period and is consistent with the way that underlying trading performance is measured by management.

** Alternative performance measure, see Note 2.

Notes to Editors:

RM provides market-leading products and services to educational institutions, exam bodies and international governments which improve, simplify and support education and learning.

The education sector is transforming, and RM is well positioned to capitalise on this through its three divisions.

-- RM Resources is the established provider of education resources for early years, primary schools, andsecondary schools across the UK and to 80 countries internationally.

-- RM Assessment (formerly RM Results) is a leading provider of assessment software, supporting examawarding bodies, universities, and governments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery.

-- RM Technology (formerly RM Education) is a market-leading supplier of ICT software, technology andservices to UK schools and colleges.

Chair Statement

Overview

2022 was a difficult year for the Group, dominated by the challenging deployment of the new IT system into the Consortium brand of the Resources Division. This impacted customer service in that part of the business and the financial performance of the Group overall as additional costs were incurred, putting the Group under unnecessary financial stress.

Thanks to the determination and hard work of the team, the situation is now under control. A stable footing both financially and from a systems perspective has been established. Notwithstanding the significant impact of this event on profit and shareholder value, the Group delivered 4% revenue growth, including the highest ever revenues from the Assessment Division and TTS Resources brand.

This is my first annual statement since taking over as Chair and it is helpful to set out my perspective on the Group and our priorities. RM has market leading positions, channel strength and a good product and market fit across its portfolio. The business operates in an important and resilient marketplace and is well positioned to deliver sustainable growth in response to a number of positive structural trends in the education market. However, as the team had already acknowledged, there is a need for a period of transformation to improve the way in which RM is structured and executes in order to be able to deliver effectively on these opportunities.

A requirement to change

With this in mind, at the start of the year, the Company laid out a reset of its strategy with a 2-year transition phase, with the aims of simplifying and focussing its portfolio, strengthening the leadership team and restructuring the Technology Division.

Progress continues in each of these areas, including the announcement of the sale of the RM Integris and Finance products from the Technology Division for up to GBP16m. However, the implementation phase of the internal IT system replacement and warehouse consolidation and automation programme, in development since 2018, has been a substantial setback. The difficulties in deployment and subsequent remediation of these in the Consortium business dominated the management agenda in the second half of the year and led to an even greater urgency to bring about change.

Now on a platform to progress

In response, the business has now stabilised the IT platform and made the final deployment in the Consortium business to complete this phase of the programme. A new interim Chief Technology Officer has been appointed and the wider implementation programme has been paused to enable management to reconsider the wider IT architecture. A new interim Chief Financial Officer, Emmanuel Walter, has been appointed, bringing greater financial rigour and control. To respond to the liquidity challenges the Group has been facing, the business accelerated the sale of some surplus assets of Internet Protocol v4 (IPV4) addresses from its connectivity business and restructured its GBP70m banking facility which is now extended to July 2025. It will also benefit from the strategic sale of the RM Integris and RM Finance businesses mentioned earlier which is anticipated to complete in the first half of 2023.

This provides a sound footing on which to continue to develop the business and focus on optimising the portfolio value of a Group that delivers significant value in the education sector. I have been working closely with the leadership team to identify the necessary actions to unlock that value and will continue to ensure that they have the Board's full support to do so.

Thanks to the team

