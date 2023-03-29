RM plc: Preliminary Results for the year ended 30 -3

DJ RM plc: Preliminary Results for the year ended 30 November 2022

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Preliminary Results for the year ended 30 November 2022 29-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

29 March 2023

RM plc

Preliminary Results for the year ended 30 November 2022

RM plc ("RM"), a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, reports its final results for the year ended 30 November 2022.

Mark Cook, Chief Executive of RM, said:

"RM's performance in FY2022 was materially impacted by the challenges associated with the IT implementation project in our Consortium business. These challenges led to us having to take a number of actions, including suspending the payment of dividends. I recognise that there is much to be done to rebuild value for our stakeholders, but I'm pleased to report that we now have a much more stable financial and operational position, including a renewed banking facility which will run until July 2025.

"My priorities as RM's CEO are clear. Firstly, to continue to strengthen the Company's finances, secondly, to review the IT enterprise architecture and thirdly, to embed a transformation approach across the business. The third priority is about retaining the 50 years of Education IP in the Company, but also to better leverage the product opportunities in the Education sector and ensure a sharper focus on customer excellence and satisfaction.

"While there is much to be done, the business and market fundamentals are positive and the whole team at RM are focussed on delivering for our customers, improving outcomes for learners and unlocking value for all our stakeholders."

Highlights

-- Revenue growth of 4% driven by strong growth in RM Assessment and the TTS business in RM Resources

-- Adjusted operating profit* of GBP7.5m (2021: GBP16.5m) from continuing operations impacted by ITimplementation in RM Resources and RM Technology division turnaround

-- Adjusted operating profit of GBP9.1m including discontinuing operations associated with the RM Integris andRM Finance businesses

-- A further GBP2.8m of IPv4 addresses sold in the second half were treated as other income

-- Statutory loss of GBP14.5m (2021: profit of GBP4.2m) reflects the level of adjusting items primarilyassociated with the IT implementation

-- Adjusted Net Debt** increased to GBP46.8m (2021: GBP18.3m) reflects lower profits and exceptional spend

-- No dividend proposed as condition of extended banking facility

-- Business now on a more stable footing on which to leverage transformation programme to deliver improvedshareholder value:? IT implementation in Consortium now complete following significant challenges ? GBP70m banking facility extended to July 2025 with revised covenants ? GBP8.5m of surplus IPv4 addresses sold in December 2022 to reduce net debt levels ? Proposed sale of RM Integris and RM Finance businesses will raise up to GBP16m and simplify portfoliowithin RM Technology

GBPM 2022 2021 Variance Revenue from continuing operations 214.2 206.1 +4% Adjusted* operating profit from continuing operations 7.5 16.5 -55% Adjusted* operating profit margin 3.5% 8.0% -4.5pp Adjusted* profit before tax from continuing operations 5.3 15.1 -65% Profit from discontinued operations 1.6 2.0 -20% Statutory profit/(loss) after tax (14.5) 4.2 - Adjusted* diluted EPS from continuing operations 4.2p 14.0p -9.8p Diluted EPS from continuing operations (19.3)p 2.6p - Dividend per share - 4.7p - Adjusted Net debt** 46.8 18.3 IAS 19 Pension surplus/(deficit) 22.6 30.4

* Throughout this statement, adjusted operating profit and EPS are stated after adjusting items (See Note 2) which are identified by virtue of their size, nature and/or incidence. The treatment of adjusted items is applied consistently period on period and is consistent with the way that underlying trading performance is measured by management.

** Alternative performance measure, see Note 2.

Notes to Editors:

RM provides market-leading products and services to educational institutions, exam bodies and international governments which improve, simplify and support education and learning.

The education sector is transforming, and RM is well positioned to capitalise on this through its three divisions.

-- RM Resources is the established provider of education resources for early years, primary schools, andsecondary schools across the UK and to 80 countries internationally.

-- RM Assessment (formerly RM Results) is a leading provider of assessment software, supporting examawarding bodies, universities, and governments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery.

-- RM Technology (formerly RM Education) is a market-leading supplier of ICT software, technology andservices to UK schools and colleges.

Presentation and live webcast details

A presentation for analysts and investors will be held today at 9.00am. The audio and slide presentation will be webcast live and on demand at the following website:

https://www.investis-live.com/rmplc/64146e954aa86d150050e0cf/rmak

The webcast will also be accessible via a live conference call:

United Kingdom (Local) +44 20 3936 2999 United Kingdom (Toll-Free) +44 808 189 0158 Access Code: 645206

For additional details and registration for the webcast, please contact Headland Consultancy on +44 203 805 4822 / rm@headlandconsultancy.com.

Posting of Annual Report and Accounts RM will post the Annual Report and Accounts 2022. It will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism which is located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and available to view or download in pdf format from the Company's website at https://www.rmplc.com/reports

Contacts:

RM plc Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Walter, Chief Financial Officer (interim) Tarryn Riley, Head of Investor Relations (interim) Headland Consultancy (PR adviser to RM) 0203 805 4822 Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com) Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com) Jemma Savage (jsavage@headlandconsultancy.com)

Chair Statement

Overview

2022 was a difficult year for the Group, dominated by the challenging deployment of the new IT system into the Consortium brand of the Resources Division. This impacted customer service in that part of the business and the financial performance of the Group overall as additional costs were incurred, putting the Group under unnecessary financial stress.

Thanks to the determination and hard work of the team, the situation is now under control. A stable footing both financially and from a systems perspective has been established. Notwithstanding the significant impact of this event on profit and shareholder value, the Group delivered 4% revenue growth, including the highest ever revenues from the Assessment Division and TTS Resources brand.

This is my first annual statement since taking over as Chair and it is helpful to set out my perspective on the Group and our priorities. RM has market leading positions, channel strength and a good product and market fit across its portfolio. The business operates in an important and resilient marketplace and is well positioned to deliver sustainable growth in response to a number of positive structural trends in the education market. However, as the team had already acknowledged, there is a need for a period of transformation to improve the way in which RM is structured and executes in order to be able to deliver effectively on these opportunities.

A requirement to change

With this in mind, at the start of the year, the Company laid out a reset of its strategy with a 2-year transition phase, with the aims of simplifying and focussing its portfolio, strengthening the leadership team and restructuring the Technology Division.

Progress continues in each of these areas, including the announcement of the sale of the RM Integris and Finance products from the Technology Division for up to GBP16m. However, the implementation phase of the internal IT system replacement and warehouse consolidation and automation programme, in development since 2018, has been a substantial setback. The difficulties in deployment and subsequent remediation of these in the Consortium business dominated the management agenda in the second half of the year and led to an even greater urgency to bring about change.

Now on a platform to progress

In response, the business has now stabilised the IT platform and made the final deployment in the Consortium business to complete this phase of the programme. A new interim Chief Technology Officer has been appointed and the wider implementation programme has been paused to enable management to reconsider the wider IT architecture. A new interim Chief Financial Officer, Emmanuel Walter, has been appointed, bringing greater financial rigour and control. To respond to the liquidity challenges the Group has been facing, the business accelerated the sale of some surplus assets of Internet Protocol v4 (IPV4) addresses from its connectivity business and restructured its GBP70m banking facility which is now extended to July 2025. It will also benefit from the strategic sale of the RM Integris and RM Finance businesses mentioned earlier which is anticipated to complete in the first half of 2023.

This provides a sound footing on which to continue to develop the business and focus on optimising the portfolio value of a Group that delivers significant value in the education sector. I have been working closely with the leadership team to identify the necessary actions to unlock that value and will continue to ensure that they have the Board's full support to do so.

Thanks to the team

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ RM plc: Preliminary Results for the year ended 30 -2-

Navigating this year has required exceptional efforts from so many of the people within the RM business and I have been impressed by their resilience and passion for our purpose and for their customers and on behalf of the Board I would like to thank the whole team.

We have continued to evolve the Board and leadership of the Group. Most notably, Mark Cook joined as Chief Executive Officer in January 2023, replacing Neil Martin who stepped down after 7 years with the Group. Mark brings with him important experience in transformation and creating shareholder value. Paul Dean will be retiring as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee after the publication of the FY2022 preliminary results and will be replaced by Richard Smothers who joined the Board in January 2023. As mentioned, Emmanuel Walter joined as interim Chief Financial Officer in July 2022.

I would like to thank Neil and Paul for their contributions to RM and wish them both well in the future.

To support continuity through a period of change, the Company has agreed to extend the term of Patrick Martell's appointment as the senior independent Non-Executive Director by one year to 31 December 2023 which will take him into his tenth year with the Group.

During the last year, the Board has had to step up in what has been a dynamic and testing environment. I'm thankful to my fellow Board members for their efforts and commitment during this period helping RM to steer a path to a more stable position.

Dividend

A condition of the new extended and amended banking facility agreement has been to restrict dividend distribution until the Company has reduced its net debt to Last Twelve Months (LTM) EBITDA (post IFRS 16) leverage to less than 1x for two consecutive quarters and therefore, we are not able to recommend the payment of a dividend.

The Board understands the importance of dividends to our shareholders and are clear that reinstating the dividend is a key milestone on our recovery path.

Outlook

The macroeconomic backdrop remains challenging with inflation continuing to put pressure on our own operations and on school budgets. However, RM now has the benefit of a stable operating and financial platform on which to focus more fully on rebuilding and optimising shareholder value from its portfolio and I am confident in the positive progress that will be made.

Helen Stevenson

Chair

Chief Executive Officer's statement

I am pleased to have joined RM at an important point for the Group. The attraction of the role was clear with a business in a socially important and resilient sector and with strong market positions. The organisation has a deep and rich heritage in the Education sector and will celebrate 50 years of trading in 2023. It is a sector that is experiencing structural change, most notably associated with the use of technology which was advanced through its experience during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and this creates an interesting growth opportunity and positive inflection point for RM.

At the same time, RM acknowledged in last year's annual report, that it is a business that needs to change. I have spent the best part of my career working in technology businesses and leading business transformations. My priority is clear, to work with the Board and the leadership team to bring that experience to bear with the objective of building value for all our stakeholders. There is much to be done, but the work by the team over the last 6 months, has put RM back on a much firmer financial and operational footing, and I am committed to ensuring that the Group takes full advantage of the opportunities in its chosen markets.

2022 Performance

Despite a disappointing bottom line financial performance in 2022 with profitability levels materially below that of previous years, the top line gave cause for encouragement. Revenue growth was 4% and the Assessment Division and the TTS resources brand delivered record revenues benefitting from UK and international sales growth. As we have noted previously, profitability in 2022 was negatively impacted by increased costs related to the IT implementation and inflation impacts on costs, in particular international freight costs that were several multiples higher than pre-pandemic levels, combined with ongoing drag from the Technology Division pending benefits from its turnaround.

The impact of the IT implementation challenges was broader than just profitability. The requirement to stabilise the operational performance in Consortium and to fix the implementation issues drove materially higher levels of borrowing than planned. Dividends were suspended as a consequence alongside further actions to prioritise net debt, such as the accelerated sale of IPv4 addresses in the second half.

I recognise that there is much to be done to rebuild value for all our stakeholders, but we start 2023 with a more stable financial and operational position.

-- Banking support has been secured with an extension of our GBP70m credit facility to July 2025 withcovenants that are manageable within our outlook.

-- The IT implementation programme is now stable with the completion of the implementation of the new systeminto Consortium with the Digital e-commerce platform going live in the early part of 2023.

-- The proposed sale of the RM Integris and RM Finance businesses from the Technology Division for up toGBP16m supports the turnaround activity and simplification of the Division.

-- In addition, further restructuring work is ongoing to refocus activities and to bring greater commercialclarity and simplification.

Transformation approach to Continuous Improvement

My near-term focus will be to continue to strengthen the Group finances alongside looking at the value creation path ahead. I am working with the management team to pinpoint all opportunities that drive enterprise value utilising our expertise in the education sector, product design and the potential from a digital transformation. We are focussed on building shareholder and enterprise value in a short time frame and as a result building operating margin in each of the divisions.

My initial observation of RM is that it has great people, customers, and a long heritage of education knowledge to design, build and deliver products and services to UK and international customers.

As we go through this inflection point and transformation of the business, we want to retain the 50 years of Education IP in the Company, bringing in new talent where needed to leverage the product opportunities in the Education sector and having a laser focus on Customer Excellence and satisfaction.

This approach will be supported with a culture of continuous improvement embedded across the organisation as part of our transformation plan and allow us to serve our education customers with care and compassion but, at the same time, with ruthless operational efficiencies from behind the scenes.

We will review our enterprise architecture to fit the needs of the strategy and the future operating model and this in turn will unlock value drivers relating to operations, working capital, and overhead.

This transformation programme will become the one stop shop to keep all of our stakeholders updated on our progress and the framework against which I will hold myself and the management team to account regarding execution.

Looking ahead at the priorities

The market fundamentals and trends that underpin the current strategy are clear and well founded and create opportunity for RM.

-- Increasing use of technology in education

-- Digital delivery of assessment

-- Aggregated school procurement

These trends are providing opportunity in the near term and will only strengthen further over time. They played a role in helping the business deliver revenue growth in 2022, particularly in a number of the contract wins delivered in the Assessment and Technology Divisions.

I see RM as having autonomous operating divisions with strong market positions and channel strength in their own right and where the corporate governance offers a control framework in which our business leaders have clear decision-making authority. As a result, the central overhead functions should be small and use short lines of communication to ensure prompt and unambiguous decision making. These functions will also provide specialist resource that provides synergy and access to expertise and a programme management cadence for the overall transformation execution.

I will continue to evaluate and review the strategy and core operating business units over the coming months alongside the continuous improvement work that is in progress.

IT Programme

Given the delays and overspend associated with the Group IT programme, a priority is to reset these plans. The programme is at a natural review point following the completion of the implementation of the end-to-end system into the Consortium resources brand in the early part of 2023. We have also implemented ServiceNow into the Technology Division and Group IT and an updated HR system across the Group.

The front-end website of the system, back-end support and automated distribution centre will bring great value to the Consortium business and represent a step change in its digital and operational capabilities and customer experience, providing a wealth of new functionality, automation and data transparency.

This new digital experience ranges from the simplicity of customer self-service options and improved product shopping list functionality to new product comparison and predictive search functionality. This is coupled with personalised content for specific customer account types, and a shared shopping basket across complex users.

With the IT system now fully implemented into Consortium, we will use the period of stability and reduced spend levels to remove the dependency of expensive 3rd party resources that were heavily used through the implementation phase and develop our own capabilities to retain knowledge and IP inside RM.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ RM plc: Preliminary Results for the year ended 30 -3-

Importantly, we will review the IT enterprise architecture and structural requirements of the wider business alongside a review of the future operating model. We will be open minded about what is required in each area rather than assume that the current architecture is deployed throughout and no further deployment phases are planned in 2023.

Revenue and Gross Margin development

We continue to see growth opportunities in each division. These are in part from leveraging the structural growth opportunities that exist around the increasing use of technology and the clearer customer targeting of larger School buying groups that are increasing through the academisation process in English Schools. Furthermore, there are opportunities associated with continuing to improve execution and the development of a more commercial culture.

There is a specific focus on gross margin development which is of increased importance given the inflationary backdrop. All areas of the business have been challenged to improve their commercial response to managing indexation, pricing and account management which is being centrally coordinated and reviewed.

There is also a focus on customer and product profitability and ensuring that all contractual relationships are profitable for the Group. This is a key aspect of the turnaround in the Technology Division.

Spend and Working Capital

There are a number of initiatives in train around improving working capital cycles and inventory management and reviewing spending plans across the Group. It is important to me that we mirror the spending behaviour of our customers where budgets are currently challenged or uncertain as a result of the macroeconomic backdrop and ensure that all of our spend is essential. We have established a Technology Board to review all plans in this area across the Group covering structures, spend, licensing and asset management and also a Staffing Board to regularly review all hiring decisions and employment levels.

People

Talent and culture remain a focus and RM has a strong purpose-led culture and committed employees who care about education and learners. This has been immediately evident to me throughout my early interactions with people regularly demonstrating that they care about the work that we do within education. On behalf of the Executive team, I would like to thank everyone in RM for their incredible commitment through 2022 and the warm welcome that they have shown me and I look forward to working with them in the year ahead.

Outlook

The government continues to make education a priority and it is one of the few departments that has received increased funding. The wider macroeconomic backdrop however continues to create uncertainty and challenges for school budgets with higher than expected pay increases, persistently high energy prices and high inflation. In turn this puts pressure on our own operations and, as outlined, ensuring we have the right cost base will remain a key priority.

That said, growth is expected in each of our divisions in the year ahead. The Resources Division is most sensitive to inflationary environments, but we are optimistic for the recovery in the Consortium brand following the disruption of the previous year now that we have a stable and materially improved technology platform with strong digital capabilities. We also expect the international markets to be more resilient and continue the strong underlying growth we have experienced over a number of years.

Assessment should continue to grow on the back of a good year in 2022 and has the benefit of new customer wins from the previous year and a positive marketplace.

The Technology Division should benefit from the turnaround actions taken in 2022 and, although this work is ongoing, it is now more effectively and commercially organised aligning its go-to-market structure with its product verticals. Technology will focus more on profitability and operating margin and benefits from some positive wins in 2022 and is focussed on key government funded initiatives such as the Connect the Classroom connectivity programme where it has a strong presence. We also expect to conclude the sale of the RM Integris and RM Finance businesses in the first half of 2023 which has required significant effort and commitment over the last year.

I am personally energised about the opportunities ahead and driving enterprise value at RM. While there is much to be done, the business and market fundamentals are positive and the whole team at RM are focussed on delivering for our customers, improving outcomes for learners and unlocking value for all our stakeholders.

Mark Cook

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer's statement

Overview

RM's results and financial performance for the year have been heavily impacted by the IT implementation program and its rollout for the Consortium brand in the RM Resources division. Trading disruption and elevated program costs have materially impacted performance for the year compared to 2021 and increased the net debt position.

Group revenue from continuing operations increased by 3.9% to GBP214.2m (2021: GBP206.1m) with all divisions either flat or growing in 2022 despite the disruption caused by the IT implementation programme. The return of UK School exams and customer and volume growth in RM Assessment resulted in a 22% (GBP7.1m) increase in divisional revenue. RM Resources revenues were flat on 2021 with strong growth of 40% (GBP6.5m) in international revenues, and 10% (GBP5.2m) in the TTS brand, before being negatively impacted by the IT implementation disruption within the Consortium brand with revenues reduced by 26% (GBP11.7m).

Adjusted operating profit2 from continuing operations decreased by 55% to GBP7.5m (2021: GBP16.5m) predominately driven by the disruption from the IT Programme implementation which in addition to reducing revenues inflated warehouse and distribution costs. In addition, the Group continued to experience higher freight costs and high wage inflation pressure throughout the year, most significantly in India.

The Group recorded a Statutory operating loss from continuing operations of GBP21.6m, a decrease of GBP25.2m from the 2021 profit of GBP3.6m. The loss is driven by the increased costs associated with our large capital programs and in particular the IT implementation process for the Consortium brand. Adjustments also include costs incurred as part of the divestment of the RM Integris and RM Finance businesses announced in November 2022 and planned restructuring activities. These costs are partially offset by the sale of GBP2.8m of surplus IPv4 addresses and a small gain (GBP0.2m) on the sale of a freehold property in the period.

In the year the Group agreed to sell the RM Integris and RM Finance businesses from within the RM Technology division for a consideration of up to GBP16m. This transaction is subject to shareholder approval which is in progress. The performance of these businesses in both 2022 and 2021 have been classified and presented as discontinued operations within the financial statements. In the year the businesses generated GBP4.9m of revenue (2021: GBP4.7m) and GBP1.6m of adjusted operating profit (2021: GBP2.0m). In addition, the Group disposed of a small declining legacy software product called iCase from within the RM Assessment division for USDAUD 0.2m. Transactions costs of GBP0.8m were incurred in the year associated with disposal activities.

Adjusted net debt closed the year at GBP46.8m (2021: GBP18.3m). Adjusted cash generated1 from operations was GBP7.5m (2021: GBP18.12m), including the negative impact of the disruption within the Consortium brand, with the IT implementation in that area of the business significantly reducing operating cash inflows. The GBP28.5m (2021: GBP17.0m) net debt increase for the year included GBP28.3m (2021: GBP22.6m) of spend associated with our capital programs. The implementation of the programs for the Consortium brand will complete in the first half of 2023, with further implementation activity subject to an on-going review led by the new Chief Executive.

Following the end of the financial year, RM concluded two important activities that further improve the financial position of the Group;

-- In December 2022, the Group sold a portion of their Internet Protocol v4 (IPv4) addresses for a totalconsideration of GBP8.5m in cash.

-- In March 2023, the Group secured an agreement with Lenders to extend the existing GBP70m facility to July2025. This agreement includes re-setting covenants under the facility as described in the Treasury section.

1 Adjusted cash generated from continuing operations is defined as cash from operations excluding the impact of adjustments which includes major investment costs including dual run costs, proceeds on sale of non-core assets, and other property related items. Further details can be found in Note 2.

2 2021 cashflow adjusted to reflect the reclassification of customer development activity from contract fulfilment assets to intangibles as set out in Note 14.

Group Financial Performance

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)