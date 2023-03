RM plc: Preliminary Results for the year ended 30 -9

DJ RM plc: Preliminary Results for the year ended 30 November 2022

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Preliminary Results for the year ended 30 November 2022 29-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

29 March 2023

RM plc

Preliminary Results for the year ended 30 November 2022

RM plc ("RM"), a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, reports its final results for the year ended 30 November 2022.

Mark Cook, Chief Executive of RM, said:

"RM's performance in FY2022 was materially impacted by the challenges associated with the IT implementation project in our Consortium business. These challenges led to us having to take a number of actions, including suspending the payment of dividends. I recognise that there is much to be done to rebuild value for our stakeholders, but I'm pleased to report that we now have a much more stable financial and operational position, including a renewed banking facility which will run until July 2025.

"My priorities as RM's CEO are clear. Firstly, to continue to strengthen the Company's finances, secondly, to review the IT enterprise architecture and thirdly, to embed a transformation approach across the business. The third priority is about retaining the 50 years of Education IP in the Company, but also to better leverage the product opportunities in the Education sector and ensure a sharper focus on customer excellence and satisfaction.

"While there is much to be done, the business and market fundamentals are positive and the whole team at RM are focussed on delivering for our customers, improving outcomes for learners and unlocking value for all our stakeholders."

Highlights

-- Revenue growth of 4% driven by strong growth in RM Assessment and the TTS business in RM Resources

-- Adjusted operating profit* of GBP7.5m (2021: GBP16.5m) from continuing operations impacted by ITimplementation in RM Resources and RM Technology division turnaround

-- Adjusted operating profit of GBP9.1m including discontinuing operations associated with the RM Integris andRM Finance businesses

-- A further GBP2.8m of IPv4 addresses sold in the second half were treated as other income

-- Statutory loss of GBP14.5m (2021: profit of GBP4.2m) reflects the level of adjusting items primarilyassociated with the IT implementation

-- Adjusted Net Debt** increased to GBP46.8m (2021: GBP18.3m) reflects lower profits and exceptional spend

-- No dividend proposed as condition of extended banking facility

-- Business now on a more stable footing on which to leverage transformation programme to deliver improvedshareholder value:? IT implementation in Consortium now complete following significant challenges - GBP70m banking facility extended to July 2025 with revised covenants - GBP8.5m of surplus IPv4 addresses sold in December 2022 to reduce net debt levels - Proposed sale of RM Integris and RM Finance businesses will raise up to GBP16m and simplify portfoliowithin RM Technology

GBPM 2022 2021 Variance Revenue from continuing operations 214.2 206.1 +4% Adjusted* operating profit from continuing operations 7.5 16.5 -55% Adjusted* operating profit margin 3.5% 8.0% -4.5pp Adjusted* profit before tax from continuing operations 5.3 15.1 -65% Profit from discontinued operations 1.6 2.0 -20% Statutory profit/(loss) after tax (14.5) 4.2 - Adjusted* diluted EPS from continuing operations 4.2p 14.0p -9.8p Diluted EPS from continuing operations (19.3)p 2.6p - Dividend per share - 4.7p - Adjusted Net debt** 46.8 18.3 IAS 19 Pension surplus/(deficit) 22.6 30.4

* Throughout this statement, adjusted operating profit and EPS are stated after adjusting items (See Note 2) which are identified by virtue of their size, nature and/or incidence. The treatment of adjusted items is applied consistently period on period and is consistent with the way that underlying trading performance is measured by management.

** Alternative performance measure, see Note 2.

Notes to Editors:

RM provides market-leading products and services to educational institutions, exam bodies and international governments which improve, simplify and support education and learning.

The education sector is transforming, and RM is well positioned to capitalise on this through its three divisions.

-- RM Resources is the established provider of education resources for early years, primary schools, andsecondary schools across the UK and to 80 countries internationally.

-- RM Assessment (formerly RM Results) is a leading provider of assessment software, supporting examawarding bodies, universities, and governments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery.

-- RM Technology (formerly RM Education) is a market-leading supplier of ICT software, technology andservices to UK schools and colleges.

Presentation and live webcast details

A presentation for analysts and investors will be held today at 9.00am. The audio and slide presentation will be webcast live and on demand at the following website:

https://www.investis-live.com/rmplc/64146e954aa86d150050e0cf/rmak

The webcast will also be accessible via a live conference call:

United Kingdom (Local) +44 20 3936 2999 United Kingdom (Toll-Free) +44 808 189 0158 Access Code: 645206

For additional details and registration for the webcast, please contact Headland Consultancy on +44 203 805 4822 / rm@headlandconsultancy.com.

Posting of Annual Report and Accounts RM will post the Annual Report and Accounts 2022. It will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism which is located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and available to view or download in pdf format from the Company's website at https://www.rmplc.com/reports

Contacts:

RM plc Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Walter, Chief Financial Officer (interim) Tarryn Riley, Head of Investor Relations (interim) Headland Consultancy (PR adviser to RM) 0203 805 4822 Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com) Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com) Jemma Savage (jsavage@headlandconsultancy.com)

Chair Statement

Overview

2022 was a difficult year for the Group, dominated by the challenging deployment of the new IT system into the Consortium brand of the Resources Division. This impacted customer service in that part of the business and the financial performance of the Group overall as additional costs were incurred, putting the Group under unnecessary financial stress.

Thanks to the determination and hard work of the team, the situation is now under control. A stable footing both financially and from a systems perspective has been established. Notwithstanding the significant impact of this event on profit and shareholder value, the Group delivered 4% revenue growth, including the highest ever revenues from the Assessment Division and TTS Resources brand.

This is my first annual statement since taking over as Chair and it is helpful to set out my perspective on the Group and our priorities. RM has market leading positions, channel strength and a good product and market fit across its portfolio. The business operates in an important and resilient marketplace and is well positioned to deliver sustainable growth in response to a number of positive structural trends in the education market. However, as the team had already acknowledged, there is a need for a period of transformation to improve the way in which RM is structured and executes in order to be able to deliver effectively on these opportunities.

A requirement to change

With this in mind, at the start of the year, the Company laid out a reset of its strategy with a 2-year transition phase, with the aims of simplifying and focussing its portfolio, strengthening the leadership team and restructuring the Technology Division.

Progress continues in each of these areas, including the announcement of the sale of the RM Integris and Finance products from the Technology Division for up to GBP16m. However, the implementation phase of the internal IT system replacement and warehouse consolidation and automation programme, in development since 2018, has been a substantial setback. The difficulties in deployment and subsequent remediation of these in the Consortium business dominated the management agenda in the second half of the year and led to an even greater urgency to bring about change.

Now on a platform to progress

In response, the business has now stabilised the IT platform and made the final deployment in the Consortium business to complete this phase of the programme. A new interim Chief Technology Officer has been appointed and the wider implementation programme has been paused to enable management to reconsider the wider IT architecture. A new interim Chief Financial Officer, Emmanuel Walter, has been appointed, bringing greater financial rigour and control. To respond to the liquidity challenges the Group has been facing, the business accelerated the sale of some surplus assets of Internet Protocol v4 (IPV4) addresses from its connectivity business and restructured its GBP70m banking facility which is now extended to July 2025. It will also benefit from the strategic sale of the RM Integris and RM Finance businesses mentioned earlier which is anticipated to complete in the first half of 2023.

This provides a sound footing on which to continue to develop the business and focus on optimising the portfolio value of a Group that delivers significant value in the education sector. I have been working closely with the leadership team to identify the necessary actions to unlock that value and will continue to ensure that they have the Board's full support to do so.

Thanks to the team

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ RM plc: Preliminary Results for the year ended 30 -2-

Navigating this year has required exceptional efforts from so many of the people within the RM business and I have been impressed by their resilience and passion for our purpose and for their customers and on behalf of the Board I would like to thank the whole team.

We have continued to evolve the Board and leadership of the Group. Most notably, Mark Cook joined as Chief Executive Officer in January 2023, replacing Neil Martin who stepped down after 7 years with the Group. Mark brings with him important experience in transformation and creating shareholder value. Paul Dean will be retiring as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee after the publication of the FY2022 preliminary results and will be replaced by Richard Smothers who joined the Board in January 2023. As mentioned, Emmanuel Walter joined as interim Chief Financial Officer in July 2022.

I would like to thank Neil and Paul for their contributions to RM and wish them both well in the future.

To support continuity through a period of change, the Company has agreed to extend the term of Patrick Martell's appointment as the senior independent Non-Executive Director by one year to 31 December 2023 which will take him into his tenth year with the Group.

During the last year, the Board has had to step up in what has been a dynamic and testing environment. I'm thankful to my fellow Board members for their efforts and commitment during this period helping RM to steer a path to a more stable position.

Dividend

A condition of the new extended and amended banking facility agreement has been to restrict dividend distribution until the Company has reduced its net debt to Last Twelve Months (LTM) EBITDA (post IFRS 16) leverage to less than 1x for two consecutive quarters and therefore, we are not able to recommend the payment of a dividend.

The Board understands the importance of dividends to our shareholders and are clear that reinstating the dividend is a key milestone on our recovery path.

Outlook

The macroeconomic backdrop remains challenging with inflation continuing to put pressure on our own operations and on school budgets. However, RM now has the benefit of a stable operating and financial platform on which to focus more fully on rebuilding and optimising shareholder value from its portfolio and I am confident in the positive progress that will be made.

Helen Stevenson

Chair

Chief Executive Officer's statement

I am pleased to have joined RM at an important point for the Group. The attraction of the role was clear with a business in a socially important and resilient sector and with strong market positions. The organisation has a deep and rich heritage in the Education sector and will celebrate 50 years of trading in 2023. It is a sector that is experiencing structural change, most notably associated with the use of technology which was advanced through its experience during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and this creates an interesting growth opportunity and positive inflection point for RM.

At the same time, RM acknowledged in last year's annual report, that it is a business that needs to change. I have spent the best part of my career working in technology businesses and leading business transformations. My priority is clear, to work with the Board and the leadership team to bring that experience to bear with the objective of building value for all our stakeholders. There is much to be done, but the work by the team over the last 6 months, has put RM back on a much firmer financial and operational footing, and I am committed to ensuring that the Group takes full advantage of the opportunities in its chosen markets.

2022 Performance

Despite a disappointing bottom line financial performance in 2022 with profitability levels materially below that of previous years, the top line gave cause for encouragement. Revenue growth was 4% and the Assessment Division and the TTS resources brand delivered record revenues benefitting from UK and international sales growth. As we have noted previously, profitability in 2022 was negatively impacted by increased costs related to the IT implementation and inflation impacts on costs, in particular international freight costs that were several multiples higher than pre-pandemic levels, combined with ongoing drag from the Technology Division pending benefits from its turnaround.

The impact of the IT implementation challenges was broader than just profitability. The requirement to stabilise the operational performance in Consortium and to fix the implementation issues drove materially higher levels of borrowing than planned. Dividends were suspended as a consequence alongside further actions to prioritise net debt, such as the accelerated sale of IPv4 addresses in the second half.

I recognise that there is much to be done to rebuild value for all our stakeholders, but we start 2023 with a more stable financial and operational position.

-- Banking support has been secured with an extension of our GBP70m credit facility to July 2025 withcovenants that are manageable within our outlook.

-- The IT implementation programme is now stable with the completion of the implementation of the new systeminto Consortium with the Digital e-commerce platform going live in the early part of 2023.

-- The proposed sale of the RM Integris and RM Finance businesses from the Technology Division for up toGBP16m supports the turnaround activity and simplification of the Division.

-- In addition, further restructuring work is ongoing to refocus activities and to bring greater commercialclarity and simplification.

Transformation approach to Continuous Improvement

My near-term focus will be to continue to strengthen the Group finances alongside looking at the value creation path ahead. I am working with the management team to pinpoint all opportunities that drive enterprise value utilising our expertise in the education sector, product design and the potential from a digital transformation. We are focussed on building shareholder and enterprise value in a short time frame and as a result building operating margin in each of the divisions.

My initial observation of RM is that it has great people, customers, and a long heritage of education knowledge to design, build and deliver products and services to UK and international customers.

As we go through this inflection point and transformation of the business, we want to retain the 50 years of Education IP in the Company, bringing in new talent where needed to leverage the product opportunities in the Education sector and having a laser focus on Customer Excellence and satisfaction.

This approach will be supported with a culture of continuous improvement embedded across the organisation as part of our transformation plan and allow us to serve our education customers with care and compassion but, at the same time, with ruthless operational efficiencies from behind the scenes.

We will review our enterprise architecture to fit the needs of the strategy and the future operating model and this in turn will unlock value drivers relating to operations, working capital, and overhead.

This transformation programme will become the one stop shop to keep all of our stakeholders updated on our progress and the framework against which I will hold myself and the management team to account regarding execution.

Looking ahead at the priorities

The market fundamentals and trends that underpin the current strategy are clear and well founded and create opportunity for RM.

-- Increasing use of technology in education

-- Digital delivery of assessment

-- Aggregated school procurement

These trends are providing opportunity in the near term and will only strengthen further over time. They played a role in helping the business deliver revenue growth in 2022, particularly in a number of the contract wins delivered in the Assessment and Technology Divisions.

I see RM as having autonomous operating divisions with strong market positions and channel strength in their own right and where the corporate governance offers a control framework in which our business leaders have clear decision-making authority. As a result, the central overhead functions should be small and use short lines of communication to ensure prompt and unambiguous decision making. These functions will also provide specialist resource that provides synergy and access to expertise and a programme management cadence for the overall transformation execution.

I will continue to evaluate and review the strategy and core operating business units over the coming months alongside the continuous improvement work that is in progress.

IT Programme

Given the delays and overspend associated with the Group IT programme, a priority is to reset these plans. The programme is at a natural review point following the completion of the implementation of the end-to-end system into the Consortium resources brand in the early part of 2023. We have also implemented ServiceNow into the Technology Division and Group IT and an updated HR system across the Group.

The front-end website of the system, back-end support and automated distribution centre will bring great value to the Consortium business and represent a step change in its digital and operational capabilities and customer experience, providing a wealth of new functionality, automation and data transparency.

This new digital experience ranges from the simplicity of customer self-service options and improved product shopping list functionality to new product comparison and predictive search functionality. This is coupled with personalised content for specific customer account types, and a shared shopping basket across complex users.

With the IT system now fully implemented into Consortium, we will use the period of stability and reduced spend levels to remove the dependency of expensive 3rd party resources that were heavily used through the implementation phase and develop our own capabilities to retain knowledge and IP inside RM.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ RM plc: Preliminary Results for the year ended 30 -3-

Importantly, we will review the IT enterprise architecture and structural requirements of the wider business alongside a review of the future operating model. We will be open minded about what is required in each area rather than assume that the current architecture is deployed throughout and no further deployment phases are planned in 2023.

Revenue and Gross Margin development

We continue to see growth opportunities in each division. These are in part from leveraging the structural growth opportunities that exist around the increasing use of technology and the clearer customer targeting of larger School buying groups that are increasing through the academisation process in English Schools. Furthermore, there are opportunities associated with continuing to improve execution and the development of a more commercial culture.

There is a specific focus on gross margin development which is of increased importance given the inflationary backdrop. All areas of the business have been challenged to improve their commercial response to managing indexation, pricing and account management which is being centrally coordinated and reviewed.

There is also a focus on customer and product profitability and ensuring that all contractual relationships are profitable for the Group. This is a key aspect of the turnaround in the Technology Division.

Spend and Working Capital

There are a number of initiatives in train around improving working capital cycles and inventory management and reviewing spending plans across the Group. It is important to me that we mirror the spending behaviour of our customers where budgets are currently challenged or uncertain as a result of the macroeconomic backdrop and ensure that all of our spend is essential. We have established a Technology Board to review all plans in this area across the Group covering structures, spend, licensing and asset management and also a Staffing Board to regularly review all hiring decisions and employment levels.

People

Talent and culture remain a focus and RM has a strong purpose-led culture and committed employees who care about education and learners. This has been immediately evident to me throughout my early interactions with people regularly demonstrating that they care about the work that we do within education. On behalf of the Executive team, I would like to thank everyone in RM for their incredible commitment through 2022 and the warm welcome that they have shown me and I look forward to working with them in the year ahead.

Outlook

The government continues to make education a priority and it is one of the few departments that has received increased funding. The wider macroeconomic backdrop however continues to create uncertainty and challenges for school budgets with higher than expected pay increases, persistently high energy prices and high inflation. In turn this puts pressure on our own operations and, as outlined, ensuring we have the right cost base will remain a key priority.

That said, growth is expected in each of our divisions in the year ahead. The Resources Division is most sensitive to inflationary environments, but we are optimistic for the recovery in the Consortium brand following the disruption of the previous year now that we have a stable and materially improved technology platform with strong digital capabilities. We also expect the international markets to be more resilient and continue the strong underlying growth we have experienced over a number of years.

Assessment should continue to grow on the back of a good year in 2022 and has the benefit of new customer wins from the previous year and a positive marketplace.

The Technology Division should benefit from the turnaround actions taken in 2022 and, although this work is ongoing, it is now more effectively and commercially organised aligning its go-to-market structure with its product verticals. Technology will focus more on profitability and operating margin and benefits from some positive wins in 2022 and is focussed on key government funded initiatives such as the Connect the Classroom connectivity programme where it has a strong presence. We also expect to conclude the sale of the RM Integris and RM Finance businesses in the first half of 2023 which has required significant effort and commitment over the last year.

I am personally energised about the opportunities ahead and driving enterprise value at RM. While there is much to be done, the business and market fundamentals are positive and the whole team at RM are focussed on delivering for our customers, improving outcomes for learners and unlocking value for all our stakeholders.

Mark Cook

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer's statement

Overview

RM's results and financial performance for the year have been heavily impacted by the IT implementation program and its rollout for the Consortium brand in the RM Resources division. Trading disruption and elevated program costs have materially impacted performance for the year compared to 2021 and increased the net debt position.

Group revenue from continuing operations increased by 3.9% to GBP214.2m (2021: GBP206.1m) with all divisions either flat or growing in 2022 despite the disruption caused by the IT implementation programme. The return of UK School exams and customer and volume growth in RM Assessment resulted in a 22% (GBP7.1m) increase in divisional revenue. RM Resources revenues were flat on 2021 with strong growth of 40% (GBP6.5m) in international revenues, and 10% (GBP5.2m) in the TTS brand, before being negatively impacted by the IT implementation disruption within the Consortium brand with revenues reduced by 26% (GBP11.7m).

Adjusted operating profit2 from continuing operations decreased by 55% to GBP7.5m (2021: GBP16.5m) predominately driven by the disruption from the IT Programme implementation which in addition to reducing revenues inflated warehouse and distribution costs. In addition, the Group continued to experience higher freight costs and high wage inflation pressure throughout the year, most significantly in India.

The Group recorded a Statutory operating loss from continuing operations of GBP21.6m, a decrease of GBP25.2m from the 2021 profit of GBP3.6m. The loss is driven by the increased costs associated with our large capital programs and in particular the IT implementation process for the Consortium brand. Adjustments also include costs incurred as part of the divestment of the RM Integris and RM Finance businesses announced in November 2022 and planned restructuring activities. These costs are partially offset by the sale of GBP2.8m of surplus IPv4 addresses and a small gain (GBP0.2m) on the sale of a freehold property in the period.

In the year the Group agreed to sell the RM Integris and RM Finance businesses from within the RM Technology division for a consideration of up to GBP16m. This transaction is subject to shareholder approval which is in progress. The performance of these businesses in both 2022 and 2021 have been classified and presented as discontinued operations within the financial statements. In the year the businesses generated GBP4.9m of revenue (2021: GBP4.7m) and GBP1.6m of adjusted operating profit (2021: GBP2.0m). In addition, the Group disposed of a small declining legacy software product called iCase from within the RM Assessment division for USDAUD 0.2m. Transactions costs of GBP0.8m were incurred in the year associated with disposal activities.

Adjusted net debt closed the year at GBP46.8m (2021: GBP18.3m). Adjusted cash generated1 from operations was GBP7.5m (2021: GBP18.12m), including the negative impact of the disruption within the Consortium brand, with the IT implementation in that area of the business significantly reducing operating cash inflows. The GBP28.5m (2021: GBP17.0m) net debt increase for the year included GBP28.3m (2021: GBP22.6m) of spend associated with our capital programs. The implementation of the programs for the Consortium brand will complete in the first half of 2023, with further implementation activity subject to an on-going review led by the new Chief Executive.

Following the end of the financial year, RM concluded two important activities that further improve the financial position of the Group;

-- In December 2022, the Group sold a portion of their Internet Protocol v4 (IPv4) addresses for a totalconsideration of GBP8.5m in cash.

-- In March 2023, the Group secured an agreement with Lenders to extend the existing GBP70m facility to July2025. This agreement includes re-setting covenants under the facility as described in the Treasury section.

1 Adjusted cash generated from continuing operations is defined as cash from operations excluding the impact of adjustments which includes major investment costs including dual run costs, proceeds on sale of non-core assets, and other property related items. Further details can be found in Note 2.

2 2021 cashflow adjusted to reflect the reclassification of customer development activity from contract fulfilment assets to intangibles as set out in Note 14.

Group Financial Performance

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ RM plc: Preliminary Results for the year ended 30 -4-

Income statement

GBPm 2022 2021 Adjusted2 Adjustment1 Statutory Adjusted2 Adjustment1 Statutory Revenue 214.2 - 214.2 206.1 - 206.1 Operating profit/(loss) 7.5 (29.1) (21.6) 16.5 (12.9) 3.6 Profit/(Loss) before tax 5.3 (26.1) (20.8) 15.1 (11.5) 3.6 Tax (1.8) 6.5 4.7 (3.3) 1.9 (1.4) Profit/(Loss) after tax from continuing operations 3.5 (19.6) (16.1) 11.8 (9.6) 2.2 Profit after tax from discontinued operations3 1.6 - 1.6 2.0 - 2.0 Profit/(Loss) after tax 5.1 (19.6) (14.5) 13.8 (9.6) 4.2 1. Adjustments reflect the amortisation of acquisition related intangible assets; major investment costsincluding dual run costs, profits on sale of non-core assets, and other property related items. Further details canbe found in Note 2. 2. Non-GAAP measures. See Note 2 3. Discontinued activities relate to the RM Integris and RM Finance businesses and the i-Case product.

Group revenue from continuing operations increased by 3.9% to GBP214.2m (2021: GBP206.1m).

UK revenues from continuing operations, outside of Consortium, increased GBP9.5m to GBP141.1m being 7.2% higher than prior year. However, the brand disruption in Consortium led to an overall revenue decline of 1.3%. Total International revenues from continuing and discontinued operations were up to GBP10.3m.

Adjusted operating profit margins from continuing operations2 reduced to 3.5% (2021: 8.0%). Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations reduced by 55% to GBP7.5m (2021: GBP16.5m). Statutory operating profit from continuing operations decreased by GBP25.2m to a GBP21.6m loss (2021: profit of GBP3.6m).

To provide an understanding of business performance excluding the effect of significant change programmes and material transactions, certain costs are identified as 'adjustments' 2 to business performance.

In 2022 Adjusted items comprised the following:

2022 2021 GBPm GBPm Amortisation charges associated with acquisition related intangible assets 1.8 2.0 Disposal related costs1 0.8 - Dual running property & licence costs2 5.4 2.1 IT platform costs incurred and expensed2 17.4 8.3 Impairment of IT Capital Programme3 2.2 - Onerous provision for IS licenses 1.2 - Onerous lease commitments - 0.5 Restructuring costs 0.3 - Total adjustments to administrative expenses 29.1 12.9 Gain on sale of property4 (0.2) (1.4) Sale of IPv4 addresses5 (2.8) - Total adjustments6 26.1 11.5

1 Costs incurred directly as part of the disposal of the RM Integris and RM Finance businesses from its Technology division.

2Adjusted items relate to spending on our two large capital programmes. These items have been disclosed as adjustments because they are material to the relevant segment and only exist through to the completion of the capital programme.

3 The group has impaired elements of the IT capital programme costs, previously capitalised, which relate to functionality that is paused where the Group has no current active plans to proceed to implement. This impairment may be reversed if the Group subsequently implements this functionality.

4 In the year the final owned warehouse facility was disposed as part of the warehouse consolidation project for GBP3.3m, generating a GBP0.2m profit on disposal. In 2021 another warehouse was disposed of as part of the same program for consideration of GBP3.2m, generating a profit on sale of GBP1.4m

5 In the year the Group accelerated sales of surplus IPv4 assets, generating GBP2.8m in proceeds from its Connectivity business over and above the ordinary levels seen in each if the previous five years

6 Non-GAAP measures. See Note 2

Reflecting the elevated adjusted items, statutory profit before tax from continuing operations fell to a GBP20.8m loss (2021: profit of GBP3.6m) after deducting net interest charges of GBP2.2m (2021: GBP1.4m) in relation to the Group's credit facility and finance costs related to the defined benefit pension schemes and adding back GBP2.8m of other income related to additional IPv4 address sales made in the second half of the year and GBP0.2m for the gain on the sale of a freehold property.

The total tax charge for the year for continuing operations was a GBP4.7m credit (2021: GBP1.4m cost). There are multiple tax effects influencing the tax rate in income, costs, deferred tax effects and the impact of no tax charge in the discontinued businesses. These effects are explained in more detail in Note 5c.

Statutory profit after tax from continuing operations decreased by GBP18.3m to a loss of GBP16.1m (2021: profit of GBP2.2m).

Operations classified as discontinued at the year-end generated GBP1.6m of profit after tax (2021: GBP2.0m). Reported Group profit after tax decreased by GBP18.7m to a loss of GBP14.5m (2021: profit of GBP4.2m).

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations decreased to 4.2 pence (2021: 14.0 pence). Statutory basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were a loss of 19.3 pence (2021: 2.6 pence).

Cash flow

Adjusted net debt1 closed the year at GBP46.8m (2021: GBP18.3m). Adjusted cash generated from operations2 was GBP7.5m (2021: GBP18.13m), including the negative impact of the disruption within the Consortium brand, with the IT implementation in that area of the business significantly reducing operating cash. On a statutory basis, net cash outflow from operating activities was GBP20.8m.

The GBP28.5m net debt increase for the year included GBP28.3m (2021: GBP22.6m) of spending associated with our capital programs. This exceptional spend was offset by:

-- Accelerated sales of GBP2.8m of surplus IPv4 assets from its Connectivity business over and above theordinary levels seen in each if the previous five years

-- The sale of the remaining owned property for GBP3.3m as part of the warehouse consolidation project.

Cash outflows for the year also include contributions to the defined benefit pension schemes of GBP4.5m (2021: GBP4.5m), net interest payments of GBP2.3m (2021: GBP0.6m), a dividend payment of GBP2.5m (2021: GBP3.9m), leasing charges of GBP3.5m (2021: GBP3.9m) offset by tax credits of GBP0.9m (2021: GBP0.1m payment).

1 Non-GAAP measures. See Note 2

2 Adjusted cash generated from operations is defined as cash from operations excluding the impact of adjustments which includes major investment costs including dual run costs, proceeds on sale of non-core assets, and other property related items. Further details can be found in Note 2.

3Restated as described in Note 14 for held for sale assets and a reclassification of contract fulfilment costs to intangibles.

Balance Sheet - continuing operations

The Group had net assets of GBP60.6m at 30 November 2022 (2021: GBP87.01m). The balance sheet includes Non-current assets of GBP133.3m (2021: GBP146.21m), of which GBP49.4m (2021: GBP49.2m) is Goodwill and GBP24.0m (2021: GBP35.0m) relates to the Groups defined benefit pension scheme which is discussed further below.

Operating PPE, intangible and right of use assets total GBP57.8m (2021: GBP60.21m) and includes acquired brands, customer relationships and Intellectual property as well as costs relating to the warehouse consolidation and IT implementation programs. IP Address assets utilised as part of the Connectivity business are included at nil cost.

Net current liabilities of GBP49.2m (2021: GBP1.4m) includes borrowings of GBP48.7m (2021: GBP19.7m included in non-current liabilities which are classified as current, see treasury section for further information) and a number of elevated balances predominately resulting from the IT systems implementation program particularly Inventory, trade receivables and trade payables.

Non-current liabilities of GBP23.4m (2021: GBP57.8m) includes lease liabilities of GBP19.1m (2021: GBP21.1m) which is predominately associated with the Group utilisation of properties including the new Harrier Park warehouse. See point above on borrowings which have been classified as current liabilities in 2022 but in non-current in 2021. Deferred tax liabilities of GBP2.3m (2021: GBP10.8m) primarily comprises deferred tax liabilities on the net pension surplus and acquisition related intangibles of GBP9.1m (2021: GBP11.3m) offset in 2022 by a recoverable deferred tax asset relating to taxable losses incurred during the year of GBP7.1m.

1Restated as described in Note 14 for held for sale assets and a reclassification of contract fulfilment costs to intangibles.

Divisional performance

RM Resources

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ RM plc: Preliminary Results for the year ended 30 -5-

RM Resources provides education resources and supplies to schools and nurseries in the UK and internationally. Products supplied are a mix of own-designed items, own branded and third-party products.

Continuing Operations GBPm 2022 2021 TTS 58.3 53.1 Consortium 33.6 45.3 International 22.4 16.0 RM Resources revenue 114.4 114.4 RM Resources adjusted operating profit 2.8 10.1

RM Resources revenues were flat at GBP114.4m (2021: GBP114.4m) with strong TTS UK and International sales being offset by an GBP11.7m (25.8%) reduction in Consortium brand revenue driven by the disruption caused by the IT programme implementation in the year. UK education revenue decreased by 6.6% (TTS up 9.8%, Consortium down 25.8%), with international revenues up GBP6.5m, 40.4%.

International sales comprise two key channels, international distributors, through which RM Resources sells its own-developed products to over 80 countries, and international schools to whom it sells a broader portfolio of educational supplies. International revenues increased by 40.4% to GBP22.4m (2021: GBP16.0m), benefiting from reduced COVID related disruption and an increase in the product range offered internationally.

Divisional adjusted operating profit decreased to GBP2.8m (2021: GBP10.1m) and adjusted operating margins decreased to 2.5% (2021: 8.8%). The division was primarily impacted by the challenges associated with the IT programme implementation which reduced revenues and increased costs associated with warehouse, distribution and staffing expenditure. The Division also experienced elevated freight costs in the year which did start to decrease through the second half.

RM Assessment

RM Assessment provides IT software and end-to-end digital assessment services to enable online exam marking, online testing and the management and analysis of educational data. Customers include government ministries, exam boards and professional awarding bodies in the UK and overseas.

Continuing Operations GBPm 2022 2021 RM Assessment revenue 38.9 31.9 RM Assessment adjusted operating profit 7.4 5.7

RM Assessment provides IT software and end-to-end digital assessment services to enable online exam marking, testing and the management and analysis of educational data. Customers include government ministries, exam boards, professional awarding bodies and Universities in the UK and internationally.

Revenue from continuing operations increased by 22% on the prior year to GBP38.9m (2021: GBP31.9m) driven by a full year of UK school examinations in 2022 and expansion in customer numbers and volumes.

Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations increased by 29% on the prior year to GBP7.4m (2021: GBP5.7m), with operating margins increasing to 18.9% (2021: 17.9%), benefitting from the increased revenues. Operating costs were higher than planned primarily driven by elevated costs on a small number of development contracts and higher than anticipated wage inflation in India.

In the year, the division agreed to the sale of a small declining legacy software product, i-case, for USDAUD 0.2m, which was acquired as part of the SoNET acquisition in 2019. It delivered GBP0.5m (2021: GBP0.6m) of revenue and GBP0.2m (GBP0.3m) of adjusted operating profit in 2022.

RM Technology

RM Technology provides ICT software and services to UK schools and colleges.

Continuing Operations GBPm 2022 2021 Services 55.0 53.6 Digital Software Platforms 5.9 6.3 RM Technology revenue 60.9 59.9 RM Technology adjusted operating profit 2.2 5.1

Revenue from continuing operations increased by GBP1.0m, 1.7% to GBP60.9m (2021: GBP59.9m) benefitting from a new large multi-year infrastructure contract driving growth in Services.

The Division sold GBP1.3m of IPv4 addresses in the year (2021: GBP0.4m) as part of an ongoing programme of selling surplus assts to the growth needs of the Connectivity business which it has done in the previous five years. These sales have been included in the revenue above. During the second half of the year, the Division accelerated the sale of a further GBP2.8m of IPv4 surplus addresses to support the liquidity of the wider Group. Due to the nature of these sales, they have been classified as adjusting other income and not included in revenue or adjusted earnings. Further sales of GBP8.5m were made subsequent to year end.

Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations decreased by 57% to GBP2.2m (2021: GBP5.1m), the primary driver being lower gross margins which reflects a less favourable product and customer mix, which also reduced operating efficiencies due to higher staffing costs.

In the year the division announced the sale of the RM Integris and RM Finance businesses for consideration of up to GBP16m. In the year ended 30 November 2022 these businesses generated GBP4.9m of revenue (2021: GBP4.7m) and GBP1.6m of adjusted operating profit (2021: GBP2.0m) and are classified as discontinued operations and therefore not included in adjusted operating profit. Assets (GBP0.4m) and liabilities (GBP2.2m) associated with the RM Integris and RM Finance businesses are held for sale at the balance sheet date.

Services

The Services offering is primarily the provision of IT outsourcing and associated technology services (managed services) and managed broadband connectivity to UK schools and colleges. Total Services revenues improved by 2.6% to GBP55.0m (2021: GBP53.6m) with managed services, hardware, and infrastructure revenues improving 4.7% (2021: declining 4%) to GBP42.4m (2021: GBP40.5m). This was driven by the benefit of a new large multi-year infrastructure contract won in the year. Connectivity revenue decreased 3.8% (2021: 9%) to GBP12.6m (2021: GBP13.1m).

Digital Software Platforms

The Digital Software Platform offering covers a number of cloud-based products and services such as RM Unify (authentication and identity management system) and RM SafetyNet (internet filtering software) as well as other content and network software offerings. Digital Platforms revenues from continuing operations decreased marginally to GBP5.9m (2021: GBP6.3m).

Dividend

A condition of the new extended and amended banking facility has been to restrict dividend distribution until the Company has a net debt to LTM EBITDA (post IFRS 16) leverage below 1x for two consecutive quarters and therefore we are not able to recommend the payment of a final dividend.

A final 2021 dividend of 3.0p per share, GBP2.5m was paid in 2022.

RM plc is a non-trading investment holding Company and derives its profits from dividends paid by subsidiary companies. The Company has GBP30.8m (2021: GBP35.8m) of distributable reserves, as at 30 November 2022, available to support dividends in the future when the facility restrictions are lifted. The Directors regularly review the Group's capital structure and dividend policy, ahead of announcing results and during the annual budgeting process, looking at longer-term sustainability. The Directors do so in the context of the Company's ability to execute the strategy and to invest in opportunities to grow the business and enhance shareholder value.

The dividend policy is influenced by a number of the principal risks identified in the table of 'Principal and Emerging Risks and Uncertainties' set out above which could have a negative impact on the performance of the Group or its ability to distribute profits.

Treasury Management

In the period to 31 May 2022 the Company's banking facility was extended to July 2024, with the terms of the facility being held consistent with those of the prior agreement. The debt facilities at 31 May 2022 were subject to financial covenants of a maximum of 2.5 times. Net Debt/adjusted LTM EBITDA (pre-IFRS 16) and at least 4 times interest cover/adjusted LTM EBITDA (pre IFRS16). On 31 May 2022 the results of the covenant tests were 2.61 and 13.73 respectively.

Subsequent to 31 May 2022 the lenders agreed to amend the net debt/ adjusted LTM EBITDA (pre-FRS16) covenant to 3.0x at May 2022 and November 2022 and made it clear there was no intention of accelerating all or any part of the loan repayments. However as this was outside of the control of the Directors at 31 May 2022, borrowings were classified as current liabilities at the balance sheet date.

Prior to the end of the year, the Group entered discussions with lenders to extend the facility by a further year to July 2025 and to review the timing and type of covenant testing. As part of this process the lenders postponed the 30 November covenant test timing, however despite no breach of the facility agreement at the balance sheet date the borrowings have been classified as current liabilities as at 30 November 2022.

Since the year-end, the Group has secured an agreement with Lenders which extends the existing GBP70m facility to July 2025. This agreement provides lenders a fixed and floating charge over the shares of all obligor companies (except for RM plc) and has reset the covenants under the facility as follows:

-- a quarterly LTM EBITDA (post IFRS16) covenant test from May 2023 to November 2024 which is then replacedby a quarterly LTM EBITDA (post IFRS16) leverage test and interest cover both of which are required to be below 4xfrom February 2025.

-- Subject to the sale of the RM Integris and RM Finance businesses and receipt of at least GBP10m ofproceeds, an additional liquidity covenant will come into effect. This covenant would include both a 'hard' and a'soft' liquidity covenant. The 'hard' covenant requires the Company to have liquidity greater than GBP7.5 million onthe last business day of the month and liquidity not be below GBP7.5 million at the end of two consecutive weekswithin a month.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ RM plc: Preliminary Results for the year ended 30 -6-

The 'soft' covenant requires the Company to have liquidity greater than GBP12.5 million at any point during the cash flow forecast period. Unlike the 'hard' covenant, a breach of the 'soft' covenant does not constitute an event of default under the Facility Agreement but, instead, requires the Company to notify the Lenders of the breach and be available to discuss plans to increase liquidity.

Treasury activities are managed centrally for the Group including banking relationships and foreign currency hedging. The Group has foreign currency-denominated costs that outweigh foreign currency-denominated revenues and therefore increased currency volatility creates an exposure. This is primarily attributed to US Dollar and Indian rupee exposure. This risk is managed through currency hedging against exchange rate movements, typically 12 months into the future. The Group is also working to rebalance its exposure by growing its foreign currency-denominated sales ahead of its costs to reduce the currency imbalance and more naturally hedge this risk over time.

Defined Benefit Pension Schemes

The Company operates two defined benefit pension schemes ("RM Education Scheme" and "Care Scheme") and participates in a third, multi-employer, defined benefit pension scheme (the "Platinum Scheme"). All schemes are now closed to future accrual of benefits.

The IAS19 net position (pre-tax) across the Group reduced by GBP7.7m to a surplus of GBP22.6m (2021: GBP30.4m) with both the RM Education Scheme and the Platinum Scheme being in surplus. The reduction has been driven by actual inflation experience over the period and a decrease in the value of Scheme assets more than offsetting the positive impact of higher discount rates which is based on corporate bond yields.

The 31 May 2021 triennial valuation for the current schemes was completed in the year with the total scheme deficit reducing from GBP46.5m to GBP21.6m. The deficit recovery payments of GBP4.4m per annum will continue until end 2024, before reducing to GBP1.2m until the end of 2026 when recovery payments cease.

Since the year-end, the Group has agreed further positions with the Trustee of the current schemes. The agreement provides the main two pension schemes with a second ranking fixed and floating charge over the shares of all obligor companies (except for RM plc) and a payment of GBP0.5m at bi-annual intervals starting on August 2024 which is contingent upon the adjusted debt leverage ratio being less than 3.2x at that date. The definition of adjusted leverage is aligned to the banking facility outlined above.

The Group has also agreed to pay a one-off additional contribution of GBP0.1m to the Platinum Scheme.

Going Concern

The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis which the Directors consider to be appropriate for the following reasons.

The Directors have prepared cash flow forecasts for the period to the end of May 2024 which indicate that taking into account reasonably plausible downsides as discussed below, the Company has sufficient funds to meet its liabilities as they fall due for at least 12 months from the date of this report.

In assessing the going concern position the Directors have considered the balance sheet position and the level of available finance not drawn down.

At 30 November 2022, the Group had net debt of GBP46.8m (November 2021: GBP18.3m) and drawn facilities of GBP49.0m (November 2021: GBP20m). RM Group has a GBP70m (2021: GBP70m) committed bank facility ("the facility") at the date of this report and the details of an extension and amendment to the facility are included in the Treasury section of the CFO section. Further details are set out in Note 31. Liquidity headroom at 30 November 2022 was GBP23.2m (2021: GBP47.9m). Average net debt over the year to 30 November 2022 was GBP46.8m (2021: GBP15.8m) with a maximum borrowings position of GBP64.1m (2021: GBP29.7m). The drawn facilities are expected to fluctuate over the period considered for going concern and are not anticipated to be fully repaid in this period.

Since the year-end, the Group has secured an agreement with Lenders, which extends the existing GBP70m facility to July 2025. This agreement provides lenders a fixed and floating charge over the shares of all obligor companies (except for RM plc) and has reset the covenants under the facility. For going concern purposes the Board have assessed performance against the following covenants:

-- a quarterly LTM EBITDA (post IFRS16) covenant test from May 2023 to November 2024

-- a 'hard' liquidity covenant test requiring the Company to have liquidity greater than GBP7.5 million on thelast business day of the month and liquidity not be below GBP7.5 million at the end of two consecutive weeks within amonth. As outlined in the previous Treasury Management section, this covenant test is conditional on the sale ofthe RM Integris and RM Finance businesses.

The Chief Financial Officer's statement outlines the performance of the Group in the year to 30 November 2022. This statement highlights the material impact of the IT implementation in the Consortium brand of RM Resources, where the disruption materially reduced revenues and elevated costs in what was already a challenging market backdrop of inflationary pressures on school budgets. The Assessment division benefited from the first full UK exam series since 2019 and expanded customer numbers and volumes and the remainder of the RM Resources division delivered a strong performance with TTS UK revenues growing 10% and International revenues 40%. Despite the reduction in operating cash flows caused by the IT implementation disruption the Group generated GBP6.4m of adjusted operating cash in the year.

However, the resulting impact was a materially reduced operating performance versus 2021, with the Group making an operating loss for the year and reporting a significant elevation of the Net Debt position.

For going concern purposes, the Group has assessed a base case scenario that assumes no significant downturn in UK or International markets from that experienced in the year to 30 November 2022 and assumes a broadly similar macroeconomic environment to that currently being experienced.

The base case reflects shareholders voting in favour of the sale of the RM Integris and RM Finance businesses from the RM Technology Division. The net proceeds of the Sale, when received, will provide the Group with additional liquidity to strengthen the Continuing Group's balance sheet and reduce indebtedness as well as support the Group's strategy to build a more focused, sustainable business for the long-term.

As discussed in detail within this report the IT implementation in the Consortium brand significantly impacted the performance of the Group in 2022. The base case reflects the finalisation of this project within the Consortium brand in time for schools peak buying season. There are no further IT program implementations included in the base case in the outlook period.

Revenue growth in the base case is driven from four key areas:

-- Reduced Consortium disruption in 2023 following finalisation of the IT implementation, although volumesin the three-year budget period are not expected to return to 2019 levels.

-- New contract wins in RM Assessment and RM Technology and increased hardware and infrastructure revenuesin RM Technology associated with the UK government's three-year Connect the Classroom program for which they haveprovided GBP150m in funding.

-- International volume growth in the RM Resources business, although this is modelled below that seen in2022.

Overall margins in the base budget are flat from 2022 to 2023 and a marginal increase in 2024. The increase in FY24 is largely the result of revenue growth, revenue mix and some underlying service delivery improvements.

Adjusted net debt reduces materially within the assessment period which is largely the result of GBP8.5m of IPv4 address sales (which have already occurred) and the proceeds from the sale of the RM Integris and RM Finance businesses. The base budget includes investment required to maintain the existing customer base and enable the growth modelled and does not include the payment of dividends.

There are working capital initiatives built into the underlying budget, which are focussed on aligning to the pre COVID and pre-IT implementation run rate positions rather than seeking to go further. There is no further management of working capital modelled within the base case.

Under the base case, taking account of available facilities and existing cash resources and the net proceeds of the Sale, the working capital available to the Continuing Group is sufficient to meet its liabilities as they fall due for at least 12 months from the date of this report.

If the Sale were not to proceed and the Group's results over the relevant period continue to be in line with the Company's current expectations, it is not expected to be in breach of the financial covenants contained in its financing documents and would have sufficient liquidity headroom at all times within the 12-month period.

In connection with the Sale and as part of the Group's business planning process, the Board has closely monitored the Group's financial forecasts, key uncertainties, and sensitivities. As part of this exercise, the Board has reviewed a number of scenarios, including a base case and reasonable worst case downside scenario, both where the Sale does proceed and where the Sale does not proceed. This scenario includes:

RM Resources

-- School budgets are more challenged than expected and schools focus on essentials leading to a 10%reduction in TTS brand volumes in 2023 and 2024 taking them below 2022 in both years. Consortium brand revenues arealso decreased by 10% in 2024.

-- IT system implementation timelines are extended reducing revenues by c.20% in the Consortium brandthrough the peak period in 2023 taking them below 2022 levels

-- International volume growth is materially below that seen in 2022, with expected growth reduced by onehalf

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ RM plc: Preliminary Results for the year ended 30 -7-

-- Consortium overdue receivables remain elevated until the half year 2023 and the business experiences ahigher volume of returns than is usual for the business resulting from the IT implementation challenges Thisscenario results in a c.GBP4m reduction in liquidity headroom.

RM Technology

-- Removal of revenue growth in the RM Technology business reflecting a more challenging market environmentrelated to new hardware and infrastructure wins. This results in a c9% reduction in 2023 revenues and c7% in 2024,resulting in 2023 revenues being below those in 2022.

RM Assessment

-- Pipeline delays and reduced conversion in the RM Assessment division reduces new business revenues byc90% in 2023 and c80% in 2024. This reduces revenue growth in the base case down to contracted positions.

Central Corporate

-- Central efficiency targets are not achieved in 2023 or 2024 which increase central costs in 2023 to be15% above 2022 and in line with 2022 in 2024.

Other

-- The GBP4m contingent portion of the proceeds from the sale of the RM Integris and RM Finance businesses isnot received.

-- Central bank interest rates are maintained above 4% for the entire assessment review period

While the Board believes that all reasonable worst case downside scenarios occurring together is highly unlikely, under these combined scenarios and shareholders voting in favour of the sale of the RM Integris and RM Finance businesses, the Group would continue to have reasonable headroom against the Facility and comply with covenants.

Were the Sale not to proceed for any reason and the Group performed in line with its reasonable worst case downside scenarios the Group would have sufficient, but limited, liquidity headroom, and the covenants would not be breached in the 12 months following the date of this report.

The Board's assessment of the likelihood of a further downside scenario is remote, particularly with the positive progress on finalising the IT Implementation in Consortium at the date of this report. The Board has reviewed the downside scenario which would result in liquidity and covenant breaches outlined below.

In addition to the reasonable worst-case scenario the Board have performed a reverse stress test and in that scenario the first covenant that would breach would be the liquidity covenant in September 2023 in the circumstance that the sale were not to proceed and the RM resources revenue for that period were to reduce by a further 9% from the reasonable worst case scenario. The Board consider the possibility of this scenario occurring to be highly remote.

The Board has also considered a number of mitigating actions which could be enacted, if necessary, to ensure that reasonable headroom against the facility is maintained in all cases and the Group complies with covenants. These mitigating actions are expected to have little to no implications to the ongoing business and include (but are not limited to) reducing un-committed spend, delaying recruitment and executing further IPv4 sales.

Therefore, the Board has a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence and meet its liabilities as they fall due for a period of not less than 12 months from the date of approval of these Financial Statements, having considered both the availability of financial facilities and the forecast liquidity and expected future covenant compliance. For this reason, the Company continues to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the annual Financial Statements.

Internal Control

Management acknowledged that control improvements were required entering the year which were outlined in the Audit and Risk Committee report in 2021. This was compounded during the year by the operational disruption caused by the challenges associated with the IT system implementation and further control findings identified during the half year results review.

As a result, a more thorough review and reset of the internal control environment was initiated utilising specialist external resource, reporting directly to the new Interim CFO, with the remit to review all aspects of the internal control framework.

The Audit and Risk Committee is being updated regularly with respect to progress related to remediation activities as well as reviewing ongoing control improvements identified, and while progress has been made, these continue into 2023.

Management, based on the controls review detailed above, have provided the committee with assurance that where controls were not designed, implemented or operating effectively there were appropriate mitigating actions in place to conclude that the financial statements do not contain material errors.

This is outlined in more detail in the Audit and Risk Committee report.

Directors' Responsibility Statement

The 2022 Annual Report and Accounts which will be issued in March 2023, contains a responsibility statement in compliance with DTR 4.1.12 of the Listing Rules which sets out that as at the date of approval of the Annual Report on 29 March 2023, the directors confirm to the best of their knowledge:

-- the Group and unconsolidated Company financial statements, prepared in accordance with the applicable setof accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit orloss of the Group and Company, and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole; and

-- the performance review contained in the Annual Report and Accounts includes a fair review of thedevelopment and performance of the business and the position of the Group and the undertakings including theconsolidation taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties they face.

Emmanuel Walter

Chief Financial Officer (interim)

29 March 2023

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT for the year ended 30 November 2022 Year ended 30 November 2022 Year ended 30 November 2021 Restated Restated Restated Adjusted Adjustments Total Adjusted Adjustments Total Note GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Continuing operation Revenue 2 214,167 - 214,167 206,149 - 206,149 Cost of sales (146,878) - (146,878) (138,771) - (138,771) Gross profit 67,289 - 67,289 67,378 - 67,378 Operating expenses (58,956) (26,833) (85,789) (50,752) (12,882) (63,634) Increase in allowance for receivables (850) - (850) (157) - (157) Impairment losses - (2,236) (2,236) - - - Profit / (loss) from operations 7,483 (29,069) (21,586) 16,469 (12,882) 3,587 Finance income 3 614 - 614 28 - 28 Other income 3 - 3,010 3,010 - 1,399 1,399 Finance costs 4 (2,825) - (2,825) (1,396) - (1,396) Profit / (loss) before tax 5,272 (26,059) (20,787) 15,101 (11,483) 3,618 Tax 5 (1,760) 6,458 4,698 (3,282) 1,858 (1,424) Profit / (loss) for the year from continuing 3,512 (19,601) (16,089) 11,819 (9,625) 2,194 operation Profit for the year from discontinuing 1,590 - 1,590 2,000 - 2,000 operations Profit / (loss) from the year 5,102 (19,601) (14,499) 13,819 (9,625) 4,194 Earnings per ordinary share on continuing operations - basic 6 4.4p (19.3)p 14.2p 2.6p - diluted 6 4.3p (19.3)p 14.0p 2.6p Earnings per ordinary share on discontinuing operations - basic 6 1.9p 1.9p 2.4p 2.4p - diluted 6 1.9p 1.9p 2.4p 2.4p Earnings per share on total operations - basic 6.1p (17.4)p 16.6p 5.0p - diluted 6.0p (17.4)p 16.4p 5.0p Paid and proposed dividends per share 7 - interim - 1.70p - final - 3.00p

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ RM plc: Preliminary Results for the year ended 30 -8-

Throughout this statement, adjusted profit and EPS measures are stated after adjusting items which are identified by virtue of their size, nature and/or incidence. The treatment of adjusted items is applied consistently period on period and is consistent with the way that underlying trading performance is measured by management (see Note 2 for details). The restatement is detailed in Note 14.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME for the year ended 30 November 2022 Year ended Year ended 30 November 2022 30 November 2021 Note GBP000 GBP000 (Loss) / profit for the year (14,499) 4,194 Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Defined Benefit Pension Scheme remeasurements 13 (12,157) 44,860 Tax on items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 5 2,914 (10,364) Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Fair value (loss)/ gain on hedged instruments (440) 242 Tax on items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 5 11 (45) Exchange gain / (loss) on translation of overseas operations 301 (180) Other comprehensive (expense) / income (9,371) 34,513 Total comprehensive (expense) / income (23,870) 38,707 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET Restated * Restated * At 30 November At 30 November At 30 November 2022 2021 2020 Note GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Non-current assets Goodwill 49,401 49,202 49,322 Intangible assets 25,510 26,088 20,870 Property, plant and equipment 15,892 16,217 8,423 Right of Use asset 16,364 18,018 19,391 Defined Benefit Pension Scheme surplus 13 23,959 35,037 665 Other receivables 8 291 82 63 Contract fulfilment assets 1,713 1,486 1,566 Deferred tax assets 5 173 156 5,333 133,303 146,286 105,633 Current assets Inventories 26,359 19,055 18,594 Trade and other receivables 8 36,203 33,661 31,271 Contract fulfilment assets 1,727 1,360 728 Assets held for sale 418 3,034 4,793 Tax assets 2,733 3,665 2,633 Cash at bank 1,911 3,560 5,941 69,351 64,335 63,960 Total assets 202,654 210,621 169,593 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 9 (65,639) (61,695) (61,817) Tax liabilities - - (163) Provisions 11 (2,142) (2,066) (435) Overdraft - (2,082) (2,480) Borrowings (48,728) - - Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as (2,082) - - held for sale (118,591) (65,843) (64,895) Net current (liabilities) /assets (49,240) (1,508) 128,855 Non-current liabilities Other payables 9 (19,094) (21,072) (20,987) Provisions 11 (666) (1,475) (3,998) Deferred tax liability (2,306) (10,830) (3,339) Defined Benefit Pension Scheme obligation 13 (1,354) (4,686) (19,318) Borrowings 10 - (19,744) (4,779) (23,420) (57,807) (52,421) Total liabilities (142,011) (123,650) (117,316) Net assets 60,643 86,971 52,277 Equity attributable to shareholders Share capital 12 1,917 1,917 1,917 Share premium account 27,080 27,080 27,080 Own shares (444) (444) (841) Capital redemption reserve 94 94 94 Hedging reserve (263) 177 (65) Translation reserve (581) (882) (702) Retained earnings 32,840 59,029 24,794 Total equity 60,643 86,971 52,277 * The prior year has been restated please refer to Note 14 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY for the year ended 30 November 2022 Share Share Own Capital redemption Hedging Translation Retained Total capital premium shares reserve reserve reserve earnings Note GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 At 1 December 2020 - 1,917 27,080 (841) 94 (65) (702) 24,794 52,277 as restated Profit for the year- - - - - - - 4,194 4,194 restated Other comprehensive - - - - 242 (180) 34,451 34,513 income/(expense) Total comprehensive - - - - 242 (180) 38,645 38,707 income/(expense) Transactions with owners of the Company: Share-based payment - - 397 - - - (397) - awards exercised Share-based payment - - - - - - (100) (100) fair value charges Deferred Tax on - - - - - - - - Share-based payments Ordinary dividends 7 - - - - - - (3,913) (3,913) paid At 1 December 2021 1,917 27,080 (444) 94 177 (882) 59,029 86,971 Loss for the year - - - - - - (14,499) (14,499) Other comprehensive - - - - (440) 301 (9,232) (9,371) income/(expense) Total comprehensive - - - - (440) 301 (23,731) (23,870) income /(expense) Transactions with owners of the Company: Share-based payment - - - - - - 40 40 fair value charges Deferred Tax on - - - - - - - Share-based payments Ordinary dividends 7 - - - - - - (2,498) (2,498) paid At 30 November 2022 1,917 27,080 (444) 94 (263) (581) 32,840 60,643

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ RM plc: Preliminary Results for the year ended 30 -9-

The restatement is detailed in Note 14.

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT Restated for the year ended 30 November 2022 Year ended Year ended 30 November 2022 30 November 2021 Note GBP000 GBP000 (Loss) /profit before tax from continuing operations (20,787) 3,618 Profit before tax from discontinuing operations 1,590 2,000 Proceeds on disposal of intangible licences (2,791) - Gain on disposal of property (221) (1,399) Finance income 3 (612) (28) Finance costs 4 2,825 1,396 (Loss)/ profit from operations, including discontinued operations (19,996) 5,587 Adjustments for: Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets 4,354 2,406 Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment 5,149 4,281 Utilisation of contract fulfillment asset 2,326 1,446 (Gain)/ loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 41 (50) Loss/(gain) on foreign exchange derivatives (204) 64 Share-based payment (credit)/ charge 40 (100) (Decrease) / increase in provisions 1,469 (353) Defined Benefit Pension Scheme administration cost 13 8 52 Operating cash flows before movements in working capital (6,813) 13,333 (Increase) / decrease in inventories (7,304) (460) (Increase) / decrease in receivables (4,095) (2,318) (Increase) in contract fulfilment assets (2,920) (1,999) Movement in payables - increase in trade and other payables 5,517 1,177 - utilisation of provisions 11 (1,514) (528) Cash (used in) / generated from operations (17,129) 9,205 Defined benefit pension scheme cash contributions 13 (4,537) (4,450) Tax credited / (paid) 880 (135) Net cash inflow from operating activities (20,786) 4,620 Investing activities Interest received 3 28 Proceeds on disposal of intangible licences 2,791 - Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 3,299 3,214 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,575) (8,024) Purchases of other intangible assets (3,627) (7,805) Net cash used in investing activities 891 (12,587) Financing activities - Dividends paid 7 (2,498) (3,913) Drawdown of borrowings 10 73,000 58,000 Repayment of borrowings 10 (44,000) (43,000) Borrowing facilities arrangement and commitment fees (436) (497) Interest paid (2,312) (675) Payment of leasing liabilities (3,461) (3,889) Net cash generated by/ (used in) financing activities 20,293 6,026 Net (decrease) /increase in cash and cash equivalents 398 (1,941) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 1,478 3,461 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 35 (42) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 1,911 1,478 Bank overdraft - (2,082) Cash at bank 1,911 3,560 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 1,911 1,478

The restatement is detailed in Note 14.

1. Preliminary announcement

The consolidated preliminary results are based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the EU and were also in accordance with international financial reporting standards adopted pursuant to Regulation (EC) No 1606/2002 as it applies in the European Union.

The Group expects to publish a full Strategic Report, Directors' Report and financial statements which will be delivered before the Company's annual general meeting on 25 May 2023. The full Strategic Report and Directors' Report and financial statements will be published on the Group's website at www.rmplc.com.

The financial information set out in this preliminary announcement does not constitute the Group's statutory accounts for the year ended 30 November 2022. Statutory accounts for 2021 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies and those for 2021 will be delivered following the Company's annual general meeting. The 2022 statutory accounts are amended for the restatement of certain customer contract fulfilment costs being reclassified as intangible assets as set out in Note 14. The auditor's reports on both the 2022 and 2021 accounts were unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis without qualifying their report and did not contain statements under s498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. This Preliminary announcement was approved by the Board of Directors on 29 March 2023.

Consolidated Income Statement presentation

The Directors assess the performance of the Group using an adjusted operating profit and profit before tax. The Board believes that presentation of the Group results in this way is relevant to an understanding of the Group's financial performance (and that of each segment). Underlying performance excludes adjusted items which are identified by virtue of their size, nature and/or incidence. The treatment of adjusted items is applied consistently period on period. This presentation is consistent with the way that financial performance is measured by management, reported to the Board, the basis of financial measures for senior management's compensation schemes and assists in providing supplementary information that assists the user to understand the underlying financial performance, position and trends of the Group. Further details are provided in Note 2.

Basis of preparation

The financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments, share-based payments and pension assets and liabilities which are measured at fair value. In addition, assets held for sale are stated at the lower of previous carrying amount and the fair value less costs to sell. The preparation of financial statements, in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles, requires the use of estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Although these estimates are based on the Directors' best knowledge of current events and actions, actual results ultimately may differ from those estimates.

As permitted by s408 of the Companies Act 2006 the Company has elected not to present its own profit and loss account or statement of comprehensive income for the year. The profit attributable to the Company is disclosed in the footnote to the Company's balance sheet.

Going concern

The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis which the Directors consider to be appropriate for the following reasons.

The Directors have prepared cash flow forecasts for the period to the end of May 2024 which indicate that taking into account reasonably plausible downsides as discussed below, the Company has sufficient funds to meet its liabilities as they fall due for at least 12 months from the date of this report.

In assessing the going concern position the Directors have considered the balance sheet position and the level of available finance not drawn down.

At 30 November 2022, the Group had net debt of GBP46.8m (November 2021: GBP18.3m) and drawn facilities of GBP49.0m (November 2021: GBP20m). RM Group has a GBP70m (2021: GBP70m) committed bank facility ("the facility") at the date of this report and the details of an extension and amendment to the facility are included in the Treasury section in the CFO statement. Further details are set out in Note 10. Liquidity headroom at 30 November 2022 was GBP23.2m (2021: GBP47.9m). Average net debt over the year to 30 November 2022 was GBP46.8m (2021: GBP15.8m) with a maximum borrowings position of GBP64.1m (2021: GBP29.7m). The drawn facilities are expected to fluctuate over the period considered for going concern and are not anticipated to be fully repaid in this period.

Since the year-end, the Group has secured an agreement with Lenders, which extends the existing GBP70m facility to July 2025. This agreement provides lenders a fixed and floating charge over the shares of all obligor companies (except for RM plc) and has reset the covenants under the facility. For going concern purposes the Board have assessed performance against the following covenants:

-- a quarterly LTM EBITDA (post IFRS16) covenant test from May 2023 to November 2024

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)