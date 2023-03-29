Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, March 28
[29.03.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.03.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,469,000.00
|EUR
|0
|212,437,624.66
|8.6819
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|28.03.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|883,245.71
|87.6236
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|28.03.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|478,600.00
|EUR
|0
|47,847,450.85
|99.9738
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|28.03.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|115,602.00
|USD
|0
|12,580,349.15
|108.8247
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|28.03.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|69,889.00
|GBP
|0
|7,462,527.12
|106.7768
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|28.03.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|88,231.00
|EUR
|0
|9,194,652.36
|104.2111
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|28.03.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|46,049.00
|CHF
|0
|4,557,056.18
|98.961
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|28.03.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|62,560,347.17
|8.9556
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|28.03.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,020,380.00
|USD
|0
|30,765,602.07
|10.186
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|28.03.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|339,040.00
|GBP
|0
|3,419,652.89
|10.0863