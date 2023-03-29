Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical - das große Interview: "Star Trek"- Technologie für die Massen!
29.03.2023 | 09:31
Lenta IPJSC: LENTA REPORTS TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF 11.1% AND 6.1% EBITDA MARGIN IN FY 2022

DJ Lenta IPJSC: LENTA REPORTS TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF 11.1% AND 6.1% EBITDA MARGIN IN FY 2022

Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT) Lenta IPJSC: LENTA REPORTS TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF 11.1% AND 6.1% EBITDA MARGIN IN FY 2022 29-March-2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press Release | St. Petersburg | 29 March 2023

LENTA REPORTS TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF 11.1% AND 6.1% EBITDA MARGIN IN FY 2022 

29 March 2023 
       Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT), one of the largest multi-format retail chains in Russia, today 
St.      announces its financial results for the fourth quarter and audited financial results for full year of 
Petersburg,  2022. 
Russia

FY 2022 Highlights1,2

-- Total Sales increased by 11.1% y-o-y to RUB 537.4 billion

-- Retail Sales reached RUB 530.2 billion, representing 11.4% y-o-y growth

-- Gross Profit was RUB 120.7 billion, an increase of 8.7%. Gross Margin declined by 51 bps and stood at22.5%

-- SG&A expenses increased as a percent of Sales by 178 bps due to the expansion of small-format stores andsignificantly increased share of online sales in Total Sales

-- EBITDA was RUB 32.6 billion with an 6.1% EBITDA Margin

-- CapEx stood at RUB 11.0 billion, up 17.8% y-o-y

-- As of 31 December 2022, the Net Debt to EBITDA ratio was 1.6x vs. 1.4x as of 31 December 2021

Q4 2022 Highlights1,2

-- Total Sales increased by 0.6% y-o-y to RUB 148.2 billion

-- Retail Sales reached RUB 145.8 billion, representing 0.7% y-o-y growth

-- Gross Profit was RUB 31.4 billion, decreased by 6.3%. Gross Margin decreased by 154 bps and stood at21.2%

-- SG&A expenses decreased as a percent of Sales by 61 bps thanks to lower personnel related expenses aswell as decreased store operations costs

-- EBITDA was RUB 9.7 billion, decrease of 15.2%. EBITDA Margin decreased by 121 bps and stood at 6.5% 1. Including Utkonos results starting from 1 February 2022 2. Please note that all Financial Highlights are based upon pre-IFRS 16 figures 

«Our business remains stable and flexible despite serious challenges in 2022 for both retail industry and 
       the entire Russian economy. Throughout the year, the Lenta team focused on adapting to the new business 
       environment. The measures we implemented drove solid performance and enabled us to maintain operational 
       efficiency and, of course, to continue to meet the daily needs of our customers in terms of fresh 
       products and quality essentials. 
       In 2022, Lenta's retail sales grew by 11.4%. Our online business doubled last year, with revenue from 
       online sales reaching 7.5% of Lenta's total sales for the year. Despite the substantial transformation of 
       our business, the development of our small-format stores and the growing share of our online business, we 
       were able to improve our operational efficiency considerably in the fourth quarter. Selling, general and 
       administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue in the fourth quarter decreased by 61 basis points. 
       We completed the integration of Billa and Semya chains last year; all Billa stores are now operating 
       under the Lenta brand. In addition, we fully integrated all acquired stores into the Company's operating 
       processes. One important focal point of our work last year was the establishment of a team devoted for 
       the development of our small-format stores. We now have a Small-Format Division that is going to focus on 
Vladimir   improving our supermarkets and convenience stores and expanding in this segment. Moreover, we continued 
Sorokin,   to develop our online business throughout 2022, which included efforts to amalgamate the operating models 
       for Lenta Online and Utkonos. Thanks to the concerted efforts of our Lenta-U team, we were able to 
Chief     greatly improve the efficiency of our online business, and we plan to continue working on this going 
Executive   forward. 
Officer: 
       The year 2023 is an important one for us: it marks Lenta's 30th anniversary, and we have big plans for 
       the year. Despite turbulence in the business environment, we remain committed to Lenta's key development 
       priorities, including restoring LFL growth at hypermarkets, increasing margins, and expanding and 
       developing new formats and our online business. 
       Instead of standing still, we are looking for new formats and approaches to doing business that will 
       continue to meet the needs of our customers to the best of our ability. In February 2023, we launched a 
       pilot project for a new hypereconomy format in St Petersburg, where we offer our customers better prices 
       while providing the fairly broad product range found in our hypermarkets, which is especially important 
       at a time when consumers are facing rising prices. We are testing a number of innovations in 
       underperforming stores in order to find the best options for reducing operating costs and increasing 
       sales density. The pilot project is our response to the needs of customers focused on savings and who 
       want a choice of products in lower price segments. 
       This project, like our results for 2022 as a whole, would not have been possible without the dedicated 
       and professional work of our team. I would like to thank all Lenta employees, and I am looking forward to 
       seeing what we can accomplish together in 2023».

Q4 & FY 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Key Financial Results, pre-IFRS 16 

RUB million                Q4'22  Q4'21  Change  FY'22  FY'21  Change 
Total Sales                148,157 147,316 0.6%   537,401 483,641 11.1% 
Gross Profit               31,400 33,497 -6.3%  120,739 111,107 8.7% 
Gross Margin (%)             21.2%  22.7%  -154 bps 22.5%  23.0%  -51 bps 
SG&A                   -27,565 -28,302 -2.6%  -112,987 -93,066 21.4% 
SG&A as % of Total Sales         -18.6% -19.2% 61 bps  -21.0%  -19.2% -178 bps 
EBITDAR                  12,868 14,195 -9.3%  44,681  47,643 -6.2% 
EBITDAR Margin              8.7%  9.6%  -95 bps 8.3%   9.9%  -154 bps 
Rent as % of Total Sales         -2.1%  -1.9%  -26 bps -2.2%  -1.7%  -50 bps 
EBITDA                  9,684  11,414 -15.2%  32,638  39,242 -16.8% 
EBITDA Margin               6.5%  7.7%  -121 bps 6.1%   8.1%  -204 bps 
Operating Profit before impairment    4,810  6,854  -29.8%  14,404  23,185 -37.9% 
Operating Profit Margin before impairment 3.2%  4.7%  -141 bps 2.7%   4.8%  -211 bps 
(Impairment) / Reversal of impairment   -2,322 173   -    -2,322  164   - 
Operating Profit             2,488  7,026  -64.6%  12,082  23,348 -48.3% 
Operating Profit Margin          1.7%  4.8%  -309 bps 2.2%   4.8%  -258 bps 
Net Interest Expense           -1,284 -1,294 -0.8%  -4,924  -4,923 0.0% 
Net FX loss                -265  -28   846.4%  -52   -497  -89.5% 
Profit Before Income Tax         939   5,704  -83.5%  7,106  17,928 -60.4% 
Net Income                207   4,102  -    4,850  13,646 -64.5% 
Net Income Margin             0.1%  2.8%  -264 bps 0.9%   2.8%  -192 bps

For Q4 & FY 2022 financial highlights prepared in accordance with IFRS 16, please refer to Appendix 1

In Q4 2022, Total Sales increased by 0.6% to RUB 148.2 billion. Lenta's Retail Sales in Q4 2022 increased by 0.7% to RUB 145.8 billion, compared to RUB 144.8 billion in Q4 2021, driven by 1.9% Total Selling Space organic growth which was partially offset by LFL Sales decline of 1.3%. In Q4 2022, Gross Profit (pre-IFRS 16) decreased by 6.3% year-over-year to RUB 31.4 billion. Gross Margin dropped by 154 bps to 21.2%; the decrease in Gross Margin was driven mainly by higher investments in traffic retention, increased promo share, a shift in the sales product mix toward lower margin goods, as well as increased share of small-format stores with lower gross margin level.

The decline in Gross Profit which was slightly offset by a 2.6% decrease in Total SG&A led to a 15.2% decrease in EBITDA (pre-IFRS 16) year-over-year. In Q4 2022, Lenta's EBITDA Margin stood at 6.5%. EBITDA Margin declined by 121 bps compared to the previous year, driven by the decline of Gross Margin which was partially offset by the decrease of SG&A as a percentage of Total Sales resulted from lower personnel related expenses as well as decreased store operations costs.

Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses, pre-IFRS 16 

RUB million             Q4'22 Q4'21 Change  FY'22  FY'21 Change 
Payroll and related taxes      9,391 10,963 -14.3%  44,169 35,436 24.6% 
as a % of Total Sales        6.3%  7.4%  -110 bps 8.2%  7.3%  94 bps 
Depreciation and Amortization (D&A) 4,874 4,560 6.9%   18,234 16,057 13.6% 
as a % of Total Sales        3.3%  3.1%  19 bps  3.4%  3.3%  7 bps 
Lease Expenses           3,184 2,781 14.5%  12,043 8,401 43.4% 
as a % of Total Sales        2.1%  1.9%  26 bps  2.2%  1.7%  57 bps 
Utilities              1,206 1,535 -21.4%  6,053  5,626 7.6% 
as a % of Total Sales        0.8%  1.0%  -23 bps 1.1%  1.2%  -9 bps 
Store Operations          2,665 3,090 -13.8%  11,218 10,262 9.3% 
as a % of Total Sales        1.8%  2.1%  -30 bps 2.1%  2.1%  -4 bps 
Professional Fees          1,774 1,060 67.4%  5,994  4,489 33.5% 
as a % of Total Sales        1.2%  0.7%  48 bps  1.1%  0.9%  19 bps

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2023 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
