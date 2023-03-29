Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical - das große Interview: "Star Trek"- Technologie für die Massen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850727 ISIN: FR0000120271 Ticker-Symbol: TOTB 
Xetra
29.03.23
09:10 Uhr
53,71 Euro
-0,02
-0,04 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
TOTALENERGIES SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOTALENERGIES SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,3853,3909:40
53,3553,3709:40
Dow Jones News
29.03.2023 | 09:31
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lenta IPJSC: LENTA REPORTS TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF -3-

DJ Lenta IPJSC: LENTA REPORTS TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF 11.1% AND 6.1% EBITDA MARGIN IN FY 2022

Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT) Lenta IPJSC: LENTA REPORTS TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF 11.1% AND 6.1% EBITDA MARGIN IN FY 2022 29-March-2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press Release | St. Petersburg | 29 March 2023

LENTA REPORTS TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF 11.1% AND 6.1% EBITDA MARGIN IN FY 2022 

29 March 2023 
       Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT), one of the largest multi-format retail chains in Russia, today 
St.      announces its financial results for the fourth quarter and audited financial results for full year of 
Petersburg,  2022. 
Russia

FY 2022 Highlights1,2

-- Total Sales increased by 11.1% y-o-y to RUB 537.4 billion

-- Retail Sales reached RUB 530.2 billion, representing 11.4% y-o-y growth

-- Gross Profit was RUB 120.7 billion, an increase of 8.7%. Gross Margin declined by 51 bps and stood at22.5%

-- SG&A expenses increased as a percent of Sales by 178 bps due to the expansion of small-format stores andsignificantly increased share of online sales in Total Sales

-- EBITDA was RUB 32.6 billion with an 6.1% EBITDA Margin

-- CapEx stood at RUB 11.0 billion, up 17.8% y-o-y

-- As of 31 December 2022, the Net Debt to EBITDA ratio was 1.6x vs. 1.4x as of 31 December 2021

Q4 2022 Highlights1,2

-- Total Sales increased by 0.6% y-o-y to RUB 148.2 billion

-- Retail Sales reached RUB 145.8 billion, representing 0.7% y-o-y growth

-- Gross Profit was RUB 31.4 billion, decreased by 6.3%. Gross Margin decreased by 154 bps and stood at21.2%

-- SG&A expenses decreased as a percent of Sales by 61 bps thanks to lower personnel related expenses aswell as decreased store operations costs

-- EBITDA was RUB 9.7 billion, decrease of 15.2%. EBITDA Margin decreased by 121 bps and stood at 6.5% 1. Including Utkonos results starting from 1 February 2022 2. Please note that all Financial Highlights are based upon pre-IFRS 16 figures 

«Our business remains stable and flexible despite serious challenges in 2022 for both retail industry and 
       the entire Russian economy. Throughout the year, the Lenta team focused on adapting to the new business 
       environment. The measures we implemented drove solid performance and enabled us to maintain operational 
       efficiency and, of course, to continue to meet the daily needs of our customers in terms of fresh 
       products and quality essentials. 
       In 2022, Lenta's retail sales grew by 11.4%. Our online business doubled last year, with revenue from 
       online sales reaching 7.5% of Lenta's total sales for the year. Despite the substantial transformation of 
       our business, the development of our small-format stores and the growing share of our online business, we 
       were able to improve our operational efficiency considerably in the fourth quarter. Selling, general and 
       administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue in the fourth quarter decreased by 61 basis points. 
       We completed the integration of Billa and Semya chains last year; all Billa stores are now operating 
       under the Lenta brand. In addition, we fully integrated all acquired stores into the Company's operating 
       processes. One important focal point of our work last year was the establishment of a team devoted for 
       the development of our small-format stores. We now have a Small-Format Division that is going to focus on 
Vladimir   improving our supermarkets and convenience stores and expanding in this segment. Moreover, we continued 
Sorokin,   to develop our online business throughout 2022, which included efforts to amalgamate the operating models 
       for Lenta Online and Utkonos. Thanks to the concerted efforts of our Lenta-U team, we were able to 
Chief     greatly improve the efficiency of our online business, and we plan to continue working on this going 
Executive   forward. 
Officer: 
       The year 2023 is an important one for us: it marks Lenta's 30th anniversary, and we have big plans for 
       the year. Despite turbulence in the business environment, we remain committed to Lenta's key development 
       priorities, including restoring LFL growth at hypermarkets, increasing margins, and expanding and 
       developing new formats and our online business. 
       Instead of standing still, we are looking for new formats and approaches to doing business that will 
       continue to meet the needs of our customers to the best of our ability. In February 2023, we launched a 
       pilot project for a new hypereconomy format in St Petersburg, where we offer our customers better prices 
       while providing the fairly broad product range found in our hypermarkets, which is especially important 
       at a time when consumers are facing rising prices. We are testing a number of innovations in 
       underperforming stores in order to find the best options for reducing operating costs and increasing 
       sales density. The pilot project is our response to the needs of customers focused on savings and who 
       want a choice of products in lower price segments. 
       This project, like our results for 2022 as a whole, would not have been possible without the dedicated 
       and professional work of our team. I would like to thank all Lenta employees, and I am looking forward to 
       seeing what we can accomplish together in 2023».

Q4 & FY 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Key Financial Results, pre-IFRS 16 

RUB million                Q4'22  Q4'21  Change  FY'22  FY'21  Change 
Total Sales                148,157 147,316 0.6%   537,401 483,641 11.1% 
Gross Profit               31,400 33,497 -6.3%  120,739 111,107 8.7% 
Gross Margin (%)             21.2%  22.7%  -154 bps 22.5%  23.0%  -51 bps 
SG&A                   -27,565 -28,302 -2.6%  -112,987 -93,066 21.4% 
SG&A as % of Total Sales         -18.6% -19.2% 61 bps  -21.0%  -19.2% -178 bps 
EBITDAR                  12,868 14,195 -9.3%  44,681  47,643 -6.2% 
EBITDAR Margin              8.7%  9.6%  -95 bps 8.3%   9.9%  -154 bps 
Rent as % of Total Sales         -2.1%  -1.9%  -26 bps -2.2%  -1.7%  -50 bps 
EBITDA                  9,684  11,414 -15.2%  32,638  39,242 -16.8% 
EBITDA Margin               6.5%  7.7%  -121 bps 6.1%   8.1%  -204 bps 
Operating Profit before impairment    4,810  6,854  -29.8%  14,404  23,185 -37.9% 
Operating Profit Margin before impairment 3.2%  4.7%  -141 bps 2.7%   4.8%  -211 bps 
(Impairment) / Reversal of impairment   -2,322 173   -    -2,322  164   - 
Operating Profit             2,488  7,026  -64.6%  12,082  23,348 -48.3% 
Operating Profit Margin          1.7%  4.8%  -309 bps 2.2%   4.8%  -258 bps 
Net Interest Expense           -1,284 -1,294 -0.8%  -4,924  -4,923 0.0% 
Net FX loss                -265  -28   846.4%  -52   -497  -89.5% 
Profit Before Income Tax         939   5,704  -83.5%  7,106  17,928 -60.4% 
Net Income                207   4,102  -    4,850  13,646 -64.5% 
Net Income Margin             0.1%  2.8%  -264 bps 0.9%   2.8%  -192 bps

For Q4 & FY 2022 financial highlights prepared in accordance with IFRS 16, please refer to Appendix 1

In Q4 2022, Total Sales increased by 0.6% to RUB 148.2 billion. Lenta's Retail Sales in Q4 2022 increased by 0.7% to RUB 145.8 billion, compared to RUB 144.8 billion in Q4 2021, driven by 1.9% Total Selling Space organic growth which was partially offset by LFL Sales decline of 1.3%. In Q4 2022, Gross Profit (pre-IFRS 16) decreased by 6.3% year-over-year to RUB 31.4 billion. Gross Margin dropped by 154 bps to 21.2%; the decrease in Gross Margin was driven mainly by higher investments in traffic retention, increased promo share, a shift in the sales product mix toward lower margin goods, as well as increased share of small-format stores with lower gross margin level.

The decline in Gross Profit which was slightly offset by a 2.6% decrease in Total SG&A led to a 15.2% decrease in EBITDA (pre-IFRS 16) year-over-year. In Q4 2022, Lenta's EBITDA Margin stood at 6.5%. EBITDA Margin declined by 121 bps compared to the previous year, driven by the decline of Gross Margin which was partially offset by the decrease of SG&A as a percentage of Total Sales resulted from lower personnel related expenses as well as decreased store operations costs.

Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses, pre-IFRS 16 

RUB million             Q4'22 Q4'21 Change  FY'22  FY'21 Change 
Payroll and related taxes      9,391 10,963 -14.3%  44,169 35,436 24.6% 
as a % of Total Sales        6.3%  7.4%  -110 bps 8.2%  7.3%  94 bps 
Depreciation and Amortization (D&A) 4,874 4,560 6.9%   18,234 16,057 13.6% 
as a % of Total Sales        3.3%  3.1%  19 bps  3.4%  3.3%  7 bps 
Lease Expenses           3,184 2,781 14.5%  12,043 8,401 43.4% 
as a % of Total Sales        2.1%  1.9%  26 bps  2.2%  1.7%  57 bps 
Utilities              1,206 1,535 -21.4%  6,053  5,626 7.6% 
as a % of Total Sales        0.8%  1.0%  -23 bps 1.1%  1.2%  -9 bps 
Store Operations          2,665 3,090 -13.8%  11,218 10,262 9.3% 
as a % of Total Sales        1.8%  2.1%  -30 bps 2.1%  2.1%  -4 bps 
Professional Fees          1,774 1,060 67.4%  5,994  4,489 33.5% 
as a % of Total Sales        1.2%  0.7%  48 bps  1.1%  0.9%  19 bps

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2023 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Lenta IPJSC: LENTA REPORTS TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF -2- 

Advertising             2,693 2,545 5.8%   8,031  6,489 23.8% 
as a % of Total Sales        1.8%  1.7%  9 bps  1.5%  1.3%  15 bps 
Other                1,778 1,768 0.6%   7,245  6,306 14.9% 
as a % of Total Sales        1.2%  1.2%  0 bps  1.3%  1.3%  0 bps 
Total SG&A             27,565 28,302 -2.6%  112,987 93,066 21.4% 
as a % of Total Sales        18.6% 19.2% -61 bps 21.0%  19.2% 178 bps 
SG&A excluding D&A         22,691 23,742 -4.4%  94,753 77,009 23.0% 
as a % of Total Sales        15.3% 16.1% -80 bps 17.6%  15.9% 171 bps

For Q4 & FY 2022 SG&A expenses in accordance with IFRS 16, please refer to Appendix 1

In Q4 2022, Total Selling, General, and Administrative expenses (pre-IFRS 16) decreased by 2.6% year-over-year to RUB 27.6 billion. Meanwhile, SG&A as a percentage of Total Sales decreased by 61 bps to 18.6%. This dynamics was mainly driven by lower personnel related expenses as well as decreased store operations costs.

In Q4 2022, Payroll expenses declined by 14.3% year-over-year, while personnel expenses as a percentage of Total Sales decreased by 110 bps. The positive dynamic of SG&A was primarily driven by increased productivity and operational improvement of small format stores, including ex-Billa and ex-Semya stores.

D&A increased by 6.9% primarily due to the acquisition of Utkonos warehouses. D&A as a percentage of Total Sales increased by 19 bps.

Lease expenses as a percentage of Total Sales rose by 26 bps, primarily due to the expansion of small format stores with higher share of leased premises.

Store Operations as percentage of Total Sales decreased by 30 bps year-over-year, mainly driven by 22 bps decline in repairs and maintenance, 7 bps decrease in cleaning costs, and 1 bps decline in security costs.

Advertising costs during Q4 2022 were up 5.8% year-over-year, due to increased investments in our growing online business and expenses related to support for small-format in the ramp-up stage.

In FY 2022, Total Selling, General and Administrative expenses (pre-IFRS) increased by 21.4% to RUB 113.0 billion. SG&A as a percentage of Total Sales increased by 178 bps mainly driven by 94 bps increase in Payroll and related taxes, 57 bps increase in Lease expenses, and 19 bps increase in Professional fees.

Cash Flow Statement, pre-IFRS 16 

RUB million                               Q4'22 Q4'21 Change  FY'22  FY'21  Change 
Profit before income tax                         939  5,704 -83.5%  7,106  17,928 -60.4% 
Net adjustments for loss on disposal of assets, impairment, depreciation 8,251 5,998 37.6%   25,445 21,572 18.0% 
& amortization, and other 
Movements in Working Capital                       12,272 11,015 11.4%   -2,834 2,076  - 
Cash generated from Operating Activities                 21,462 22,717 -5.5%   29,717 41,576 -28.5% 
Net Interest & Income Taxes Paid                     -2,532 -3,440 -26.4%  -9,511 -7,991 19.0% 
Net Cash generated from Operating Activities               18,930 19,277 -1.8%   20,206 33,585 -39.8% 
Net cash used in Investing Activities                  -8,246 -2,880 186.3%  -17,290 -30,815 -43.9% 
Net cash generated from / (used in) financing activities         -5,017 -41  12,136.6% -7,068 9,218  - 
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents          51   18   183.3%  -155  -471  -67.1% 
Net Increase / (Decrease) in Cash & Cash Equivalents           5,718 16,374 -65.1%  -4,307 11,517 -

For the Q4 & FY 2022 cash flow statement prepared in accordance with IFRS 16, please refer to Appendix 1

Capital Expenditures in Q4 2022 amounted to RUB 2.0 billion, and decreased by 31.7% year-over-year. This decreased resulted from the fewer new store openings in Q4 2022 compared to Q4 2021.

The Company's Profit before Income Tax for Q4 2022 was RUB 0.9 billion compared to RUB 5.7 billion in Q4 2021. The decrease in Profit before income tax was mainly the result of a 29.8% year-over-year decline in Operating Profit before Impairment and significant impairment primarily related to Utkonos assets compared to minor reversal of impairment in Q4 2021.

In Q4 2022, Net Cash generated from Operating Activities (pre-IFRS 16) amounted to RUB 18.9 billion, compared to RUB 19.3 billion in the previous year. These dynamics resulted from the decrease in Profit before income tax, which was offset by the higher positive movement of Working Capital, higher D&A and lower Net income tax paid.

Net Cash used in Investing Activities was 8.2 billion compared to 2.9 billion for the same period of the previous year.

In Q4 2022, Net Cash used in Financing Activities amounted to RUB 5.0 billion, compared to RUB 0.04 billion in Q4 2021.

Free Cash Flow for Q4 2022 was RUB 10.7 billion, which was RUB 5.7 billion lower than in Q4 2021, mainly due to higher Net Cash used in Investing Activities.

Capital Expenditures for FY 2022 amounted to RUB 11.0 billion, and increased by 17.8% year-over-year. FY 2022 Capital Expenditures were primarily related to new small-format store openings, integration of Billa, Semya and Unkonos, and IT-systems development.

Free Cash Flow for FY 2022 was RUB 2.9 billion, and increased by 5.3% year-over-year, mainly due to significant decrease of Net Cash used in Investing Activities which was partially offset by the decline in Net Cash generated from Operating Activities.

Debt Position and Leverage 

IFRS 16       IAS 17 
RUB million          31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 
Gross Debt           134,273  148,962  81,123  88,414 
Long-term Debt         26,968  66,912  26,968  66,912 
Short-term Debt        54,155  21,502  54,155  21,502 
Lease Liabilities (IFRS 16)  53,150  60,548  -     - 
Cash & Cash Equivalents    29,020  33,326  29,020  33,326 
Net Debt            105,253  115,636  52,103  55,088 
Net Debt / EBITDA (LTM) ratio           1.6x   1.4x

Lenta's cash position at the end of Q4 2022 was RUB 29.0 billion. Gross Debt decreased by 8.2% compared to 31 December 2021 and stood at RUB 81.1 billion as of 31 December 2022. Net Debt (pre-IFRS 16) decreased by RUB 3.0 billion compared to year-end 2021 and stood at RUB 52.1 billion.

All the Company's debt has fixed interest rates and is fully ruble-denominated, matching its revenue structure. The LTM weighted average effective interest rate for Lenta's debt portfolio for the period ended 31 December 2022 was 7.7%, compared to 6.8% for the twelve-month period ended 31 December 2021.

Lenta's Net Debt to EBITDA ratio was 1.6x as of 31 December 2022 vs. 1.4x as of 31 December 2021. For further information, please contact: 

Tatyana Vlasova      Mariya Filippova 
Head of Investor Relations Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs 
tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com maria.filippova@lenta.com

About Lenta

Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and a new proximity store format under the brand Mini Lenta. It also provides customers the option to shop online via its own Lenta Online services, Online Partners and the Utkonos platform. Lenta is Russia's largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of 31 December 2022, operated 259 hypermarkets and 561 supermarkets and Lenta Mini stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia, with almost 1.79 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of Selling Space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all its stores. 2022 Revenues were RUB 537 billion (approximately USD 7.6 billion).

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not only relate to historical or current events. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipate," "target," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "expected," "plan," "goal," "believe," or other words of similar meaning. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances, a number of which are beyond Lenta's control. As a result, actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals, and expectations set out in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Lenta speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by any applicable laws or regulations, Lenta undertakes no obligation publicly to release the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements in this document that may occur due to any change in its expectations or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document. Appendix 1

Q4 & FY 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, IFRS 16

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2023 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Lenta IPJSC: LENTA REPORTS TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF -3-

Key Financial Results, IFRS 16 

RUB million                Q4'22  Q4'21  Change  FY'22  FY'21  Change 
Total Sales                148,157 147,316 0.6%   537,401 483,641 11.1% 
Gross Profit               31,503 33,588 -6.2%   121,204 111,361 8.8% 
Gross Margin (%)             21.3%  22.8%  -154 bps 22.6%  23.0%  -47 bps 
SG&A                   -26,636 -27,856 -4.4%   -110,264 -91,447 20.6% 
SG&A as % of Total Sales         -18.0% -18.9% 93 bps  -20.5%  -18.9% -161 bps 
EBITDAR                  13,046 14,290 -8.7%   45,289  48,097 -5.8% 
EBITDAR Margin              8.8%  9.7%  -89 bps  8.4%   9.9%  -152 bps 
Rent as % of Total Sales         -0.2%  -0.3%  4 bps   -0.3%  -0.3%  -5 bps 
EBITDA                  12,688 13,871 -8.5%   43,665  46,885 -6.9% 
EBITDA Margin               8.6%  9.4%  -85 bps  8.1%   9.7%  -157 bps 
Operating Profit before impairment    5,917  7,394  -20.0%  17,735  25,258 -29.8% 
Operating Profit Margin before impairment 4.0%  5.0%  -103 bps 3.3%   5.2%  -192 bps 
(Impairment ) / Reversal of impairment  -2,322 173   -     -2,322  164   - 
Operating Profit             3,594  7,567  -52.5%  15,412  25,422 -39.4% 
Operating Profit Margin          2.4%  5.1%  -271 bps 2.9%   5.3%  -239 bps 
Net Interest Expense           -2,619 -2,498 4.8%   -10,017 -8,428 18.9% 
Net FX loss                -660  -72   816.7%  162   -524  - 
Profit Before Income Tax         315   4,997  -93.7   5,557  16,470 -66.3% 
Net Income / (Net Loss)          -292  3,537  -108.3%  3,611  12,480 -71.7% 
Net Income Margin             -0.2%  2.4%  -260 bps 0.7%   2.6%  -191 bps

Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses, IFRS 16 

RUB million             Q4'22 Q4'21 Change  FY'22  FY'21 Change 
Payroll and related taxes      9,391 10,963 -14.3%  44,169 35,436 24.6% 
as a % of Total Sales        6.3%  7.4%  -110 bps 8.2%  7.3%  89 bps 
Depreciation and Amortization (D&A) 6,771 6,476 4.6%   25,930 21,627 19.9% 
as a % of Total Sales        4.6%  4.4%  17 bps  4.8%  4.5%  35 bps 
Lease Expenses           358  419  -14.6%  1,624  1,212 34.0% 
as a % of Total Sales        0.2%  0.3%  -4 bps  0.3%  0.3%  5 bps 
Utilities              1,206 1,535 -21.4%  6,053  5,626 7.6% 
as a % of Total Sales        0.8%  1.0%  -23 bps 1.1%  1.2%  -4 bps 
Store Operations          2,665 3,090 -13.8%  11,218 10,262 9.3% 
as a % of Total Sales        1.8%  2.1%  -30 bps 2.1%  2.1%  -3 bps 
Professional Fees          1,774 1,060 67.4%  5,994  4,489 33.5% 
as a % of Total Sales        1.2%  0.7%  48 bps  1.1%  0.9%  19 bps 
Advertising             2,693 2,545 5.8%   8,031  6,489 23.8% 
as a % of Total Sales        1.8%  1.7%  9 bps  1.5%  1.3%  15 bps 
Other                1,778 1,768 0.6%   7,245  6,306 14.9% 
as a % of Total Sales        1.2%  1.2%  0 bps  1.3%  1.3%  4 bps 
Total SG&A             26,636 27,856 -4.4%  110,264 91,447 20.6% 
as a % of Total Sales        18.0% 18.9% -93 bps 20.5%  18.9% 161 bps 
SG&A excluding D&A         19,865 21,380 -7.1%  84,334 69,820 20.8% 
as a % of Total Sales        13.4% 14.5% -110 bps 15.7%  14.4% 126 bps

Cash Flow Statement, IFRS 16 

RUB million                                 Q4'22 Q4'21 Change FY'22  FY'21  Change 
Profit before income tax                          315  4,997 -93.7% 5,557  16,470 -66.3% 
Net adjustments for loss on disposal of assets, impairment, depreciation & 11,806 9,151 29.0% 37,879 30,650 26.3% 
amortization, and other 
Movements in Working Capital                        12,267 11,257 9.0%  -2,736 2,319  - 
Cash generated from / (used in) operating activities            24,388 25,405 -4.0% 40,700 49,439 -17.7% 
Net Interest & Income Taxes Paid                      -3,878 -4,647 -16.5% -14,633 -11,560 26.6% 
Net Cash generated from / (used in) Operating Activities          20,510 20,758 -1.2% 26,067 37,879 -31.2% 
Net cash used in Investing Activities                    -8,237 -2,870 187.0% -17,252 -30,779 -43.9% 
Net cash generated from / (used in) financing activities          -6,606 -1,532 331.2% -12,967 4,888  - 
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents            51   18   183.3% -155  -471  -67.1% 
Net Increase / (Decrease) in Cash & Cash Equivalents            5,718 16,374 -65.1% -4,307 11,517 -

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory RS. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US52634T2006, US52634T1016 
Category Code: FR 
TIDM:     LNTA;LENT 
LEI Code:   213800OMCE8QATH73N15 
Sequence No.: 232905 
News ID:    1593777 
 
End of Announcement EquityStory RS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1593777&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2023 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.