Signature Systems Promotes Tony Booth To Vice President of Sales (UK & EMEA)

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Signature Systems, a global company that engineers, manufactures and distributes premium composite matting solutions for industrial, stadium, government and event applications, is pleased to announce that it has promoted Tony Booth to Vice President of Sales (UK & EMEA).

Tony joined the Signature Systems team in 2010 and has been an integral part of Signature's growth, working to establish the Signature brand outside of the Americas and Canada. With his deep commitment to Worldwide Stadium Sales, Booth has successfully delivered composite matting and ground protection solutions for more than 15 world games, including the 2012 London Olympics, where he was responsible for the largest trackway delivery in Olympic history.

"Tony's years of dedication and hard work makes this a well-deserved promotion," says Michael Shivers, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "His product knowledge, industry experience, sales techniques and leadership skills are a powerful combination. Our expansion in Europe is vital to Signature's strategy for continued growth and we are confident Tony is the right person to help our sales team reach its goals."

"I look forward to leading our team towards our collective vision for continuing to expand our global footprint and building meaningful relationships with our customers that develop into long lasting partnerships," says Tony.

About Signature Systems

With global headquarters in Flower Mound, Texas, Signature Systems designs, manufactures and distributes composite matting for industrial, stadium, government and event clients in more than 60 countries. It operates manufacturing, sales and distribution facilities in Orlando and Darlington, U.K. Its industry-leading HDPE composite mats - including leading brands MegaDeck®, SignaRoad®, DuraDeck® and OmniDeck - are manufactured in the United States.

Jeremy Kolias

Director of Marketing

Signature Systems

info@signature-systems.com

