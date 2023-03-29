

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) said, for the second quarter, it now expects revenue to come in above 4 billion euros, compared to its original anticipation of around 3.9 billion euros. The Segment Result Margin is now expected to reach a high-twenties percentage compared to the originally projected level of around 25 percent.



Infineon now expects fiscal 2023 revenue to amount to meaningfully above the previously expected level of around 15.5 billion euros, plus or minus 500 million euros, with a corresponding positive impact on the Segment Result Margin for the full fiscal year.



