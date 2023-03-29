Anzeige
Dow Jones News
29.03.2023 | 09:49
60 Leser
Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQL LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-March-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 28-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 202.0707

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30234

CODE: SGQL LN

ISIN: LU0855692520

End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2023 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
