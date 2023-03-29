DJ Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CMU LN) Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 29-March-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)

DEALING DATE: 28-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 252.1712

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5706378

CODE: CMU LN

ISIN: LU1602144575

