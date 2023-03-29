DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDL LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-March-2023
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 28-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 247.4833
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14962845
CODE: WLDL LN
ISIN: FR0010315770

ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDL LN
