DJ Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-March-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 28-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 160.0456

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5449168

CODE: MTXX LN

ISIN: LU1650490474

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1650490474 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 233348 EQS News ID: 1595253 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1595253&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2023 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)