Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESW LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-March-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 28-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 28.6628
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19804273
CODE: LESW LN
ISIN: LU1792117779
