DJ Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUK LN) Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-March-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 28-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.3933
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 45279738
CODE: LCUK LN
ISIN: LU1781541096
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1781541096 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUK LN Sequence No.: 233363 EQS News ID: 1595283 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1595283&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 29, 2023 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)