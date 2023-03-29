Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.03.2023
Nugen Medical - das große Interview: "Star Trek"- Technologie für die Massen!
WKN: A0MYHV ISIN: NO0010379266 
Tradegate
28.03.23
20:59 Uhr
31,200 Euro
-0,200
-0,64 %
PR Newswire
29.03.2023 | 10:06
45 Leser
Publication of Annual Report for 2022: NORECO

OSLO, Norway, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") has today published the Annual Report for 2022. In addition, the Company's 2022 Annual Report in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) is attached. The reports will be made available at the Company's website: www.bluenord.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:

Cathrine F. Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & ESG
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/4225/3742627/1950137.pdf

BlueNord 2022 Annual Report

https://mb.cision.com/Main/4225/3742627/1950138.zip

Noreco BlueNord AR 2022 FULL AW8 KW.zip

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/publication-of-annual-report-for-2022-noreco-301784340.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
