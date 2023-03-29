DJ Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) (EAHG LN) Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 29-March-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C)
DEALING DATE: 28-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 42.4133
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11282
CODE: EAHG LN
ISIN: LU2368674045
