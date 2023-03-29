DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (JARG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 29-March-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D)
DEALING DATE: 28-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 50.1213
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1
CODE: JARG LN
ISIN: LU2469335025
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2469335025 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JARG LN Sequence No.: 233482 EQS News ID: 1595533 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1595533&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 29, 2023 03:36 ET (07:36 GMT)