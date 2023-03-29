Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.03.2023
Nugen Medical - das große Interview: "Star Trek"- Technologie für die Massen!
WKN: A2QCUH ISIN: SE0014855029 
Implantica presents at Redeye Future of Healthcare Seminar

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), a med-tech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces that on Thursday, March 30, at 14:45, Peter Forsell presents Implantica and it's latest developments at Redeye's Future of Healthcare Seminar.

The presentation will be live broadcasted in English and can be followed at: https://www.redeye.se/events/870753/redeye-future-of-healthcare-event where the replay and the presentation will be available afterwards.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49
nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on March 29, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. CET.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that has the potential to create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

Newsroom

https://www.implantica.com/media/media-kit

RefluxStop

https://www.implantica.com/im-refluxstop/patients/gastrointestinal/

Technology Platform

https://www.implantica.com/innovations/technology-platform-overview/

Media Contact:

Implantica AG
Juanita Eberhart
VP Marketing & Advocacy

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19732/3742630/1950139.pdf

Implantica presents at Redeye Future of Healthcare Seminar

https://news.cision.com/implantica/i/peter-forsell-implantica,c3161425

PETER FORSELL IMPLANTICA

https://news.cision.com/implantica/i/refluxstop,c3161426

REFLUXSTOP

https://news.cision.com/implantica/i/logo-transparent-1-8,c3161424

logo transparent 1 8

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/implantica-presents-at-redeye-future-of-healthcare-seminar-301784343.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
