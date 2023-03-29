PGS ASA: Annual Report 2022

March 29, 2023, Oslo, Norway: PGS' 2022 annual report can be downloaded from www.pgs.com or www.newsweb.no.

The Company's 2022 annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) can be downloaded from the same webpages.

For details, contact:

Bård Stenberg VP IR & Corporate Communication

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

Attachments