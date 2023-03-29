DJ Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1 LN) Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 29-March-2023 / 10:44 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 28-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 272.6818

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2000527

CODE: CG1 LN

ISIN: FR0010655712

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010655712 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CG1 LN Sequence No.: 233504 EQS News ID: 1595635 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1595635&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2023 04:44 ET (08:44 GMT)