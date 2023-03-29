Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Pharma Equity Group A/S - Observation status removed

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed observation status for: ISIN Name DK0061155009 PHARMA EQUITY GROUP The company's observation status is removed because the company's change of identity and approval of continued admission to trading and official listing due to acquisition of Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S has been finalized. We refer to the company's announcement from 24 March 2023. ______________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, tel. + 45 33 96 33 66