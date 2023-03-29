Anzeige
Nugen Medical - das große Interview: "Star Trek"- Technologie für die Massen!
29.03.2023
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Pharma Equity Group A/S - Observation status removed

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed observation status for:

ISIN               Name

DK0061155009      PHARMA EQUITY GROUP



The company's observation status is removed because the company's change of
identity and approval of continued admission to trading and official listing
due to acquisition of Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S has been finalized. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 24 March 2023.



______________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, tel. + 45 33 96 33 66
