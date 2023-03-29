Conn's, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) ("Conn's" or the "Company"), a specialty retailer of home goods, including furniture, appliances and consumer electronics, with a mission to elevate home life to home love, today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended January 31, 2023.



"Our fourth quarter performance reflects the actions underway to refocus our efforts on serving our core credit constrained customers as we continue to face the impacts of macroeconomic headwinds and changes in consumer behavior. Providing multiple financing options is our key differentiator and we are pursuing profitable growth strategies aimed at enhancing the payment options we provide the tens of millions of consumers who visit our stores and website each year," stated Norm Miller Interim President and Chief Executive Officer.

"During the fourth quarter, we completed the final phase of our eCommerce platform conversion, which further enhances our digital capabilities and produced record fourth-quarter and full-year eCommerce sales. In addition, we recently began originating our first in-house lease-to-own transactions and we expect to expand this program throughout fiscal year 2024. We believe our in-house lease-to-own program will be a transformative opportunity for the Company that has the potential to significantly benefit revenue and earnings in the coming years," continued Mr. Miller.

"While we believe the economic landscape will remain challenging throughout the coming fiscal year, we are confident that the strategies we are pursuing will enable us to emerge from this period stronger, more focused and better positioned to create lasting value for our customers, employees, and shareholders," concluded Mr. Miller.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights as Compared to the Prior Fiscal Year (Unless Otherwise Noted):

Total consolidated revenue declined 15.6% to $1.3 billion, due to a 17.5% decline in total net sales, and a 6.6% reduction in finance charges and other revenues;

Same store sales decreased 20.5%;

eCommerce sales increased 10.8% to an annual record of $79.0 million;

Carrying value of re-aged accounts declined to $160.9 million from $182.0 million;

Credit spread was 910 basis points;

Reported a net loss of $2.46 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.61 per diluted share for the same period last fiscal year; and

Reported an adjusted net loss of $2.00 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net income of $3.71 per diluted share last fiscal year.



Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights as Compared to the Prior Fiscal Year Period (Unless Otherwise Noted):

Total consolidated revenue declined 16.8% to $334.9 million, due to an 18.7% decline in total net sales, and a 7.7% reduction in finance charges and other revenues;

Same store sales decreased 21.8%;

eCommerce sales increased to a quarterly record of $24.2 million;

Reported a net loss of $1.79 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.26 per diluted share for the same period last fiscal year; and

Reported an adjusted net loss of $1.53 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net income of $0.33 per diluted share for the same period last fiscal year.



Fourth Quarter Results

Net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $42.8 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, compared to net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 of $7.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $36.7 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, which excludes charges and credits for asset disposal and store closure costs. This compares to adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 of $9.6 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, which excludes charges and credits for excess import freight costs related to unprecedented congestion in U.S. ports.

Retail Segment Fourth Quarter Results

Retail revenues were $270.8 million for the three months ended January 31, 2023 compared to $333.0 million for the three months ended January 31, 2022, a decrease of $62.2 million, or 18.7%. The decrease in retail revenue was primarily driven by a decrease in same store sales of 21.8%. The decrease in same store sales was primarily driven by lower discretionary spending for home-related products and lower lease-to-own sales. These decreases were partially offset by new store growth.

For the three months ended January 31, 2023, retail segment operating loss was $19.5 million compared to retail segment operating income of $10.9 million for the three months ended January 31, 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted retail segment operating loss for the three months ended January 31, 2023 was $11.7 million, which excludes charges and credits for asset disposal and store closure costs. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted retail segment operating income for the three months ended January 31, 2022 was $13.6 million, which excludes charges and credits for excess import freight costs related to unprecedented congestion in U.S. ports.

The following table presents net sales and changes in net sales by category:

Three Months Ended January 31, Same Store (dollars in thousands) 2023 % of Total 2022 % of Total Change % Change % Change Furniture and mattress $ 85,984 31.8 % $ 100,662 30.3 % $ (14,678 ) (14.6)% (18.3)% Home appliance 96,891 35.8 122,961 37.0 (26,070 ) (21.2 ) (23.3 ) Consumer electronics 42,493 15.7 58,032 17.4 (15,539 ) (26.8 ) (28.7 ) Home office 9,871 3.6 16,826 5.1 (6,955 ) (41.3 ) (42.0 ) Other 12,763 4.8 9,307 2.8 3,456 37.1 10.5 Product sales 248,002 91.7 307,788 92.6 (59,786 ) (19.4 ) (22.7 ) Repair service agreement commissions (1) 20,190 7.5 22,501 6.8 (2,311 ) (10.3 ) (12.4 ) Service revenues 2,265 0.8 2,436 0.6 (171 ) (7.0 ) Total net sales $ 270,457 100.0 % $ 332,725 100.0 % $ (62,268 ) (18.7)% (21.8)%

(1) The total change in sales of repair service agreement commissions includes retrospective commissions, which are not reflected in the change in same store sales.

Credit Segment Fourth Quarter Results

Credit revenues were $64.1 million for the three months ended January 31, 2023 compared to $69.5 million for the three months ended January 31, 2022, a decrease of $5.4 million or 7.8%. The decrease in credit revenue was primarily due to a decrease of 8.9% in the average balance of the customer receivable portfolio as well as a decrease in insurance commissions.

Provision for bad debts increased to $44.1 million for the three months ended January 31, 2023 compared to $28.2 million for the three months ended January 31, 2022, an increase of $15.9 million. The change was driven by an increase in net charge-offs of $16.3 million in the three months ended January 31, 2023.

Credit segment operating loss was $13.9 million for the three months ended January 31, 2023, compared to operating income of $4.2 million for the three months ended January 31, 2022. The decrease in credit segment operating income for the three months ended January 31, 2023 as compared to the three months ended January 31, 2022 was primarily driven by an increase in provision for bad debts as well as by a decline in credit revenue, as described above.

Additional information on the credit portfolio and its performance may be found in the Customer Accounts Receivable Portfolio Statistics table included within this press release and in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 29, 2023.

Store and Facilities Update

The Company opened four new standalone stores and closed one standalone store during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 bringing the total store count to 168 in 15 states. During fiscal year 2024, the Company plans to open 11 new standalone locations.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of January 31, 2023, the Company had $143.8 million of immediately available borrowing capacity under its $650.0 million revolving credit facility. The Company also had $19.5 million of unrestricted cash available for use.

On November 21, 2022, the Company entered into an Amendment No.1 (the "Amendment") to the Fifth Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement. The Amendment, among other things, replaces the interest rate benchmark and provides for a covenant relief period beginning with the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 and continuing until the Company delivers financial statements and compliance certificate for the fiscal quarter ending April 30, 2024, unless earlier terminated pursuant to the terms of the Amendment. Additional detail with respect to the Amendment No.1 to the Fifth Amended and Restated Loan Agreement may be found in the Third Quarter Form 10-Q.

On November 30, 2022, the Company completed the sale of $63.1 million in aggregate principal amount of zero coupon Asset Backed Fixed Rate Notes, Class C, Series 2022-A (the "Class C Notes") which were previously issued and held by the Company. The asset backed notes are secured by the transferred customer accounts receivables and restricted cash held by a consolidated VIE. Net proceeds from the sale were used for general corporate purposes.

On February 21, 2023, the Company entered into a $100.0 million three-year Term Loan that was used to pay down the balance of our ABL facility. The Term Loan is secured by liens on substantially all of the assets of the Company and their subsidiaries. As of March 24, 2023, the Company had $209.2 million of cash plus availability under our $650.0 million revolving credit facility.

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) is a specialty retailer of home goods, including furniture, appliances and consumer electronics, with a mission to elevate home life to home love. With 168 standalone stores across 15 states and online at Conns.com, our over 3,800 employees strive to help all customers create a home they love through access to high-quality products, next-day delivery and personalized payment options, including our flexible, in-house credit program. Additional information can be found by visiting our investor relations website at https://ir.conns.com and social channels (@connshomeplus on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn).

CONN'S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

January 31, Year Ended

January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Total net sales $ 270,457 $ 332,725 $ 1,076,590 $ 1,305,389 Finance charges and other revenues 64,418 69,763 265,937 284,642 Total revenues 334,875 402,488 1,342,527 1,590,031 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 179,292 213,768 710,234 825,987 Selling, general and administrative expense 137,043 142,490 526,212 544,490 Provision for bad debts 44,134 28,526 121,193 48,184 Charges and credits 7,838 2,677 14,360 2,677 Total costs and expenses 368,307 387,461 1,371,999 1,421,338 Operating (loss) income (33,432 ) 15,027 (29,472 ) 168,693 Interest expense 13,084 5,260 36,891 25,758 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt - - - 1,218 Income (loss) before income taxes (46,516 ) 9,767 (66,363 ) 141,717 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (3,713 ) 2,203 (7,071 ) 33,512 Net (loss) income $ (42,803 ) $ 7,564 $ (59,292 ) $ 108,205 Income (loss) per share: Basic $ (1.79 ) $ 0.26 $ (2.46 ) $ 3.70 Diluted $ (1.79 ) $ 0.26 $ (2.46 ) $ 3.61 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 23,953,620 28,815,757 24,117,265 29,267,691 Diluted 23,953,620 29,638,572 24,117,265 30,001,490

CONN'S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RETAIL SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

January 31, Year Ended

January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Product sales $ 248,002 $ 307,788 $ 986,600 $ 1,205,545 Repair service agreement commissions 20,190 22,501 80,446 89,101 Service revenues 2,265 2,436 9,544 10,743 Total net sales 270,457 332,725 1,076,590 1,305,389 Other revenues 304 254 1,119 949 Total revenues 270,761 332,979 1,077,709 1,306,338 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 179,292 213,768 710,234 825,987 Selling, general and administrative expense 103,087 105,374 391,393 399,393 Provision for bad debts 48 283 896 479 Charges and credits 7,838 2,677 14,360 2,677 Total costs and expenses 290,265 322,102 1,116,883 1,228,536 Operating (loss) income $ (19,504 ) $ 10,877 $ (39,174 ) $ 77,802 Retail gross margin 33.7 % 35.8 % 34.0 % 36.7 % Selling, general and administrative expense as percent of revenues 38.1 % 31.6 % 36.3 % 30.6 % Operating margin (7.2)% 3.3 % (3.6)% 6.0 % Store count: Beginning of period 165 157 158 146 Opened 4 1 11 12 Closed (1 ) - (1 ) - End of period 168 158 168 158

CONN'S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CREDIT SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

January 31, Year Ended

January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Finance charges and other revenues $ 64,114 $ 69,509 $ 264,818 $ 283,693 Costs and expenses: Selling, general and administrative expense 33,956 37,116 134,819 145,097 Provision for bad debts 44,086 28,243 120,297 47,705 Charges and credits - - - - Total costs and expenses 78,042 65,359 255,116 192,802 Operating (loss) income (13,928 ) 4,150 9,702 90,891 Interest expense 13,084 5,260 36,891 25,758 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt - - - 1,218 Income (loss) before income taxes $ (27,012 ) $ (1,110 ) $ (27,189 ) $ 63,915 Selling, general and administrative expense as percent of revenues 53.0 % 53.4 % 50.9 % 51.1 % Selling, general and administrative expense as percent of average outstanding customer accounts receivable balance (annualized) 13.1 % 13.1 % 12.8 % 12.8 % Operating margin (21.7)% 6.0 % 3.7 % 32.0 %

CONN'S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE PORTFOLIO STATISTICS

(unaudited)

January 31, 2023 2022 Weighted average credit score of outstanding balances (1) 613 606 Average outstanding customer balance $ 2,597 $ 2,498 Balances 60+ days past due as a percentage of total customer portfolio carrying value (2)(3) 12.7 % 10.4 % Re-aged balance as a percentage of total customer portfolio carrying value (2)(3) 16.5 % 16.8 % Carrying value of account balances re-aged more than six months (in thousands) (3) $ 29,511 $ 50,282 Allowance for bad debts and uncollectible interest as a percentage of total customer accounts receivable portfolio balance 18.0 % 18.5 % Percent of total customer accounts receivable portfolio balance represented by no-interest option receivables 34.1 % 33.7 %





Three Months Ended

January 31, Year Ended

January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total applications processed 278,249 325,569 1,034,860 1,297,025 Weighted average origination credit score of sales financed(1) 620 619 620 616 Percent of total applications approved and utilized 22.9 % 21.3 % 22.5 % 21.8 % Average income of credit customer at origination $ 53,800 $ 51,100 $ 51,500 $ 49,100 Percent of retail sales paid for by: In-house financing, including down payments received 56.8 % 51.2 % 53.2 % 51.0 % Third-party financing 16.4 % 18.3 % 17.7 % 17.7 % Third-party lease-to-own option 7.8 % 8.9 % 7.3 % 10.4 % 81.0 % 78.4 % 78.2 % 79.1 %

(1) Credit scores exclude non-scored accounts.

(2) Accounts that become delinquent after being re-aged are included in both the delinquency and re-aged amounts.

(3) Carrying value reflects the total customer accounts receivable portfolio balance, net of deferred fees and origination costs, the allowance for no-interest option credit programs and the allowance for uncollectible interest.





CONN'S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

January 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,534 $ 7,707 Restricted cash 40,837 31,930 Customer accounts receivable, net of allowances 421,683 455,787 Other accounts receivable 56,887 63,055 Inventories 240,783 246,826 Income taxes receivable 38,436 6,745 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,937 8,756 Total current assets 831,097 820,806 Long-term portion of customer accounts receivable, net of allowances 389,054 432,431 Operating lease right-of-use assets 262,104 256,267 Property and equipment, net 218,956 192,763 Other assets 15,004 52,199 Total assets $ 1,716,215 $ 1,754,466 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current finance lease obligations $ 937 $ 889 Accounts payable 71,685 74,705 Accrued expenses 82,619 109,712 Operating lease liability - current 53,208 54,534 Other current liabilities 13,912 18,576 Total current liabilities 222,361 258,416 Operating lease liability - non current 331,109 330,439 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 636,079 522,149 Deferred tax liability 2,041 7,351 Other long-term liabilities 22,215 21,292 Total liabilities 1,213,805 1,139,647 Stockholders' equity 502,410 614,819 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,716,215 $ 1,754,466

CONN'S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Basis for presentation of non-GAAP disclosures:

To supplement the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), the Company also provides the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted retail segment operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share. These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, comparable GAAP measures and should be considered in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. They are intended to provide additional insight into our operations and the factors and trends affecting the business. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to financial statement readers because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics we use in our financial and operational decision making and (2) they are used by some of our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze our operating results.

RETAIL SEGMENT ADJUSTED OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME

Three Months Ended

January 31, Year Ended

January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Retail segment operating (loss) income, as reported $ (19,504 ) $ 10,877 $ (39,174 ) $ 77,802 Adjustments: Asset disposal (1) 7,250 - 7,250 - Employee severance (2) - - 8,006 - Store lease termination and closure costs (3) 588 - (896 ) - Excess import freight costs (4) - 2,677 - 2,677 Retail segment operating (loss) income, as adjusted $ (11,666 ) $ 13,554 $ (24,814 ) $ 80,479

(1) Represents asset disposal costs related to a change in the eCommerce platform.

(2) Represents severance costs related to a change in the executive management team.

(3) Represents store closure costs for the three months ended January 31, 2023, which is offset by a gain on a lease modification for the same location for the year ended January 31, 2023.

(4) Represents non-recurring domestic transportation costs incurred due to unprecedented congestion in U.S. ports.





ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE

Three Months Ended

January 31, Year Ended

January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income, as reported $ (42,803 ) $ 7,564 $ (59,292 ) $ 108,205 Adjustments: Asset disposal (1) 7,250 - 7,250 - Employee severance (2) - - 8,006 - Store lease termination and closure costs (3) 588 - (896 ) - Excess import freight costs (4) - 2,677 - 2,677 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt (5) - - - 1,218 Tax impact of adjustments (6) (1,771 ) (602 ) (3,244 ) (876 ) Net (loss) income, as adjusted $ (36,736 ) $ 9,639 $ (48,176 ) $ 111,224 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 23,953,620 29,638,572 24,117,265 30,001,490 Diluted (loss) income per share: As reported $ (1.79 ) $ 0.26 $ (2.46 ) $ 3.61 As adjusted $ (1.53 ) $ 0.33 $ (2.00 ) $ 3.71

(1) Represents asset disposal costs related to a change in the eCommerce platform.

(2) Represents severance costs related to a change in the executive management team.

(3) Represents store closure costs for the three months ended January 31, 2023, which is offset by a gain on a lease modification for the same location for the year ended January 31, 2023.

(4) Represents non-recurring domestic transportation costs due to unprecedented congestion in U.S. ports.

(5) Represents benefits and costs incurred for the early retirement of our debt.

(6) Represents the tax effect of the adjusted items based on the applicable statutory tax rate.



