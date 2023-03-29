UP Fintech Holding Limited Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2022 Financial Results

SINGAPORE, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) ("UP Fintech" or the "Company"), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Mr. Wu Tianhua, Chairman and CEO of UP Fintech stated: "The macro environment remained challenging in the fourth quarter, despite these headwinds, our total revenue for the quarter was US$63.9 million, an increase of 15.2% quarter over quarter and 2.7% year over year. Net income attributable to UP Fintech was US$1.2 million this quarter, a significant improvement versus a net loss of US$5.4 million in the same quarter of last year. Our non-GAAP net income attributable to UP Fintech was US$4.5 million, compared to a non-GAAP net income of US$0.1 million in the same quarter of last year.

In the fourth quarter we added 27,300 funded accounts, bringing our yearly total to 108,100, exceeding our yearly guidance of 100,000. The total number of funded accounts at the end of 2022 reached 781,500. Of the newly funded accounts in the fourth quarter, over 90% came from outside Mainland China. We saw US$1.4 billion net asset inflow this quarter, and total account balance increased 8.1% sequentially to US$14.0 billion. Client quality remains strong, the average net asset inflows of new clients in Singapore during the fourth quarter was nearly US$12,000, further increased from prior quarters, demonstrating our growing presence in this key market and unwavering commitment to providing our clients with exceptional services. In addition, the overall average customer acquisition cost ("CAC") was US$271 in the fourth quarter, decreased 17% quarter over quarter, demonstrating we keep acquiring high quality clients while being prudent with marketing and branding expenses.

We continued to invest in research and development to better serve our users and improve operating efficiency. Building upon our self-clearing capability and fractional shares functions, we launched the recurring investment feature for U.S. equities, specifically designed for long-term investors and those with a fixed investment budget. In Hong Kong, we are able to offer local users with one of the most competitive pricing packages in the industry with user friendly experience.

Our corporate businesses continued to perform well in the fourth quarter of 2022. During this period, we underwrote a total of 17 U.S. and Hong Kong IPOs, bringing the total number of U.S. and Hong Kong IPOs underwritten for the year to 48. According to Wind data, in 2022, we ranked third globally in terms of deal counts for U.S. IPOs underwriting. Additionally, in our ESOP business, we added 26 new clients in the fourth quarter, bringing the total number of ESOP clients served to 419 as of December 31, 2022."

Financial Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2022

Total revenues were US$63.9 million, an increase of 2.7% year-over-year and an increase of 15.2% quarter-over-quarter.

were US$63.9 million, an increase of 2.7% year-over-year and an increase of 15.2% quarter-over-quarter. Total net revenues were US$56.7 million, a decrease of 2.9% year-over-year and an increase of 10.9% quarter-over-quarter.

were US$56.7 million, a decrease of 2.9% year-over-year and an increase of 10.9% quarter-over-quarter. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech was US$1.2 million compared to a net loss of US$5.4 million in the same quarter of last year.

was US$1.2 million compared to a net loss of US$5.4 million in the same quarter of last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech was US$4.5 million, compared to a non-GAAP net income of US$0.1 million in the same quarter of last year. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial metrics to the most comparable GAAP metrics is set forth below.

Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2022

Total revenues were US$225.4 million, a 14.8% decrease from 2021.

were US$225.4 million, a 14.8% decrease from 2021. Total net revenues were US$206.7 million, a 16.0% decrease from 2021.

were US$206.7 million, a 16.0% decrease from 2021. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech was US$2.2 million compared to a net income of US$14.7 million in 2021.

was US$2.2 million compared to a net income of US$14.7 million in 2021. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech decreased to US$12.7 million from US$24.5 million in 2021.

Operating Highlights as of Year End 2022

Total account balance decreased 18.0% year-over-year to US$14.0 billion.

decreased 18.0% year-over-year to US$14.0 billion. Total margin financing and securities lending balance increased 12.6% year-over-year to US$2.0 billion.

increased 12.6% year-over-year to US$2.0 billion. Total number of customers with deposit increased 16.1% year-over-year to 781,500.

Selected Operating Data for Fourth Quarter 2022

As of and for the three months ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2021 2022 2022 In 000's Number of customer accounts 1,845.9 1,970.4 2,008.0 Number of customers with deposits 673.4 754.1 781.5 Number of options and futures contracts traded 8,200.3 7,704.5 7,432.3 In USD millions Trading volume 85,896.3 78,161.3 68,541.9 Trading volume of stocks 33,302.9 23,522.4 20,453.4 Total account balance 17,082.5 12,958.9 14,005.3



Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues were US$63.9 million, an increase of 2.7% from US$62.2 million in the same quarter of last year.

Commissions were US$24.9 million, a decrease of 16.5% from US$29.9 million in the same quarter of last year, due to a decrease in trading volume and market activities.

Financing service fees were US$2.7 million, an increase of 17.6% from US$2.3 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to increased interest rates.

Interest income was US$30.4 million, an increase of 50.2% from US$20.3 million in the same quarter of last year, due to the increase in margin financing and securities lending activities and interest income from bank deposits driven by higher interest rates.

Other revenues were US$5.8 million, a decrease of 40.7% from US$9.8 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to the slowdown in underwriting related business, currency exchange service and advertising service.

Interest expense was US$7.2 million, an increase of 87.6% from US$3.8 million in the same quarter of last year, primarily due to increased interest rates.

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Total operating costs and expenses were US$50.9 million, a decrease of 21.5% from US$64.9 million in the same quarter of last year.

Execution and clearing expenses were US$4.0 million, a decrease of 41.5% from US$6.9 million in the same quarter of last year due to cost savings from our U.S. self-clearing business and lower trading volume.

Employee compensation and benefits expenses were US$24.5 million, a decrease of 13.7% from US$28.4 million in the same quarter of last year, as we adjusted our headcount in response to challenges arising from market backdrop.

Occupancy, depreciation and amortization expenses were US$2.0 million, an increase of 12.3% from US$1.8 million in the same quarter of last year due to increase in overseas office space and relevant leasehold improvements.

Communication and market data expenses were US$7.1 million, a decrease of 8.7% from US$7.7 million in the same quarter of last year due to IT service fees that occurred in that quarter of last year.

Marketing and branding expenses were US$7.4 million, a decrease of 36.2% from US$11.6 million in the same quarter of last year, as we slowed down marketing campaign due to weaker market backdrop.

General and administrative expenses were US$5.9 million, a decrease of 30.5% from US$8.5 million in the same quarter of last year due to a professional service fee and consulting expense resulting from business expansion occurred in that quarter of last year.

NET INCOME/LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS OF UP FINTECH

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech was US$1.2 million, as compared to a net loss of US$5.4 million in the same quarter of last year. Net income per ADS - diluted was US$0.008, as compared to a net loss per ADS - diluted of US$0.036 in the same quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech, which excludes share-based compensation, impairment loss from long-term investments and fair value change from convertible bonds, was US$4.5 million, as compared to a US$0.1 million non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech in the same quarter of last year. Non-GAAP net income per ADS - diluted was US$0.029 as compared to a non-GAAP net loss per ADS - diluted of US$0.000 in the same quarter of last year.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in calculating non-GAAP net income per ADS - diluted was 155,382,549. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had a total of 2,319,014,789 Class A and B ordinary shares outstanding, or the equivalent of 154,600,986 ADSs.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues were US$225.4 million, representing a decrease of 14.8% from US$264.5 million in 2021.

Commissions were US$108.1 million, a 26.5% decrease from US$147.2 million in 2021, mainly due to a decrease in trading volume and market activities.

Financing service fees were US$7.9 million, down 14.7% from US$9.3 million in 2021, primarily due to the decrease in margin financing and securities lending activities offsetting increased interest rates.

Interest income was US$85.2 million, up 21.1% from US$70.3 million in 2021. This was primarily due to increased interest rates and the increase in interest income from bank deposits.

Other revenues were US$24.2 million, a decrease of 35.8% from US$37.7 million in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the slowdown in underwriting related business and currency exchange service.

Interest expense was US$18.7 million, an increase of 1.6% from US$18.4 million in 2021, primarily due to increased interest rates offsetting cost savings from self-clearing and a slowdown of Hong Kong IPO financing.

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Total operating costs and expenses were US$205.0 million, a decrease of 10.3% from US$228.5 million in 2021.

Execution and clearing expenses were US$15.6 million, a decrease of 49.9% from US$31.1 million in 2021, due to more self-clearing of US cash equities and options.

Employee compensation and benefits expenses were US$101.7 million, an increase of 16.7% from US$87.2 million in 2021, primarily due to a global headcount increase compared to 2021.

Occupancy, depreciation and amortization expenses were US$9.0 million, an increase of 46.9% from US$6.1 million in 2021, due to an increase in overseas office space and relevant leasehold improvements.

Communication and market data expenses were US$27.1 million, an increase of 22.7% from US$22.1 million in 2021, due to rapid user growth and expanded market data coverage.

Marketing and branding expenses were US$33.1 million, a decrease of 44.1% from US$59.3 million in 2021 as we slowed down marketing campaign due to weaker market backdrop.

General and administrative expenses were US$18.3 million, a decrease of 19.3% from US$22.7 million in 2021, primarily due to professional service fee and consulting expense resulting from business expansion occurred in last year.

NET INCOME/LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS OF UP FINTECH

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech was US$2.2 million, as compared to a net income of US$14.7 million in 2021. Net loss per ADS-diluted was US$0.014, as compared to a net income of US$0.094 in 2021.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech, which excludes share-based compensation, impairment loss from equity investments and fair value change from convertible bonds, was US$12.7 million, as compared to US$24.5 million in 2021. Non-GAAP net income per ADS-diluted was US$0.082 as compared to US$0.157 in 2021.

CERTAIN OTHER FINANCIAL ITEMS

As of December 31, 2022, the Company's cash and cash equivalents and term deposits were US$278.6 million, compared to US$272.1 million as of December 31, 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, the allowance balance of receivables from customers was US$0.7 million compared to US$0.5 million as of December 31, 2021, which was due to an increase in our user base and stock price fluctuation.

Changes of Operating Data Disclosure:

For the purpose of providing more relevant information to facilitate investors' understanding of our business, the Company had determined to provide the number of contracts traded of options and futures on a quarterly basis starting from the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Historically, the Company had disclosed total trading volume of stocks, options and futures (notional volume) on an aggregate basis. Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the Company began disclosing the trading volume of stocks on a stand-alone basis and the number of contracts traded of options and futures. As a result of this change, our trading volume as reported for prior quarters will be retrospectively recast to represent trading volume of stocks on a stand-alone basis in addition to trading volume on an aggregate basis. The effect of this recast is illustrated in the table below:

As of and for the three months ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2021 2022 2022 In USD millions Historic presentation: trading volume 85,896.3 78,161.3 68,541.9 New presentation: trading volume of stocks 33,302.9 23,522.4 20,453.4



We have adopted this change because our management has determined that the number of options and futures contracts traded is a more relevant metric for understanding and managing our business than the trading volume of options and futures presented on an aggregate basis with trading volume of stocks. In future disclosures of our earnings, we expect to report trading volume of stocks and the number of options and futures contracts traded in lieu of aggregate trading volume. This change did not affect previously disclosed operating data other than as described above.

UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

All amounts in U.S. dollars ("US$")

As of

December 31, As of

December 31, 2021 2022 US$ US$ Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 269,057,708 277,660,847 Cash-segregated for regulatory purpose 1,431,827,247 1,678,067,682 Term deposits 3,044,461 945,533 Receivables from customers (net of allowance of US$518,741 and

US$696,508 as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022) 664,657,453 644,691,190 Receivables from brokers, dealers, and clearing organizations: Related parties 804,639,024 - Others 75,143,153 956,945,581 Financial instruments held, at fair value 3,902,987 162,535,184 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,051,623 12,963,375 Amounts due from related parties 2,947,871 4,769,475 Total current assets 3,271,271,527 3,738,578,867 Non-current assets: Right-of-use assets 6,613,520 13,960,092 Property, equipment and intangible assets, net 14,031,652 16,504,065 Goodwill 2,492,668 2,492,668 Long-term investments 9,777,844 7,928,499 Other non-current assets 4,973,085 4,773,925 Deferred tax assets 12,258,360 13,122,272 Total non-current assets 50,147,129 58,781,521 Total assets 3,321,418,656 3,797,360,388 Current liabilities: Payables to customers 2,509,492,814 2,996,405,447 Payables to brokers, dealers and clearing organizations: Related parties 170,338,199 - Others 499,978 138,620,746 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 33,746,177 37,777,749 Deferred income-current 1,213,647 1,800,298 Lease liabilities-current 2,610,041 5,490,079 Amounts due to related parties 2,039,287 461,704 Total current liabilities 2,719,940,143 3,180,556,023 Convertible bonds Related parties 25,330,766 - Others 123,510,910 154,337,483 Deferred income-non-current 1,382,091 388,423 Lease liabilities- non-current 3,092,913 8,390,077 Deferred tax liabilities 1,535,965 2,059,748 Total liabilities 2,874,792,788 3,345,731,754 Mezzanine equity Subscriptions receivable from redeemable non-controlling interests - (43,496 ) Redeemable non-controlling interest - 4,685,238 Total Mezzanine equity - 4,641,742 Shareholders' equity: Class A ordinary shares 20,599 22,213 Class B ordinary shares 2,221 976 Additional paid-in capital 484,335,291 495,705,684 Statutory reserve 3,562,888 6,171,627 Accumulated deficit (45,788,131 ) (50,366,734 ) Treasury Stock (2,172,819 ) (2,172,819 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 6,665,819 (2,231,411 ) Total UP Fintech shareholders' equity 446,625,868 447,129,536 Non-controlling interests - (142,644 ) Total equity 446,625,868 446,986,892 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity 3,321,418,656 3,797,360,388





UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (All amounts in U.S. dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares (or ADSs) and per share (or ADS) data) For the three months ended For the years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2022 2022 2021 2022 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Revenues(a): Commissions 29,859,784 24,501,996 24,929,536 147,198,648 108,118,464 Interest related income Financing service fees 2,281,978 2,145,245 2,682,657 9,268,819 7,903,057 Interest income 20,267,624 24,798,274 30,442,796 70,335,156 85,150,424 Other revenues 9,785,272 3,960,860 5,799,368 37,685,539 24,193,602 Total revenues 62,194,658 55,406,375 63,854,357 264,488,162 225,365,547 Interest expense(a) (3,831,380 ) (4,300,550 ) (7,187,936 ) (18,378,823 ) (18,668,523 ) Total Net Revenues 58,363,278 51,105,825 56,666,421 246,109,339 206,697,024 Operating costs and expenses: Execution and clearing(a) (6,868,211 ) (3,221,630 ) (4,021,314 ) (31,143,578 ) (15,607,914 ) Employee compensation and benefits (28,366,044 ) (24,158,644 ) (24,479,754 ) (87,160,214 ) (101,749,440 ) Occupancy, depreciation and amortization (1,800,886 ) (2,476,021 ) (2,021,735 ) (6,134,991 ) (9,013,467 ) Communication and market data(a) (7,733,877 ) (6,525,131 ) (7,062,603 ) (22,121,263 ) (27,138,244 ) Marketing and branding (11,594,222 ) (7,397,094 ) (7,401,281 ) (59,264,634 ) (33,121,767 ) General and administrative (8,527,769 ) (3,512,556 ) (5,930,497 ) (22,705,839 ) (18,332,557 ) Total operating costs and expenses (64,891,009 ) (47,291,076 ) (50,917,184 ) (228,530,519 ) (204,963,389 ) Other income (expense): Fair Value Change from convertible bonds(a) - - - 4,194,848 - Others, net 195,214 1,165,814 (2,122,058 ) (2,719,196 ) 298,150 Income (loss) before income tax (6,332,517 ) 4,980,563 3,627,179 19,054,472 2,031,785 Income tax benefits (expenses) 953,401 (1,720,070 ) (2,378,919 ) (4,363,771 ) (4,288,665 ) Net income (loss) (5,379,116 ) 3,260,493 1,248,260 14,690,701 (2,256,880 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests - (75,979 ) (53,236 ) - (129,215 ) Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value - - (58,776 ) - (58,776 ) Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech (5,379,116 ) 3,336,472 1,242,720 14,690,701 (2,186,441 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments - - (502,903 ) 1,899,605 (768,590 ) Changes in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment 1,519,564 (6,047,049 ) 3,470,152 1,839,022 (8,130,208 ) Total Comprehensive income (loss) (3,859,552 ) (2,786,556 ) 4,215,509 18,429,328 (11,155,678 ) Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests - (73,186 ) (57,597 ) - (130,783 ) Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value - - (58,776 ) - (58,776 ) Total Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Up Fintech (3,859,552 ) (2,713,370 ) 4,214,330 18,429,328 (11,083,671 ) Net income (loss) per ordinary share: Basic (0.002 ) 0.001 0.001 0.007 (0.001 ) Diluted (0.002 ) 0.001 0.001 0.006 (0.001 ) Net income (loss) per ADS (1 ADS represents 15 Class A ordinary shares): Basic (0.036 ) 0.022 0.008 0.100 (0.014 ) Diluted (0.036 ) 0.021 0.008 0.094 (0.014 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating net loss per ordinary share: Basic 2,266,866,528 2,298,890,869 2,303,576,341 2,205,186,257 2,295,154,791 Diluted 2,266,866,528 2,424,940,484 2,330,738,240 2,335,717,204 2,295,154,791





(a) Includes the following revenues, costs and expenses resulting from transactions with related parties as follow:

For the three months ended For the years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2022 2022 2021 2022 US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Revenues: Commissions 4,865,912 993 9,582 30,446,244 4,001,833 Interest related income Financing service fees 2,281,978 - - 9,268,819 1,329,490 Interest income 6,696,241 32,805 36,439 31,776,764 4,795,119 Other revenues 2,847,951 - - 15,556,298 1,805,126 Interest expense (2,848,865 ) - - (13,938,263 ) (2,056,556 ) Execution and clearing (3,348,491 ) - - (17,510,426 ) (1,751,505 ) Communication and market data (25,000 ) (46,200 ) (34,650 ) (94,333 ) (135,117 ) Fair Value Change from convertible bonds - - - 2,860,123 -



Reconciliations of Unaudited Non-GAAP Results of Operations Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures

(All amounts in U.S. dollars ("US$"), except for number of ADSs and per ADS data)

For the three months ended December 31,

2021 For the three months ended September 30,

2022 For the three months ended December 31,

2022 non-GAAP non-GAAP non-GAAP GAAP Adjustment non-GAAP GAAP Adjustment non-GAAP GAAP Adjustment non-GAAP US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited 5,455,318 (1 ) 3,298,276 (1 ) 3,101,266 (1 ) - (2 ) - (2 ) 175,000 (2 ) Net income (loss) attributable

to ordinary shareholders of

UP Fintech (5,379,116 ) 5,455,318 76,202 3,336,472 3,298,276 6,634,748 1,242,720 3,276,266 4,518,986 Net income (loss) per ADS -

diluted (0.036 ) 0.000 0.021 0.041 0.008 0.029 Weighted average number of

ADSs used in calculating diluted

net income (loss) per ADS 151,124,435 161,049,884 161,662,699 161,662,699 155,382,549 155,382,549



(1) Share-based compensation.

(2) Impairment loss from long-term investments





Reconciliations of Unaudited Non-GAAP Results of Operations Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (All amounts in U.S. dollars ("US$"), except for number of ADSs and per ADS data) For the year ended December 31,

2021 For the year ended December 31,

2022 non-GAAP non-GAAP GAAP Adjustment non-GAAP GAAP Adjustment non-GAAP US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited 13,370,377 (1 ) 14,213,841 (1 ) 600,000 (2 ) 647,605 (2 ) (4,194,848 ) (3 ) - (3 ) Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of UP Fintech 14,690,701 9,775,529 24,466,230 (2,186,441 ) 14,861,446 12,675,005 Net income (loss) per ADS - diluted 0.094 0.157 (0.014 ) 0.082 Weighted average number of ADSs used in calculating diluted

net income (loss) per ADS 155,714,480 155,714,480 153,010,319 154,915,803



(1) Share-based compensation.

(2) Impairment loss from long-term investments

(3) Fair value change from convertible bonds