Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of Restricted Share Units

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 31 March 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 83,135,366 shares (USD 831,353.66) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 132,735 shares (USD 1,327.35) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 83,268,101 shares (USD 832,681.01) --------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: · 38,994 shares - DKK 31.0 · 42,534 shares - DKK 20.2 · 51,207 shares - DKK 24.7 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66