Mittwoch, 29.03.2023
Nugen Medical - das große Interview: "Star Trek"- Technologie für die Massen!
WKN: A1J8G8 ISIN: SE0004899474 
Frankfurt
29.03.23
09:15 Uhr
0,065 Euro
-0,002
-2,99 %
ACCESSWIRE
29.03.2023 | 13:26
Spago Nanomedical Publishes the Annual Report for 2022

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F)

Spago Nanomedical's annual report for 2022 is from today available at the company's website, https://spagonanomedical.se/investor-relations/financial-reports

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish nanomedicines company in clinical development phase. The company's development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise diagnosis and treatment of life-threatening and debilitating diseases. Spago Nanomedical's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.

Annual Report 2022

SOURCE: Spago Nanomedical

https://www.accesswire.com/746414/Spago-Nanomedical-Publishes-the-Annual-Report-for-2022

