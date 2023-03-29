BitKeep 2023 Roadmap Reveals Its Plan to Rebrand as Bitget Wallet and Strengthen Security

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BitKeep, one of the world's leading non-custodial cryptocurrency wallets, has announced its new 2023 roadmap, following a $30 million fundraising from Bitget, a top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform. The roadmap reveals plans by the multi-chain wallet to revamp its brand, restructure the management team, and strengthen the overall security system.





One week ago, Bitget announced the $30 million investment in BitKeep, increasing its shareholding and becoming the controlling stakeholder. Beyond extending the exchange's range of services, the investment also involves its support for BitKeep in global expansion and security upgrades.

According to the 2023 roadmap published on Twitter, BitKeep has started a rebranding that aims to deliver a more uniform visual presence as part of the Bitget ecosystem. As part of this rebranding, the DeFi wallet will be renamed as Bitget Wallet, and the updated logo, app, and website will undergo stylistic alterations in the coming weeks.

Leveraging Bitget's expertise in building a robust crypto trading platform, BitKeep unveils multiple measures to evolve its security infrastructure, including a more stringent pre-release review process, partnerships with security auditing firms like Certik, the inclusion of MD5 verification for APK packages, and the support of hardware wallet providers like KeyStone. Moreover, the integration will allow BitKeep users to be protected by the $300 million Bitget User Protection Fund in the event of any potential security threats in the future. BitKeep also declared that it has fully compensated all the eligible users affected by the security incident last December.

The roadmap also highlights its plan to build a more product-focused team. At the management level, Kevin Como, one of the co-founders at BitKeep, will be stepping down as CEO of the company. Karry Cheung, the current Chief Product Officer (CPO) of BitKeep, will be promoted as the new CEO. Several talents from Bitget will join the BitKeep R&D and security team to improve the service stability and security of the non-custodial wallet. Following the investment, BitKeep will continue to function as an independent entity both operationally and structurally.

Moving forward into the rest of 2023, BitKeep will continue to enrich its suite of product offerings and will be looking to delve into the realms of MPC (multi-party computation) and AA (account abstraction). It is also developing features related to Web3 DID (decentralized identity) and is in the process of supporting the ZK-Rollup ecosystem, providing users with seamless access to everything they could need as they explore the frontiers of Web3.

Moka Han, Chief Operating Officer at BitKeep, commented: "We have successfully established ourselves as a reputable crypto wallet with a wide range of services including storage, swap, NFT marketplace, and more. After joining the Bitget ecosystem, we will be more confident in competing in the global market, reaching higher as more quality services and features are introduced - all in our endeavor to redefine what it means to serve as the ultimate portal into the Web3 space."

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, states: "We have seen a surging demand for a safer way to store their digital assets and a more user-friendly approach to dive into the Web3 world in the crypto community, and Bitget is actively exploring smarter solutions. We are working with the BitKeep team to bring the most-used DeFi features, swap, NFT marketplace, and dApps, to the millions of users in the Bitget ecosystem, inspiring the next 1 billion individuals to embrace crypto as we expect in our mission."

Founded in 2018, BitKeep Wallet began its journey with a focus on building a secure, reliable, and convenient way for users to manage their digital assets in a decentralized manner. As time progressed, the team behind BitKeep Wallet recognized the growing importance of addressing the increasingly diverse needs of their users within a rapidly evolving Web3 space. This realization inspired the team to explore new ways to improve its range of offered services and adapt to dynamic user demands, on top of serving as a decentralized wallet solution.

