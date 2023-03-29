First North Denmark: Q-Interline A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Q-Interline A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 31 March 2023. The new shares are issued due to employees' warrant exercise. ISIN: DK0061677135 -------------------------------------------------- Name: Q-Interline -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 14,000,000 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 39,000 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 14,039,000 shares -------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 5 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.08 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 238377 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: QINTER -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF A/S