29.03.2023 | 14:06
Cielo welcomes Leslie Stroope as new chief financial officer

BROOKFIELD, Wis., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading Talent Acquisition Partner, Cielo, today announces Leslie Stroope as its new chief financial officer in its vision to deliver better talent experiences for all.

Leslie Stroope is Cielo's new chief financial officer.

"I'm thrilled about the expanded expertise Leslie brings to our executive team," says Marissa Geist, CEO. "With over 20 years of experience, Leslie has the financial leadership and strategic business mindset needed to support our client-focused growth plans as we continue to expand the sectors we serve, the products and services we offer, and our geographic footprint."

Stroope is responsible for accounting, financial planning and analysis, budgeting and forecasting, audit, tax, and treasury. Most recently, she was the Vice President of Finance, Sales & Operations CFO at EmployBridge and has a background in industrial staffing, pharmaceutical, financial services, and manufacturing sectors.

"Not only does Cielo have a strong financial infrastructure and business partnership model, but the company's inspiring vision and collaborative spirit have created an incredible culture," Stroope says. "That's truly unique, and I'm excited to be a part of this shared journey. One that'll enhance and scale our strengths as we continue lighting the way for talent everywhere."

Geist adds: "Her impressive track record of partnering with business leaders to achieve targets, collaborate on driving bottom-line productivity and growth initiatives will help Cielo - and most importantly - our clients shine."

Stroope joins Cielo's executive team comprised of leaders with broad expertise and diverse backgrounds, including Marissa Geist, CEO; Tara Cassady, Chief Strategy Officer; Myke Hawkins, Chief Revenue Officer; Greg Summers, Chief Customer Officer; and Molly Thiel, Chief People Officer.

About Cielo
Cielo is the world's leading Talent Acquisition Partner. We deliver a better talent experience for everyone through Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Executive Search, Contingent Workforce Solutions and Consulting services.?With our?fresh approach?- we design and build comprehensive, proven?solutions inspired by technology?to find and keep the unique talent that elevates our clients above the competition. Learn more at cielotalent.com.

For more information about Cielo, please contact:

Annamarie Andrews, Vice President, Marketing
annamarie.andrews@cielotalent.com

Cielo logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2042317/Cielo_Leslie_Stroope_CFO.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/336468/Cielo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cielo-welcomes-leslie-stroope-as-new-chief-financial-officer-301783868.html

