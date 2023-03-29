Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 31 March in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 51,968,463 shares (DKK 51,968,463) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 34,594 shares (DKK 34,594) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 52,003,057 shares (DKK 52,003,057 shares) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price, new shares: · DKK 100.80 - 14,185 shares · DKK 127.00 - 20,409 shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66