WizarPOS Achieves PCI PIN 3.1 Certification Encompassing Remote Key Injection

The First Asia-based Android POS Provider Acquires the Latest Stringent PCI Assessment for Payment Security and Cost Effectiveness

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / WizarPOS, the trailblazer in Android terminal and payment systems, hails to obtain one of the most demanding industry certifications: PCI PIN 3.1 issued by the PCI SSC (PCI Security Standards Council). This certificate warrants the highest standard of key and data security across hardware and software, including the full product lines of WizarPOS terminals and solutions.





WizarPOS PCI 3.1 Certification with Remote Key Injection

Remote Key Injection (RKI), one key component included in the certification, sheds light on unrivaled advantages of Over-the-Air (OTA) deployment and maintenance compared to its on-premises counterpart. The OTA key injection method exponentially lowers deployment time and costs, on average only a fraction of the on-site manner on terminals. In addition, this hassle-free process streamlines banks, ISO, and ISV's workflow and cost-effectiveness.

Kaishen Zhu, the co-founder and CEO of WizarPOS, remarks, "We are proud to obtain the most current PCI certificate to safeguard the device security compliance. On top of other protocols WizarPOS has followed, the Remote Key Injection (RKI) brings ease and peace of mind to our partners and clients compounded with our Terminal Management System (TMS). Both RKI and TMS are deployed and managed over the air (OTA), which has been the cornerstone of WizarPOS product design principle."

With its inherent open-platform DNA, the WizarPOS team debuted the world's first wireless Java-based POS device under PCI v1.3 in 2005, and the world's first Android POS under PCI PTS in 2015. WizarPOS has shipped over three million Android POS devices worldwide within seven years, serving 1,500 clients in 90 countries, designing and enabling Android merchant payment ecosystems from devices, SDK, and TMS to SaaS solutions.

WizarPOS, the trailblazer in Android POS terminal technology, is committed to empowering secure, future-proof, and scalable payment solutions worldwide.

