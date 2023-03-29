Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc. Acquires Blackrock Midstream, Bringing Valuable Resources and Expertise to the Company and Future Projects

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ADHI), a leading energy technology and infrastructure company, has announced the successful acquisition of Blackrock Midstream, a prominent natural gas and liquids infrastructure company. This acquisition is a major milestone for Arsenal, unlocking new resources and opportunities to advance its vision of a sustainable energy future, while building from a stable platform of customers and cash flow. Blackrock generated $94 million in revenue in 2022 and is set to achieve similar numbers for 2023.

Blackrock Midstream's substantial customer base and access to natural gas reserves and infrastructure provide Arsenal with valuable resources to leverage in its efforts to expand its reach and improve its project capabilities. With Blackrock's proven ability to generate significant revenue, Arsenal is expected to increase its bottom line and achieve greater success in the competitive energy sector.

Furthermore, once OTC Markets has approved the application, Randall Eddington, the Founder of Blackrock, shall be appointed to the Board of Directors as an officer of the company. Eddington brings a wealth of expertise and experience to Arsenal and will play a key role in the company's growth and success.

"The acquisition of Blackrock Midstream is a significant milestone for Arsenal," said Ryan Messer, CEO of Arsenal Digital Holdings. "With the addition of Blackrock's resources and expertise, we are well-positioned to expand our capabilities and bring innovative solutions to our customers. We believe that Eddington's expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow and develop our business."

Arsenal Digital Holdings is committed to advancing the transition to a sustainable energy future by developing and deploying cutting-edge renewable technologies. With the acquisition of Blackrock Midstream and the appointment of Randall Eddington to the Board of Directors, the company is well-positioned to achieve new heights of success and expand its reach throughout the energy sector.

Arsenal Digital Holdings is a company that specializes in critical infrastructure and energy technology. Its main office is located in Houston, Texas, and it also has important offices in Atlanta, Georgia. Arsenal focuses on combining traditional critical infrastructure assets with renewable energy technology. The company's strategy involves acquiring underutilized infrastructure assets and implementing power monetization strategies to benefit its stakeholders. Arsenal is dedicated to promoting the transition towards a sustainable energy future by creating and implementing innovative renewable technologies.

