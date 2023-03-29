Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2023) - Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) is proud to announce the launch of the National Governance Professionals Day today, on March 29, 2023 in collaboration with the Institute of Governance. Going forward, this day will be celebrated annually on the last Wednesday of March. The National Governance Professionals Day is dedicated to recognizing the vital role that governance professionals play in organizations across Canada and their contribution to the success of these organizations.

Who are governance professionals? They may be the Corporate Secretary, Corporate Counsel, Executive Director, or have other titles, and they are responsible for implementing governance policies and procedures, monitoring compliance with laws and regulations, managing the Board and its committees' meetings and processes, among other key activities. The governance professionals play a crucial role in ensuring that an organization is operating in an efficient, ethical, and compliant manner and they ensure that the organization is following leading governance practices to protect it from potential risks. Their role is vital to the long-term success of the organization and its reputation.

The importance of governance professionals in organizations cannot be overstated. They play a critical role in ensuring that boards and executives have the information and support they need to make informed decisions, manage risk effectively, and maintain the trust and confidence of stakeholders.

"We are thrilled to launch National Governance Professionals Day and recognize the important work of governance professionals across Canada," said Lynn Beauregard, President of GPC. "This day is an opportunity to celebrate the contributions of governance professionals and to highlight the critical role they play in promoting effective governance and organizational success."

