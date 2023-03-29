Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2023) - Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: GUN) ("Gunpoint" or the "Company") reports that Cindy Ieong has stepped down as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective today. Ms. Ieong's replacement will be announced in due course. The Company wishes to thank Ms. Ieong for her services as Chief Financial Officer.

About Gunpoint Exploration Ltd.

Gunpoint owns the Talapoosa gold-silver project in Nevada. Talapoosa has a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate by Mine Development Associates Inc. with a measured and indicated mineral resource of 1.1 million ounces of gold and 13.6 million ounces of silver at an average grade of 1.11 g/t and 15 g/t, respectively. Inferred mineral resources add an additional 233,500 ounces of gold at 0.72 g/t and 2.2 million ounces of silver at 6.65 g/t.

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Charlie Ronkos, Director of the Company, a Qualified Person as define in National Investment 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For more information on Gunpoint, please visit our website at www.gunpointexploration.com

GUNPOINT EXPLORATION LTD.

"P. Randy Reifel"

President

