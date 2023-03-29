Anzeige
29.03.2023 | 15:06
Dubai celebrates Air Max Day & launch of Air Max Pulse

Nike unveils the Pulse of DXB on the Burj Khalifa

DUBAI, UAE, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nike, the leading sports apparel and footwear company, celebrated Air Max Day with the launch of its latest sneaker innovation, the Air Max Pulse with a stunning visual and audio takeover of the iconic Burj Khalifa inDubai.