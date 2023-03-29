Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.03.2023
Nugen Medical - das große Interview: "Star Trek"- Technologie für die Massen!
WKN: A0LFEB ISIN: SE0001852419 Ticker-Symbol: L5E 
Frankfurt
29.03.23
09:14 Uhr
12,940 Euro
+0,340
+2,70 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
29.03.2023 | 15:06
72 Leser
Lindab's Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2022

GREVIE, Sweden, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindab has today published the Annual report and Sustainability report for 2022 in Swedish and English.

Indoor air quality is key to our health, especially since we spend most of our time indoors. This year's annual report focuses on healthy indoor environments and how Lindab contributes to improving them even further. 'For a better climate' is Lindab's overall purpose - to develop energy-efficient solutions for healthy indoor environments, and to do it in a way that also supports a better climate for our planet.

Lindab has also expanded the sustainability information and included a number of new KPIs in this year's report.

The annual report and sustainability report is available at www.lindabgroup.com.

This disclosure contains information that Lindab is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 29-03-202314:53 CET.

Contacts:

Catharina Paulcén
Head of Corporate Communications
E-mail: catharina.paulcen@lindab.com
Mobile: +46 (0) 701 48 99 65

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1983/3743040/1951937.pdf

Lindab's Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2022

https://news.cision.com/lindab/i/annual-report-cover-eng,c3161718

Annual report-cover-eng

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lindabs-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-2022-301784614.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
