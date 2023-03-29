Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.03.2023
Nugen Medical - das große Interview: "Star Trek"- Technologie für die Massen!
29.03.2023 | 15:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Waystream Holding AB will changes name to Waystream Group AB (190/23)

As from March 30, 2023, Waystream Holding AB will be listed under its new
company name, Waystream Group AB. 



New company name:     Waystream Group AB
--------------------------------------------
Unchange short name:   WAYS       
--------------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code:   SE0007577077   
--------------------------------------------
Unchanged order book ID: 115386      
--------------------------------------------






This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8
52800399.
