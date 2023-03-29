Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Waystream Holding AB will changes name to Waystream Group AB (190/23)

As from March 30, 2023, Waystream Holding AB will be listed under its new company name, Waystream Group AB. New company name: Waystream Group AB -------------------------------------------- Unchange short name: WAYS -------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0007577077 -------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 115386 -------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 52800399.